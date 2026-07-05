19.6 2 Horley to Lee, 2 runs

19.5 1 Horley to Clarke, 1 run

19.4 4 Horley to Clarke, 4 runs

19.3 1 Horley to Lee, 1 run

19.2 4 Lee decides to allow it to pass through to Hughes without playing a shot, and the ball trickles away for 4 byes.

19.1 . Horley to Lee, 0 runs

18.5 . Horley to Clarke, 1 run

18.4 . Wolfe to Lee, 0 runs

18.3 4 Wolfe to Lee, 4 runs

18.3 1 Wolfe to Lee, wide

18.2 . Wolfe to Lee, 0 runs

18.1 . Wolfe to Lee, 0 runs

17.6 1 Davis to Lee, 1 run

17.5 . Davis to Lee, 0 runs

17.4 1 Davis to Clarke, 1 run

17.3 1lb Lee plays a defensive stroke for 1 leg bye. MIDDLESEX appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

17.2 1 Davis to Clarke, 1 run

17.1 . Davis to Clarke, 0 runs

16.6 W Patel to Johnson, wicket (lbw - Johnson)

16.5 1 Patel to Clarke, 1 run

16.4 . Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

16.3 . Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

16.2 W appeal, wicket (caught - Denman)

15.6 1 Davis to Johnson, 1 run

15.6 1 Davis to Johnson, wide

15.5 . Davis to Johnson, 0 runs

15.4 2 Davis to Johnson, 2 runs

15.3 1 Davis to Stanley, 1 run

15.2 . Davis to Stanley, 0 runs

15.1 2 Johnson defends for two runs.

14.6 5 Whitmore to Stanley, 5 runs

14.5 4 Stanley opts to let it go through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot, and the ball rolls away for four byes.

14.4 4 Whitmore to Stanley, 4 runs

14.3 2 Whitmore to Stanley, 2 runs

14.2 . Whitmore to Stanley, 0 runs

14.1 . Whitmore to Stanley, 0 runs

14.1 1 Whitmore to Stanley, wide

13.6 4 Wolfe to Johnson, 4 runs

13.5 4 Wolfe to Johnson, 4 runs

13.4 2 Wolfe to Johnson, 2 runs

13.3 . Wolfe to Johnson, 0 runs

13.2 . Wolfe to Johnson, 0 runs

13.1 . Wolfe to Johnson, 0 runs

12.6 . 0 runs

12.5 . 0 runs

12.4 4 FOUR! Stanley plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

12.3 . 0 runs

12.2 1 Johnson plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

12.1 . 0 runs

12.1 1 wide

11.6 4 Stanley opts to let that one travel through to Hughes, and the ball rolls away for 4 byes.

11.5 . Patel to Stanley, 0 runs

11.4 . Patel to Stanley, 0 runs

11.3 . Patel to Stanley, 0 runs

11.2 W Patel to Green, appeal, wicket (caught - Green)

11.1 . Patel to Green, 0 runs

11.1 1 Patel to Green, wide

10.6 1 Whitmore to Green, 1 run

10.6 1 Whitmore to Green, wide

10.5 1 Whitmore to Johnson, 1 run

10.4 . Whitmore to Johnson, 0 runs

10.3 W Whitmore to Patil, appeal, wicket (caught - Patil)

10.2 . Whitmore to Patil, 0 runs

10.2 1 Whitmore to Patil, wide

10.1 . Whitmore to Patil, 0 runs

9.6 1 Davis to Patil, 1 run

9.5 1 Davis to Green, 1 run

9.4 . Davis to Green, 0 runs

9.3 W Davis to Collis, appeal, wicket (caught - Collis)

9.2 . Davis to Collis, 0 runs

9.1 1 Davis to Patil, 1 run

8.6 1 Horley to Patil, 1 run

8.5 W Horley to Adams, appeal, wicket (caught - Adams)

8.5 2w Wide. Collis plays a defensive stroke for two wides.

8.4 4 Horley to Collis, 4 runs

8.3 1 Horley to Adams, 1 run

8.2 1 Horley to Collis, 1 run

8.1 . Horley to Collis, 0 runs

7.6 1 Davis to Collis, 1 run

7.5 1 Davis to Adams, 1 run

7.4 1 Davis to Collis, 1 run

7.3 1 Davis to Adams, 1 run

7.2 1 Davis to Collis, 1 run

7.1 . Davis to Collis, appeal

6.6 1 Patel to Collis, 1 run

6.5 1 Patel to Adams, 1 run

6.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! Adams brings up her 50 in emphatic style! Adams plays a defensive stroke for six runs.

6.4 nb And again! No ball. Adams plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

6.3 6 Patel to Adams, 6 runs

6.2 1 Patel to Collis, 1 run

6.1 1 Patel to Adams, 1 run

5.6 1 Turner to Adams, 1 run

5.5 4 Turner to Adams, 4 runs

5.4 1 Turner to Collis, 1 run

5.3 4 Turner to Collis, 4 runs

5.2 4 Turner to Collis, 4 runs

5.1 . Turner to Collis, 0 runs

4.6 . Horley to Adams, 0 runs

4.5 . Horley to Adams, 0 runs

4.4 4 Horley to Adams, 4 runs

4.3 . Horley to Adams, 0 runs

4.2 4 Horley to Adams, 4 runs

4.1 . Horley to Adams, 0 runs

4.1 1 Horley to Adams, wide

3.6 1 Wolfe to Adams, 1 run

3.5 1 Wolfe to Collis, 1 run

3.4 4 Wolfe to Collis, 4 runs

3.3 4 Wolfe to Collis, 4 runs

3.2 . Wolfe to Collis, 0 runs

3.1 . Wolfe to Collis, 0 runs

2.6 . Turner to Adams, 0 runs

2.5 . Turner to Adams, 0 runs

2.4 1 Turner to Collis, 1 run

2.3 1 Turner to Adams, 1 run

2.2 4 Turner to Adams, 4 runs

2.1 . Turner to Adams, 0 runs

1.6 1 Patel to Adams, 1 run

1.5 4 Patel to Adams, 4 runs

1.4 . Patel to Adams, 0 runs

1.3 1 Patel to Collis, 1 run

1.2 1 Patel to Adams, 1 run

1.1 1 Collis defends for a single run.

0.6 4 Turner to Adams, 4 runs

0.5 . Turner to Adams, 0 runs

0.4 . Turner to Adams, 0 runs

0.3 1 Turner to Collis, 1 run

0.2 1 Turner to Adams, 1 run

0.1 1 Turner to Collis, 1 run

19.6 4 Johnson to Pindoria, 4 runs

19.5 4 Johnson to Pindoria, 4 runs

19.4 2 Johnson to Pindoria, 2 runs

19.3 4 Johnson to Pindoria, 4 runs

19.2 4 Pindoria allows the ball to through to Adams unchallenged, and the ball trickles away for 4 byes.

19.1 4 Johnson to Pindoria, 4 runs

18.6 4 Denman to Davis, 4 runs

18.5 2 Denman to Davis, 2 runs

18.4 1 Denman to Pindoria, 1 run

18.3 4 Denman to Pindoria, 4 runs

18.2 2 Denman to Pindoria, 2 runs

18.2 5w Wide. Pindoria plays a defensive stroke for 5 wides.

18.1 6 And another! Pindoria plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.

17.6 1 O'Neill to Pindoria, 1 run

17.5 . O'Neill to Pindoria, 0 runs

17.4 1 O'Neill to Davis, 1 run

17.3 W appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)

17.2 . O'Neill to Patel, 0 runs

17.1 1 O'Neill to Pindoria, 1 run

16.6 1 Green to Pindoria, 1 run

16.5 1 Green to Patel, 1 run

16.4 1 Green to Pindoria, 1 run

16.3 1 Green to Patel, 1 run

16.2 . Green to Patel, 0 runs

16.1 1 Green to Pindoria, 1 run

15.6 1 O'Neill to Pindoria, 1 run

15.5 1 O'Neill to Patel, 1 run

15.4 W appeal, wicket (caught - Whitmore)

15.3 4 O'Neill to Whitmore, 4 runs

15.2 . O'Neill to Whitmore, 0 runs

15.1 3 O'Neill to Pindoria, 3 runs

15.1 1 O'Neill to Pindoria, wide

14.6 . Lee to Whitmore, 0 runs

14.5 . Lee to Whitmore, 0 runs

14.4 . Lee to Whitmore, 0 runs

14.3 . Lee to Whitmore, 0 runs

14.2 . Lee to Whitmore, 0 runs

14.1 1 Lee to Pindoria, 1 run

13.6 . O'Neill to Whitmore, 0 runs

13.5 W appeal, wicket (caught - Whybrow)

13.4 1 O'Neill to Pindoria, 1 run

13.3 1 O'Neill to Whybrow, 1 run

13.2 1 O'Neill to Pindoria, 1 run

13.1 1 O'Neill to Whybrow, 1 run

12.6 1 Whybrow defends for 1 run.

12.5 1 Pindoria defends for 1 run.

12.4 1 Whybrow plays a defensive stroke for one run.

12.3 . 0 runs

12.2 1 Pindoria plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

12.1 . 0 runs

11.6 1 O'Neill to Pindoria, 1 run

11.5 4 O'Neill to Pindoria, 4 runs

11.5 1 O'Neill to Pindoria, wide

11.4 1 O'Neill to Whybrow, 1 run

11.3 W appeal, wicket (caught - Horley)

11.2 1 O'Neill to Pindoria, 1 run

11.1 1 O'Neill to Horley, 1 run

10.6 1 Green to Horley, 1 run

10.5 1 Green to Pindoria, 1 run

10.4 W Green to Gole, appeal, wicket (caught - Gole)

10.3 1 Green to Horley, 1 run

10.2 4 Green to Horley, 4 runs

10.1 4 Green to Horley, 4 runs

9.6 1 Denman to Horley, 1 run

9.5 1 Denman to Gole, 1 run

9.4 1 Denman to Horley, 1 run

9.4 5w Wide. Horley plays a defensive stroke for 5 wides.

9.3 6 Denman to Horley, 6 runs

9.2 1 Denman to Gole, 1 run

9.1 1 Denman to Horley, 1 run

8.6 1 Lee to Horley, 1 run

8.5 1 Lee to Gole, 1 run

8.4 2 Lee to Gole, 2 runs

8.3 1 Lee to Horley, 1 run

8.2 . Lee to Horley, 0 runs

8.1 1 Lee to Gole, 1 run

7.6 1 Denman to Gole, 1 run

7.5 1 Denman to Horley, 1 run

7.4 . Denman to Horley, 0 runs

7.3 2 Denman to Horley, 2 runs

7.2 4 Denman to Horley, 4 runs

7.1 . Denman to Horley, 0 runs

6.6 1 Lee to Horley, 1 run

6.5 . Lee to Horley, 0 runs

6.4 1 Lee to Gole, 1 run

6.3 4 Lee to Gole, 4 runs

6.2 . Lee to Gole, 0 runs

6.1 . Lee to Gole, 0 runs

5.6 4 Johnson to Horley, 4 runs

5.5 . Johnson to Horley, 0 runs

5.4 2 Johnson to Horley, 2 runs

5.3 1 Johnson to Gole, 1 run

5.2 . Johnson to Gole, 0 runs

5.1 1 Johnson to Horley, 1 run

4.6 2 Denman to Gole, 2 runs

4.5 W appeal, wicket (caught - Downer)

4.4 . Denman to Downer, 0 runs

4.3 1 Denman to Horley, 1 run

4.2 . Denman to Horley, 0 runs

4.1 1 Denman to Downer, 1 run

3.6 . Johnson to Horley, 0 runs

3.5 W wicket (caught - Hughes)

3.4 4 Johnson to Downer, 4 runs

3.4 2w Wide. Downer defends for two wides.

3.3 1 Johnson to Hughes, 1 run

3.2 . Johnson to Hughes, 0 runs

3.1 1 Johnson to Downer, 1 run

2.6 1 Green to Downer, 1 run

2.5 . Green to Downer, 0 runs

2.4 . Green to Downer, 0 runs

2.3 1 Green to Hughes, 1 run

2.2 1 Green to Downer, 1 run

2.1 . Green to Downer, 0 runs

1.6 4 Docherty to Hughes, 4 runs

1.5 4 Docherty to Downer, 4 runs

1.4 2 Docherty to Downer, 2 runs

1.3 4 Downer decides to let it travel through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot, and the ball flies away for four byes.

1.2 4 Docherty to Downer, 4 runs

1.1 . Docherty to Downer, 0 runs

1.1 1 wide

0.6 1 Green to Downer, 1 run

0.5 1 Green to Hughes, 1 run

0.4 . Green to Hughes, 0 runs

0.3 . 0 runs

0.2 . Green to Hughes, 0 runs