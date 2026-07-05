Highlights Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026

T20

MID
MID

174

SUS
SUS

163

19.6
2

Horley to Lee, 2 runs

19.5
1

Horley to Clarke, 1 run

19.4
4

Horley to Clarke, 4 runs

19.3
1

Horley to Lee, 1 run

19.2
4

Lee decides to allow it to pass through to Hughes without playing a shot, and the ball trickles away for 4 byes.

19.1
.

Horley to Lee, 0 runs

18.5
.

Horley to Clarke, 1 run

18.4
.

Wolfe to Lee, 0 runs

18.3
4

Wolfe to Lee, 4 runs

18.3
1

Wolfe to Lee, wide

18.2
.

Wolfe to Lee, 0 runs

18.1
.

Wolfe to Lee, 0 runs

17.6
1

Davis to Lee, 1 run

17.5
.

Davis to Lee, 0 runs

17.4
1

Davis to Clarke, 1 run

17.3
1lb

Lee plays a defensive stroke for 1 leg bye. MIDDLESEX appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

17.2
1

Davis to Clarke, 1 run

17.1
.

Davis to Clarke, 0 runs

16.6
W

Patel to Johnson, wicket (lbw - Johnson)

16.5
1

Patel to Clarke, 1 run

16.4
.

Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

16.3
.

Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

16.2
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Denman)

15.6
1

Davis to Johnson, 1 run

15.6
1

Davis to Johnson, wide

15.5
.

Davis to Johnson, 0 runs

15.4
2

Davis to Johnson, 2 runs

15.3
1

Davis to Stanley, 1 run

15.2
.

Davis to Stanley, 0 runs

15.1
2

Johnson defends for two runs.

14.6
5

Whitmore to Stanley, 5 runs

14.5
4

Stanley opts to let it go through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot, and the ball rolls away for four byes.

14.4
4

Whitmore to Stanley, 4 runs

14.3
2

Whitmore to Stanley, 2 runs

14.2
.

Whitmore to Stanley, 0 runs

14.1
.

Whitmore to Stanley, 0 runs

14.1
1

Whitmore to Stanley, wide

13.6
4

Wolfe to Johnson, 4 runs

13.5
4

Wolfe to Johnson, 4 runs

13.4
2

Wolfe to Johnson, 2 runs

13.3
.

Wolfe to Johnson, 0 runs

13.2
.

Wolfe to Johnson, 0 runs

13.1
.

Wolfe to Johnson, 0 runs

12.6
.

0 runs

12.5
.

0 runs

12.4
4

FOUR! Stanley plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

12.3
.

0 runs

12.2
1

Johnson plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

12.1
.

0 runs

12.1
1

wide

11.6
4

Stanley opts to let that one travel through to Hughes, and the ball rolls away for 4 byes.

11.5
.

Patel to Stanley, 0 runs

11.4
.

Patel to Stanley, 0 runs

11.3
.

Patel to Stanley, 0 runs

11.2
W

Patel to Green, appeal, wicket (caught - Green)

11.1
.

Patel to Green, 0 runs

11.1
1

Patel to Green, wide

10.6
1

Whitmore to Green, 1 run

10.6
1

Whitmore to Green, wide

10.5
1

Whitmore to Johnson, 1 run

10.4
.

Whitmore to Johnson, 0 runs

10.3
W

Whitmore to Patil, appeal, wicket (caught - Patil)

10.2
.

Whitmore to Patil, 0 runs

10.2
1

Whitmore to Patil, wide

10.1
.

Whitmore to Patil, 0 runs

9.6
1

Davis to Patil, 1 run

9.5
1

Davis to Green, 1 run

9.4
.

Davis to Green, 0 runs

9.3
W

Davis to Collis, appeal, wicket (caught - Collis)

9.2
.

Davis to Collis, 0 runs

9.1
1

Davis to Patil, 1 run

8.6
1

Horley to Patil, 1 run

8.5
W

Horley to Adams, appeal, wicket (caught - Adams)

8.5
2w

Wide. Collis plays a defensive stroke for two wides.

8.4
4

Horley to Collis, 4 runs

8.3
1

Horley to Adams, 1 run

8.2
1

Horley to Collis, 1 run

8.1
.

Horley to Collis, 0 runs

7.6
1

Davis to Collis, 1 run

7.5
1

Davis to Adams, 1 run

7.4
1

Davis to Collis, 1 run

7.3
1

Davis to Adams, 1 run

7.2
1

Davis to Collis, 1 run

7.1
.

Davis to Collis, appeal

6.6
1

Patel to Collis, 1 run

6.5
1

Patel to Adams, 1 run

6.4
6

Back-to-back maximums! Adams brings up her 50 in emphatic style! Adams plays a defensive stroke for six runs.

6.4
nb

And again! No ball. Adams plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

6.3
6

Patel to Adams, 6 runs

6.2
1

Patel to Collis, 1 run

6.1
1

Patel to Adams, 1 run

5.6
1

Turner to Adams, 1 run

5.5
4

Turner to Adams, 4 runs

5.4
1

Turner to Collis, 1 run

5.3
4

Turner to Collis, 4 runs

5.2
4

Turner to Collis, 4 runs

5.1
.

Turner to Collis, 0 runs

4.6
.

Horley to Adams, 0 runs

4.5
.

Horley to Adams, 0 runs

4.4
4

Horley to Adams, 4 runs

4.3
.

Horley to Adams, 0 runs

4.2
4

Horley to Adams, 4 runs

4.1
.

Horley to Adams, 0 runs

4.1
1

Horley to Adams, wide

3.6
1

Wolfe to Adams, 1 run

3.5
1

Wolfe to Collis, 1 run

3.4
4

Wolfe to Collis, 4 runs

3.3
4

Wolfe to Collis, 4 runs

3.2
.

Wolfe to Collis, 0 runs

3.1
.

Wolfe to Collis, 0 runs

2.6
.

Turner to Adams, 0 runs

2.5
.

Turner to Adams, 0 runs

2.4
1

Turner to Collis, 1 run

2.3
1

Turner to Adams, 1 run

2.2
4

Turner to Adams, 4 runs

2.1
.

Turner to Adams, 0 runs

1.6
1

Patel to Adams, 1 run

1.5
4

Patel to Adams, 4 runs

1.4
.

Patel to Adams, 0 runs

1.3
1

Patel to Collis, 1 run

1.2
1

Patel to Adams, 1 run

1.1
1

Collis defends for a single run.

0.6
4

Turner to Adams, 4 runs

0.5
.

Turner to Adams, 0 runs

0.4
.

Turner to Adams, 0 runs

0.3
1

Turner to Collis, 1 run

0.2
1

Turner to Adams, 1 run

0.1
1

Turner to Collis, 1 run

19.6
4

Johnson to Pindoria, 4 runs

19.5
4

Johnson to Pindoria, 4 runs

19.4
2

Johnson to Pindoria, 2 runs

19.3
4

Johnson to Pindoria, 4 runs

19.2
4

Pindoria allows the ball to through to Adams unchallenged, and the ball trickles away for 4 byes.

19.1
4

Johnson to Pindoria, 4 runs

18.6
4

Denman to Davis, 4 runs

18.5
2

Denman to Davis, 2 runs

18.4
1

Denman to Pindoria, 1 run

18.3
4

Denman to Pindoria, 4 runs

18.2
2

Denman to Pindoria, 2 runs

18.2
5w

Wide. Pindoria plays a defensive stroke for 5 wides.

18.1
6

And another! Pindoria plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.

17.6
1

O'Neill to Pindoria, 1 run

17.5
.

O'Neill to Pindoria, 0 runs

17.4
1

O'Neill to Davis, 1 run

17.3
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)

17.2
.

O'Neill to Patel, 0 runs

17.1
1

O'Neill to Pindoria, 1 run

16.6
1

Green to Pindoria, 1 run

16.5
1

Green to Patel, 1 run

16.4
1

Green to Pindoria, 1 run

16.3
1

Green to Patel, 1 run

16.2
.

Green to Patel, 0 runs

16.1
1

Green to Pindoria, 1 run

15.6
1

O'Neill to Pindoria, 1 run

15.5
1

O'Neill to Patel, 1 run

15.4
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Whitmore)

15.3
4

O'Neill to Whitmore, 4 runs

15.2
.

O'Neill to Whitmore, 0 runs

15.1
3

O'Neill to Pindoria, 3 runs

15.1
1

O'Neill to Pindoria, wide

14.6
.

Lee to Whitmore, 0 runs

14.5
.

Lee to Whitmore, 0 runs

14.4
.

Lee to Whitmore, 0 runs

14.3
.

Lee to Whitmore, 0 runs

14.2
.

Lee to Whitmore, 0 runs

14.1
1

Lee to Pindoria, 1 run

13.6
.

O'Neill to Whitmore, 0 runs

13.5
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Whybrow)

13.4
1

O'Neill to Pindoria, 1 run

13.3
1

O'Neill to Whybrow, 1 run

13.2
1

O'Neill to Pindoria, 1 run

13.1
1

O'Neill to Whybrow, 1 run

12.6
1

Whybrow defends for 1 run.

12.5
1

Pindoria defends for 1 run.

12.4
1

Whybrow plays a defensive stroke for one run.

12.3
.

0 runs

12.2
1

Pindoria plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

12.1
.

0 runs

11.6
1

O'Neill to Pindoria, 1 run

11.5
4

O'Neill to Pindoria, 4 runs

11.5
1

O'Neill to Pindoria, wide

11.4
1

O'Neill to Whybrow, 1 run

11.3
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Horley)

11.2
1

O'Neill to Pindoria, 1 run

11.1
1

O'Neill to Horley, 1 run

10.6
1

Green to Horley, 1 run

10.5
1

Green to Pindoria, 1 run

10.4
W

Green to Gole, appeal, wicket (caught - Gole)

10.3
1

Green to Horley, 1 run

10.2
4

Green to Horley, 4 runs

10.1
4

Green to Horley, 4 runs

9.6
1

Denman to Horley, 1 run

9.5
1

Denman to Gole, 1 run

9.4
1

Denman to Horley, 1 run

9.4
5w

Wide. Horley plays a defensive stroke for 5 wides.

9.3
6

Denman to Horley, 6 runs

9.2
1

Denman to Gole, 1 run

9.1
1

Denman to Horley, 1 run

8.6
1

Lee to Horley, 1 run

8.5
1

Lee to Gole, 1 run

8.4
2

Lee to Gole, 2 runs

8.3
1

Lee to Horley, 1 run

8.2
.

Lee to Horley, 0 runs

8.1
1

Lee to Gole, 1 run

7.6
1

Denman to Gole, 1 run

7.5
1

Denman to Horley, 1 run

7.4
.

Denman to Horley, 0 runs

7.3
2

Denman to Horley, 2 runs

7.2
4

Denman to Horley, 4 runs

7.1
.

Denman to Horley, 0 runs

6.6
1

Lee to Horley, 1 run

6.5
.

Lee to Horley, 0 runs

6.4
1

Lee to Gole, 1 run

6.3
4

Lee to Gole, 4 runs

6.2
.

Lee to Gole, 0 runs

6.1
.

Lee to Gole, 0 runs

5.6
4

Johnson to Horley, 4 runs

5.5
.

Johnson to Horley, 0 runs

5.4
2

Johnson to Horley, 2 runs

5.3
1

Johnson to Gole, 1 run

5.2
.

Johnson to Gole, 0 runs

5.1
1

Johnson to Horley, 1 run

4.6
2

Denman to Gole, 2 runs

4.5
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Downer)

4.4
.

Denman to Downer, 0 runs

4.3
1

Denman to Horley, 1 run

4.2
.

Denman to Horley, 0 runs

4.1
1

Denman to Downer, 1 run

3.6
.

Johnson to Horley, 0 runs

3.5
W

wicket (caught - Hughes)

3.4
4

Johnson to Downer, 4 runs

3.4
2w

Wide. Downer defends for two wides.

3.3
1

Johnson to Hughes, 1 run

3.2
.

Johnson to Hughes, 0 runs

3.1
1

Johnson to Downer, 1 run

2.6
1

Green to Downer, 1 run

2.5
.

Green to Downer, 0 runs

2.4
.

Green to Downer, 0 runs

2.3
1

Green to Hughes, 1 run

2.2
1

Green to Downer, 1 run

2.1
.

Green to Downer, 0 runs

1.6
4

Docherty to Hughes, 4 runs

1.5
4

Docherty to Downer, 4 runs

1.4
2

Docherty to Downer, 2 runs

1.3
4

Downer decides to let it travel through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot, and the ball flies away for four byes.

1.2
4

Docherty to Downer, 4 runs

1.1
.

Docherty to Downer, 0 runs

1.1
1

wide

0.6
1

Green to Downer, 1 run

0.5
1

Green to Hughes, 1 run

0.4
.

Green to Hughes, 0 runs

0.3
.

0 runs

0.2
.

Green to Hughes, 0 runs

0.1
1

Hughes plays a defensive stroke for a run.