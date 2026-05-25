Highlights Kent vs Sussex Sharks T20 T20 Blast, Women 25.05.2026

T20

KEN
KEN

132

SUS
SUS

130

15.5
4

O'Neill to Streets, 4 runs

15.4
1

O'Neill to Castle, 1 run

15.3
1

O'Neill to Streets, 1 run

15.2
1

O'Neill to Castle, 1 run

15.1
1

O'Neill to Streets, 1 run

14.6
1

Green to Streets, 1 run

14.5
1

Green to Castle, 1 run

14.4
.

Green to Castle, 0 runs

14.3
1

Green to Streets, 1 run

14.2
.

Green to Streets, 0 runs

14.1
4

Green to Streets, 4 runs

13.6
2

Patil to Castle, 2 runs

13.5
1

Patil to Streets, 1 run

13.4
4

Patil to Streets, 4 runs

13.3
1

Patil to Castle, 1 run

13.2
1

Patil to Streets, 1 run

13.1
.

Patil to Streets, 0 runs

12.6
1

Johnson to Streets, 1 run

12.5
1

Johnson to Castle, 1 run

12.4
4

Johnson to Castle, 4 runs

12.3
.

Johnson to Castle, 0 runs

12.2
.

Johnson to Castle, 0 runs

12.1
W

Johnson to Gordon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gordon)

11.6
1

Mullins to Gordon, 1 run

11.5
.

Mullins to Gordon, 0 runs

11.4
4

Mullins to Gordon, 4 runs

11.3
1

Mullins to Streets, 1 run

11.2
.

Mullins to Streets, 0 runs

11.1
.

Mullins to Streets, 0 runs

10.6
1

Johnson to Streets, 1 run

10.5
1

Johnson to Gordon, 1 run

10.4
1

Johnson to Streets, 1 run

10.3
1

Johnson to Gordon, 1 run

10.2
1

Johnson to Streets, 1 run

10.1
.

Johnson to Streets, 0 runs

9.6
1

Mullins to Streets, 1 run

9.6
nb

Mullins to Gordon, no ball + 1 run

9.5
1

Mullins to Streets, 1 run

9.4
1

Mullins to Gordon, 1 run

9.3
2

Mullins to Gordon, 2 runs

9.2
.

Mullins to Gordon, 0 runs

9.1
1

Mullins to Streets, 1 run

8.6
.

O'Neill to Gordon, 0 runs

8.5
1

O'Neill to Streets, 1 run

8.4
1

O'Neill to Gordon, 1 run

8.3
4

O'Neill to Gordon, 4 runs

8.2
.

O'Neill to Gordon, 0 runs

8.1
4

O'Neill to Gordon, 4 runs

7.6
1

Johnson to Gordon, 1 run

7.5
1

Johnson to Streets, 1 run

7.4
1

Johnson to Gordon, 1 run

7.3
1

Johnson to Streets, 1 run

7.2
1

Johnson to Gordon, 1 run

7.1
.

Johnson to Gordon, 0 runs

6.6
4

O'Neill to Streets, 4 runs

6.5
.

O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs

6.4
1

O'Neill to Gordon, 1 run

6.3
4

O'Neill to Gordon, 4 runs

6.2
2

O'Neill to Gordon, 2 runs

6.1
.

O'Neill to Gordon, 0 runs

5.6
1

Green to Gordon, 1 run

5.5
.

Green to Gordon, 0 runs

5.4
4

Green to Gordon, 4 runs

5.3
4

Green to Gordon, 4 runs

5.3
1

Green to Gordon, wide

5.2
4

Green to Gordon, 4 runs

5.1
1

Green to Streets, 1 run

4.6
.

Lewis to Gordon, 0 runs

4.5
.

Lewis to Gordon, 0 runs

4.4
6

Lewis to Gordon, 6 runs

4.3
1

Lewis to Streets, 1 run

4.2
4

Lewis to Streets, 4 runs

4.1
4

Lewis to Streets, 4 runs

3.6
.

Docherty to Gordon, 0 runs

3.5
4

Docherty to Gordon, 4 runs

3.4
6

Docherty to Gordon, 6 runs

3.3
.

Docherty to Gordon, 0 runs

3.2
4

Docherty to Gordon, 4 runs

3.2
1

Docherty to Gordon, wide

3.1
.

Docherty to Gordon, 0 runs

2.6
1

Green to Gordon, 1 run

2.5
1

Green to Streets, 1 run

2.4
.

Green to Streets, 0 runs

2.3
1

Green to Gordon, 1 run

2.2
1

Green to Streets, 1 run

2.1
.

Green to Streets, 0 runs

1.6
1

Docherty to Streets, 1 run

1.5
1

Docherty to Gordon, 1 run

1.4
.

Docherty to Gordon, 0 runs

1.3
4

Docherty to Gordon, 4 runs

1.2
.

Docherty to Gordon, 0 runs

1.1
1

Docherty to Streets, 1 run

0.6
.

Green to Gordon, 0 runs

0.5
.

Green to Gordon, 0 runs

0.4
.

Green to Gordon, 0 runs

0.3
1

Green to Streets, 1 run

0.2
.

Green to Streets, appeal

0.1
.

Green to Streets, 0 runs

19.6
.

Gorham to O'Neill, 0 runs

19.5
.

Gorham to O'Neill, 0 runs

19.4
.

Gorham to O'Neill, 0 runs

19.3
.

Gorham to O'Neill, 0 runs

19.2
W

Gorham to Clarke, appeal, wicket (caught - Clarke)

19.1
1

Gorham to Wilkinson, 1 run

18.6
1

Young to Wilkinson, 1 run

18.5
4

Young to Wilkinson, 4 runs

18.4
W

Young to Green, appeal, wicket (bowled - Green)

18.3
4

Young to Green, 4 runs

18.2
2

Young to Green, 2 runs

18.1
1

Young to Clarke, 1 run

17.6
1

Gordon to Clarke, 1 run

17.5
1

Gordon to Green, 1 run

17.4
.

Gordon to Green, 0 runs

17.3
1

Gordon to Clarke, 1 run

17.2
.

Gordon to Clarke, 0 runs

17.1
W

Gordon to Adams, appeal, wicket (stumped - Adams)

16.6
.

James to Green, 0 runs

16.5
4

James to Green, 4 runs

16.4
.

James to Green, 0 runs

16.3
4

James to Green, 4 runs

16.2
4

James to Green, 4 runs

16.2
1

James to Green, wide

16.1
1

James to Adams, 1 run

15.6
.

Gordon to Green, 0 runs

15.5
W

Gordon to Johnson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Johnson)

15.4
1

Gordon to Adams, 1 run

15.3
2

Gordon to Adams, 2 runs

15.2
1

Gordon to Johnson, 1 run

15.1
1

Gordon to Adams, 1 run

14.6
1

Gorham to Adams, leg bye

14.5
1

Gorham to Johnson, 1 run

14.5
1

Gorham to Johnson, wide

14.4
.

Gorham to Johnson, 0 runs

14.3
.

Gorham to Johnson, 0 runs

14.2
1

Gorham to Adams, 1 run

14.1
4

Gorham to Adams, 4 runs

13.6
4

Bilal to Johnson, 4 runs

13.5
1

Bilal to Adams, 1 run

13.4
.

Bilal to Adams, 0 runs

13.3
1

Bilal to Johnson, 1 run

13.2
1

Bilal to Adams, 1 run

13.1
1

Bilal to Johnson, 1 run

12.6
.

Belt to Adams, 0 runs

12.5
.

Belt to Adams, 0 runs

12.4
.

Belt to Adams, 0 runs

12.3
4

Belt to Adams, 4 runs

12.2
2

Belt to Adams, 2 runs

12.1
4

Belt to Adams, 4 runs

11.6
.

James to Johnson, 0 runs

11.5
.

James to Johnson, 0 runs

11.4
2

James to Johnson, 2 runs

11.3
.

James to Johnson, 0 runs

11.2
W

James to Patil, appeal, wicket (caught - Patil)

11.1
1

James to Adams, 1 run

10.6
.

Young to Patil, 0 runs

10.5
1

Young to Adams, 1 run

10.4
.

Young to Adams, 0 runs

10.3
4

Young to Adams, 4 runs

10.2
1

Young to Patil, 1 run

10.1
.

Young to Patil, 0 runs

9.6
1

James to Patil, 1 run

9.5
4

James to Patil, 4 runs

9.4
.

James to Patil, 0 runs

9.3
1

James to Adams, 1 run

9.2
1

James to Patil, 1 run

9.1
1

James to Adams, 1 run, appeal

8.6
1

Belt to Adams, 1 run

8.5
4

Belt to Adams, 4 runs

8.4
.

Belt to Adams, 0 runs

8.3
.

Belt to Adams, 0 runs

8.2
2

Belt to Adams, 2 runs

8.1
.

Belt to Adams, 0 runs

7.6
1

Young to Adams, 1 run

7.5
.

Young to Adams, 0 runs

7.4
3

Young to Patil, 3 byes

7.3
W

Young to Collis, appeal, wicket (caught - Collis)

7.2
1

Young to Adams, 1 run

7.1
1

Young to Collis, 1 run

6.6
.

Belt to Adams, 0 runs

6.3
.

Belt to Collis, appeal

6.2
.

Belt to Collis, 0 runs

6.1
1

Belt to Adams, 1 run

5.6
1

Young to Adams, 1 run

5.5
.

Young to Adams, 0 runs

5.4
4

Young to Adams, 4 runs

5.3
1

Young to Collis, 1 run

5.2
1

Young to Adams, 1 run

5.1
.

Young to Adams, 0 runs

4.6
1

Bilal to Adams, 1 run

4.5
.

Bilal to Adams, 0 runs

4.4
4

Bilal to Adams, 4 runs

4.3
4

Bilal to Adams, 4 runs

4.2
.

Bilal to Adams, 0 runs

4.2
1

Bilal to Adams, wide

4.1
1

Bilal to Collis, 1 run

3.6
1

Gorham to Collis, 1 run

3.5
2

Gorham to Collis, 2 runs

3.4
1

Gorham to Adams, 1 run

3.3
.

Gorham to Adams, 0 runs

3.2
1

Gorham to Collis, 1 run

3.1
.

Gorham to Collis, 0 runs

2.6
.

Gordon to Adams, 0 runs

2.5
1

Gordon to Collis, 1 run

2.4
.

Gordon to Collis, 0 runs

2.3
.

Gordon to Collis, 0 runs

2.2
4

Gordon to Collis, 4 runs

2.1
.

Gordon to Collis, 0 runs

1.6
.

Gorham to Adams, 0 runs

1.5
.

Gorham to Adams, 0 runs

1.4
1

Gorham to Collis, bye

1.3
1

Gorham to Adams, 1 run

1.2
.

Gorham to Adams, 0 runs

1.1
1

Gorham to Collis, 1 run

0.6
.

Gordon to Adams, 0 runs

0.5
1

Gordon to Collis, 1 run

0.4
.

Gordon to Collis, 0 runs

0.4
5

Gordon to Collis, 5 wides

0.3
.

Gordon to Collis, 0 runs

0.2
.

Gordon to Collis, 0 runs

0.1
.

Gordon to Collis, 0 runs