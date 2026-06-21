Match details Lancashire Thunder vs Buckinghamshire T20 T20 County Cup, Women 21.06.2026

T20

LAT
LAT

221

BUC
BUC

111

Match Info

Match:T20 County Cup, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, June 21, 2026 - Saturday, August 29, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, June 21, 2026 01:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Thunder Squad

Players
BenchJohnson Grace M

Buckinghamshire Squad

Players
Bench

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet