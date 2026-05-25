Squads Kent vs Sussex Sharks T20 T20 Blast, Women 25.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Streets Coco
no information yet
Collis Izzy
batsman
Gordon Amy
bowler
Adams Mollie
wicket keeper
Castle Kelly
all rounder
Patil Shristi
no information yet
Barnfather Elsa
no information yet
Johnson Bella
no information yet
Green Chiara Marisa
all rounder
Bailey Laura
no information yet
Wilkinson Phoebe
all rounder
Young Hollie
no information yet
Clarke Darcey
no information yet
Bilal Zeena
no information yet
O'Neill Eve
no information yet
James Isabella
no information yet
Lewis Anna
no information yet
Gorham Sydney
bowler
Mullins Faye
no information yet
Belt Megan
all rounder
Doherty Kali-Ann
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Beck SA
no information yet
Bird Jessica
no information yet
Buckle Anna
no information yet
Callaghan Matilda Crystal
no information yet
Champion Maya
no information yet
Callaghan Tilly
no information yet
Curling Lottie
no information yet
Cloke Izzy
no information yet
Gentry Indigo
no information yet
Darlington Ella
no information yet
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Davies Molly
no information yet
Harman Nancy
bowler
Davis Molly Willow
no information yet
Harvey Beth
no information yet
Grant Alice
no information yet
Joseph Tia
no information yet
Hobson Jodie
all rounder
Khan Regina Suddahazai Isabella
all rounder
Jeer Genevieve
no information yet
Lee Ava Georgina
all rounder
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Mullan Daisy
batsman
Kirby Isobel
bowler
Mullins Hope
no information yet
Poole Grace
no information yet
Noakes Alice
no information yet
Singer Sophie
batsman
Norgrove Abigale
batsman
Spence Jemima
batsman
Pedley Georgie
no information yet
Sturge Megan
bowler
Phillipson EF
no information yet
Thompson Emily
no information yet
Stanley Talitha
no information yet