Highlights Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026
Horley to Lee, 2 runs
Horley to Clarke, 1 run
Horley to Clarke, 4 runs
Horley to Lee, 1 run
Lee decides to allow it to pass through to Hughes without playing a shot, and the ball trickles away for 4 byes.
Horley to Lee, 0 runs
Horley to Clarke, 1 run
Wolfe to Lee, 0 runs
Wolfe to Lee, 4 runs
Wolfe to Lee, wide
Wolfe to Lee, 0 runs
Wolfe to Lee, 0 runs
Davis to Lee, 1 run
Davis to Lee, 0 runs
Davis to Clarke, 1 run
Lee plays a defensive stroke for 1 leg bye. MIDDLESEX appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.
Davis to Clarke, 1 run
Davis to Clarke, 0 runs
Patel to Johnson, wicket (lbw - Johnson)
Patel to Clarke, 1 run
Patel to Clarke, 0 runs
Patel to Clarke, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Denman)
Davis to Johnson, 1 run
Davis to Johnson, wide
Davis to Johnson, 0 runs
Davis to Johnson, 2 runs
Davis to Stanley, 1 run
Davis to Stanley, 0 runs
Johnson defends for two runs.
Whitmore to Stanley, 5 runs
Stanley opts to let it go through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot, and the ball rolls away for four byes.
Whitmore to Stanley, 4 runs
Whitmore to Stanley, 2 runs
Whitmore to Stanley, 0 runs
Whitmore to Stanley, 0 runs
Whitmore to Stanley, wide
Wolfe to Johnson, 4 runs
Wolfe to Johnson, 4 runs
Wolfe to Johnson, 2 runs
Wolfe to Johnson, 0 runs
Wolfe to Johnson, 0 runs
Wolfe to Johnson, 0 runs
0 runs
0 runs
FOUR! Stanley plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
0 runs
Johnson plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
0 runs
wide
Stanley opts to let that one travel through to Hughes, and the ball rolls away for 4 byes.
Patel to Stanley, 0 runs
Patel to Stanley, 0 runs
Patel to Stanley, 0 runs
Patel to Green, appeal, wicket (caught - Green)
Patel to Green, 0 runs
Patel to Green, wide
Whitmore to Green, 1 run
Whitmore to Green, wide
Whitmore to Johnson, 1 run
Whitmore to Johnson, 0 runs
Whitmore to Patil, appeal, wicket (caught - Patil)
Whitmore to Patil, 0 runs
Whitmore to Patil, wide
Whitmore to Patil, 0 runs
Davis to Patil, 1 run
Davis to Green, 1 run
Davis to Green, 0 runs
Davis to Collis, appeal, wicket (caught - Collis)
Davis to Collis, 0 runs
Davis to Patil, 1 run
Horley to Patil, 1 run
Horley to Adams, appeal, wicket (caught - Adams)
Wide. Collis plays a defensive stroke for two wides.
Horley to Collis, 4 runs
Horley to Adams, 1 run
Horley to Collis, 1 run
Horley to Collis, 0 runs
Davis to Collis, 1 run
Davis to Adams, 1 run
Davis to Collis, 1 run
Davis to Adams, 1 run
Davis to Collis, 1 run
Davis to Collis, appeal
Patel to Collis, 1 run
Patel to Adams, 1 run
Back-to-back maximums! Adams brings up her 50 in emphatic style! Adams plays a defensive stroke for six runs.
And again! No ball. Adams plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Patel to Adams, 6 runs
Patel to Collis, 1 run
Patel to Adams, 1 run
Turner to Adams, 1 run
Turner to Adams, 4 runs
Turner to Collis, 1 run
Turner to Collis, 4 runs
Turner to Collis, 4 runs
Turner to Collis, 0 runs
Horley to Adams, 0 runs
Horley to Adams, 0 runs
Horley to Adams, 4 runs
Horley to Adams, 0 runs
Horley to Adams, 4 runs
Horley to Adams, 0 runs
Horley to Adams, wide
Wolfe to Adams, 1 run
Wolfe to Collis, 1 run
Wolfe to Collis, 4 runs
Wolfe to Collis, 4 runs
Wolfe to Collis, 0 runs
Wolfe to Collis, 0 runs
Turner to Adams, 0 runs
Turner to Adams, 0 runs
Turner to Collis, 1 run
Turner to Adams, 1 run
Turner to Adams, 4 runs
Turner to Adams, 0 runs
Patel to Adams, 1 run
Patel to Adams, 4 runs
Patel to Adams, 0 runs
Patel to Collis, 1 run
Patel to Adams, 1 run
Collis defends for a single run.
Turner to Adams, 4 runs
Turner to Adams, 0 runs
Turner to Adams, 0 runs
Turner to Collis, 1 run
Turner to Adams, 1 run
Turner to Collis, 1 run
Johnson to Pindoria, 4 runs
Johnson to Pindoria, 4 runs
Johnson to Pindoria, 2 runs
Johnson to Pindoria, 4 runs
Pindoria allows the ball to through to Adams unchallenged, and the ball trickles away for 4 byes.
Johnson to Pindoria, 4 runs
Denman to Davis, 4 runs
Denman to Davis, 2 runs
Denman to Pindoria, 1 run
Denman to Pindoria, 4 runs
Denman to Pindoria, 2 runs
Wide. Pindoria plays a defensive stroke for 5 wides.
And another! Pindoria plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.
O'Neill to Pindoria, 1 run
O'Neill to Pindoria, 0 runs
O'Neill to Davis, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)
O'Neill to Patel, 0 runs
O'Neill to Pindoria, 1 run
Green to Pindoria, 1 run
Green to Patel, 1 run
Green to Pindoria, 1 run
Green to Patel, 1 run
Green to Patel, 0 runs
Green to Pindoria, 1 run
O'Neill to Pindoria, 1 run
O'Neill to Patel, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Whitmore)
O'Neill to Whitmore, 4 runs
O'Neill to Whitmore, 0 runs
O'Neill to Pindoria, 3 runs
O'Neill to Pindoria, wide
Lee to Whitmore, 0 runs
Lee to Whitmore, 0 runs
Lee to Whitmore, 0 runs
Lee to Whitmore, 0 runs
Lee to Whitmore, 0 runs
Lee to Pindoria, 1 run
O'Neill to Whitmore, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Whybrow)
O'Neill to Pindoria, 1 run
O'Neill to Whybrow, 1 run
O'Neill to Pindoria, 1 run
O'Neill to Whybrow, 1 run
Whybrow defends for 1 run.
Pindoria defends for 1 run.
Whybrow plays a defensive stroke for one run.
0 runs
Pindoria plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
0 runs
O'Neill to Pindoria, 1 run
O'Neill to Pindoria, 4 runs
O'Neill to Pindoria, wide
O'Neill to Whybrow, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Horley)
O'Neill to Pindoria, 1 run
O'Neill to Horley, 1 run
Green to Horley, 1 run
Green to Pindoria, 1 run
Green to Gole, appeal, wicket (caught - Gole)
Green to Horley, 1 run
Green to Horley, 4 runs
Green to Horley, 4 runs
Denman to Horley, 1 run
Denman to Gole, 1 run
Denman to Horley, 1 run
Wide. Horley plays a defensive stroke for 5 wides.
Denman to Horley, 6 runs
Denman to Gole, 1 run
Denman to Horley, 1 run
Lee to Horley, 1 run
Lee to Gole, 1 run
Lee to Gole, 2 runs
Lee to Horley, 1 run
Lee to Horley, 0 runs
Lee to Gole, 1 run
Denman to Gole, 1 run
Denman to Horley, 1 run
Denman to Horley, 0 runs
Denman to Horley, 2 runs
Denman to Horley, 4 runs
Denman to Horley, 0 runs
Lee to Horley, 1 run
Lee to Horley, 0 runs
Lee to Gole, 1 run
Lee to Gole, 4 runs
Lee to Gole, 0 runs
Lee to Gole, 0 runs
Johnson to Horley, 4 runs
Johnson to Horley, 0 runs
Johnson to Horley, 2 runs
Johnson to Gole, 1 run
Johnson to Gole, 0 runs
Johnson to Horley, 1 run
Denman to Gole, 2 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Downer)
Denman to Downer, 0 runs
Denman to Horley, 1 run
Denman to Horley, 0 runs
Denman to Downer, 1 run
Johnson to Horley, 0 runs
wicket (caught - Hughes)
Johnson to Downer, 4 runs
Wide. Downer defends for two wides.
Johnson to Hughes, 1 run
Johnson to Hughes, 0 runs
Johnson to Downer, 1 run
Green to Downer, 1 run
Green to Downer, 0 runs
Green to Downer, 0 runs
Green to Hughes, 1 run
Green to Downer, 1 run
Green to Downer, 0 runs
Docherty to Hughes, 4 runs
Docherty to Downer, 4 runs
Docherty to Downer, 2 runs
Downer decides to let it travel through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot, and the ball flies away for four byes.
Docherty to Downer, 4 runs
Docherty to Downer, 0 runs
wide
Green to Downer, 1 run
Green to Hughes, 1 run
Green to Hughes, 0 runs
0 runs
Green to Hughes, 0 runs
Hughes plays a defensive stroke for a run.