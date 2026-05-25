Highlights Kent vs Sussex Sharks T20 T20 Blast, Women 25.05.2026
O'Neill to Streets, 4 runs
O'Neill to Castle, 1 run
O'Neill to Streets, 1 run
O'Neill to Castle, 1 run
O'Neill to Streets, 1 run
Green to Streets, 1 run
Green to Castle, 1 run
Green to Castle, 0 runs
Green to Streets, 1 run
Green to Streets, 0 runs
Green to Streets, 4 runs
Patil to Castle, 2 runs
Patil to Streets, 1 run
Patil to Streets, 4 runs
Patil to Castle, 1 run
Patil to Streets, 1 run
Patil to Streets, 0 runs
Johnson to Streets, 1 run
Johnson to Castle, 1 run
Johnson to Castle, 4 runs
Johnson to Castle, 0 runs
Johnson to Castle, 0 runs
Johnson to Gordon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gordon)
Mullins to Gordon, 1 run
Mullins to Gordon, 0 runs
Mullins to Gordon, 4 runs
Mullins to Streets, 1 run
Mullins to Streets, 0 runs
Mullins to Streets, 0 runs
Johnson to Streets, 1 run
Johnson to Gordon, 1 run
Johnson to Streets, 1 run
Johnson to Gordon, 1 run
Johnson to Streets, 1 run
Johnson to Streets, 0 runs
Mullins to Streets, 1 run
Mullins to Gordon, no ball + 1 run
Mullins to Streets, 1 run
Mullins to Gordon, 1 run
Mullins to Gordon, 2 runs
Mullins to Gordon, 0 runs
Mullins to Streets, 1 run
O'Neill to Gordon, 0 runs
O'Neill to Streets, 1 run
O'Neill to Gordon, 1 run
O'Neill to Gordon, 4 runs
O'Neill to Gordon, 0 runs
O'Neill to Gordon, 4 runs
Johnson to Gordon, 1 run
Johnson to Streets, 1 run
Johnson to Gordon, 1 run
Johnson to Streets, 1 run
Johnson to Gordon, 1 run
Johnson to Gordon, 0 runs
O'Neill to Streets, 4 runs
O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs
O'Neill to Gordon, 1 run
O'Neill to Gordon, 4 runs
O'Neill to Gordon, 2 runs
O'Neill to Gordon, 0 runs
Green to Gordon, 1 run
Green to Gordon, 0 runs
Green to Gordon, 4 runs
Green to Gordon, 4 runs
Green to Gordon, wide
Green to Gordon, 4 runs
Green to Streets, 1 run
Lewis to Gordon, 0 runs
Lewis to Gordon, 0 runs
Lewis to Gordon, 6 runs
Lewis to Streets, 1 run
Lewis to Streets, 4 runs
Lewis to Streets, 4 runs
Docherty to Gordon, 0 runs
Docherty to Gordon, 4 runs
Docherty to Gordon, 6 runs
Docherty to Gordon, 0 runs
Docherty to Gordon, 4 runs
Docherty to Gordon, wide
Docherty to Gordon, 0 runs
Green to Gordon, 1 run
Green to Streets, 1 run
Green to Streets, 0 runs
Green to Gordon, 1 run
Green to Streets, 1 run
Green to Streets, 0 runs
Docherty to Streets, 1 run
Docherty to Gordon, 1 run
Docherty to Gordon, 0 runs
Docherty to Gordon, 4 runs
Docherty to Gordon, 0 runs
Docherty to Streets, 1 run
Green to Gordon, 0 runs
Green to Gordon, 0 runs
Green to Gordon, 0 runs
Green to Streets, 1 run
Green to Streets, appeal
Green to Streets, 0 runs
Gorham to O'Neill, 0 runs
Gorham to O'Neill, 0 runs
Gorham to O'Neill, 0 runs
Gorham to O'Neill, 0 runs
Gorham to Clarke, appeal, wicket (caught - Clarke)
Gorham to Wilkinson, 1 run
Young to Wilkinson, 1 run
Young to Wilkinson, 4 runs
Young to Green, appeal, wicket (bowled - Green)
Young to Green, 4 runs
Young to Green, 2 runs
Young to Clarke, 1 run
Gordon to Clarke, 1 run
Gordon to Green, 1 run
Gordon to Green, 0 runs
Gordon to Clarke, 1 run
Gordon to Clarke, 0 runs
Gordon to Adams, appeal, wicket (stumped - Adams)
James to Green, 0 runs
James to Green, 4 runs
James to Green, 0 runs
James to Green, 4 runs
James to Green, 4 runs
James to Green, wide
James to Adams, 1 run
Gordon to Green, 0 runs
Gordon to Johnson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Johnson)
Gordon to Adams, 1 run
Gordon to Adams, 2 runs
Gordon to Johnson, 1 run
Gordon to Adams, 1 run
Gorham to Adams, leg bye
Gorham to Johnson, 1 run
Gorham to Johnson, wide
Gorham to Johnson, 0 runs
Gorham to Johnson, 0 runs
Gorham to Adams, 1 run
Gorham to Adams, 4 runs
Bilal to Johnson, 4 runs
Bilal to Adams, 1 run
Bilal to Adams, 0 runs
Bilal to Johnson, 1 run
Bilal to Adams, 1 run
Bilal to Johnson, 1 run
Belt to Adams, 0 runs
Belt to Adams, 0 runs
Belt to Adams, 0 runs
Belt to Adams, 4 runs
Belt to Adams, 2 runs
Belt to Adams, 4 runs
James to Johnson, 0 runs
James to Johnson, 0 runs
James to Johnson, 2 runs
James to Johnson, 0 runs
James to Patil, appeal, wicket (caught - Patil)
James to Adams, 1 run
Young to Patil, 0 runs
Young to Adams, 1 run
Young to Adams, 0 runs
Young to Adams, 4 runs
Young to Patil, 1 run
Young to Patil, 0 runs
James to Patil, 1 run
James to Patil, 4 runs
James to Patil, 0 runs
James to Adams, 1 run
James to Patil, 1 run
James to Adams, 1 run, appeal
Belt to Adams, 1 run
Belt to Adams, 4 runs
Belt to Adams, 0 runs
Belt to Adams, 0 runs
Belt to Adams, 2 runs
Belt to Adams, 0 runs
Young to Adams, 1 run
Young to Adams, 0 runs
Young to Patil, 3 byes
Young to Collis, appeal, wicket (caught - Collis)
Young to Adams, 1 run
Young to Collis, 1 run
Belt to Adams, 0 runs
Belt to Collis, appeal
Belt to Collis, 0 runs
Belt to Adams, 1 run
Young to Adams, 1 run
Young to Adams, 0 runs
Young to Adams, 4 runs
Young to Collis, 1 run
Young to Adams, 1 run
Young to Adams, 0 runs
Bilal to Adams, 1 run
Bilal to Adams, 0 runs
Bilal to Adams, 4 runs
Bilal to Adams, 4 runs
Bilal to Adams, 0 runs
Bilal to Adams, wide
Bilal to Collis, 1 run
Gorham to Collis, 1 run
Gorham to Collis, 2 runs
Gorham to Adams, 1 run
Gorham to Adams, 0 runs
Gorham to Collis, 1 run
Gorham to Collis, 0 runs
Gordon to Adams, 0 runs
Gordon to Collis, 1 run
Gordon to Collis, 0 runs
Gordon to Collis, 0 runs
Gordon to Collis, 4 runs
Gordon to Collis, 0 runs
Gorham to Adams, 0 runs
Gorham to Adams, 0 runs
Gorham to Collis, bye
Gorham to Adams, 1 run
Gorham to Adams, 0 runs
Gorham to Collis, 1 run
Gordon to Adams, 0 runs
Gordon to Collis, 1 run
Gordon to Collis, 0 runs
Gordon to Collis, 5 wides
Gordon to Collis, 0 runs
Gordon to Collis, 0 runs
Gordon to Collis, 0 runs