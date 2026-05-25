Squads Kent vs Sussex Sharks T20 T20 Blast, Women 25.05.2026

T20

KEN
KEN

132

SUS
SUS

130

Playing

KEN
KEN
SUS
SUS
First TeamSecond Team
Streets Coco

no information yet

Adams Mollie

wicket keeper

Castle Kelly

all rounder

Patil Shristi

no information yet

Barnfather Elsa

no information yet

Johnson Bella

no information yet

Bailey Laura

no information yet

Wilkinson Phoebe

all rounder

Young Hollie

no information yet

Clarke Darcey

no information yet

Bilal Zeena

no information yet

O'Neill Eve

no information yet

James Isabella

no information yet

Lewis Anna

no information yet

Mullins Faye

no information yet

Belt Megan

all rounder

Doherty Kali-Ann

no information yet

Bench

KEN
KEN
SUS
SUS
First TeamSecond Team
Barnes Olivia

no information yet

Beck SA

no information yet

Bird Jessica

no information yet

Buckle Anna

no information yet

Callaghan Matilda Crystal

no information yet

Champion Maya

no information yet

Callaghan Tilly

no information yet

Curling Lottie

no information yet

Cloke Izzy

no information yet

Gentry Indigo

no information yet

Darlington Ella

no information yet

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Davies Molly

no information yet

Davis Molly Willow

no information yet

Harvey Beth

no information yet

Grant Alice

no information yet

Joseph Tia

no information yet

Hobson Jodie

all rounder

Jeer Genevieve

no information yet

Lee Ava Georgina

all rounder

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Mullins Hope

no information yet

Poole Grace

no information yet

Noakes Alice

no information yet

Pedley Georgie

no information yet

Phillipson EF

no information yet

Thompson Emily

no information yet

Stanley Talitha

no information yet