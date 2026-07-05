Squads Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Downer Artemis
no information yet
Collis Izzy
batsman
Hughes Scarlett
wicket keeper
Adams Mollie
wicket keeper
Horley Saskia
batsman
Patil Shristi
no information yet
Gole Gayatri
bowler
Green Chiara Marisa
all rounder
Pindoria Riva
bowler
Johnson Bella
no information yet
Whybrow Abbie
wicket keeper
Stanley Talitha
no information yet
Whitmore Alice
no information yet
Denman Rebecca
no information yet
Patel Ananya
no information yet
Clarke Darcey
no information yet
Davis Hannah
all rounder
Lee Ava Georgina
all rounder
Turner Lauren
no information yet
Doherty Kali-Ann
no information yet
Wolfe Katie
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Blofield Jenny
no information yet
Beck SA
no information yet
Cambampaty Rachana
no information yet
Buckle Anna
no information yet
Dattani Naomi
all rounder
Champion Maya
no information yet
Dissanayake Anisha Kulendri
batsman
Curling Lottie
no information yet
Dowse Ariana
wicket keeper
Gentry Indigo
no information yet
Francis Hannah R
all rounder
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Irving Georgia
no information yet
Groves Emily
no information yet
Judge Layla
no information yet
Harman Nancy
bowler
Kibler Olivia
no information yet
Harvey Beth
no information yet
Miles Natasha
batsman
Joseph Tia
no information yet
Patel Sonali
bowler
Khan Regina Suddahazai Isabella
all rounder
Pearson Sarah
no information yet
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Porter Lucy
all rounder
Lewis Anna
no information yet
Rogers Mia
wicket keeper
Mullan Daisy
batsman
Routledge Issy
no information yet
Mullins Faye
no information yet
Solomon Victoria
no information yet
Mullins Hope
no information yet
Sproul Pippa Nancy
wicket keeper
Noakes Alice
no information yet
Trussler Finty
batsman
Norgrove Abigale
batsman
Tyson Bex
no information yet
O'Neill Eve
bowler
Tyson Rebecca
bowler
Pedley Georgie
no information yet