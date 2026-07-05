Squads Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026

T20

MID
MID

174

SUS
SUS

163

Playing

MID
MID
SUS
SUS
First TeamSecond Team
Downer Artemis

no information yet

Hughes Scarlett

wicket keeper

Adams Mollie

wicket keeper

Patil Shristi

no information yet

Johnson Bella

no information yet

Whybrow Abbie

wicket keeper

Stanley Talitha

no information yet

Whitmore Alice

no information yet

Denman Rebecca

no information yet

Patel Ananya

no information yet

Clarke Darcey

no information yet

Davis Hannah

all rounder

Lee Ava Georgina

all rounder

Turner Lauren

no information yet

Doherty Kali-Ann

no information yet

Bench

MID
MID
SUS
SUS
First TeamSecond Team
Blofield Jenny

no information yet

Beck SA

no information yet

Cambampaty Rachana

no information yet

Buckle Anna

no information yet

Dattani Naomi

all rounder

Champion Maya

no information yet

Curling Lottie

no information yet

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Gentry Indigo

no information yet

Francis Hannah R

all rounder

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Irving Georgia

no information yet

Groves Emily

no information yet

Judge Layla

no information yet

Kibler Olivia

no information yet

Harvey Beth

no information yet

Joseph Tia

no information yet

Pearson Sarah

no information yet

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Porter Lucy

all rounder

Lewis Anna

no information yet

Rogers Mia

wicket keeper

Routledge Issy

no information yet

Mullins Faye

no information yet

Solomon Victoria

no information yet

Mullins Hope

no information yet

Sproul Pippa Nancy

wicket keeper

Noakes Alice

no information yet

Tyson Bex

no information yet

Pedley Georgie

no information yet