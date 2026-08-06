Match details New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Delhi 6 T20 T20 Delhi Premier League 06.08.2026

T20

Arun Jaitley Stadium

NEW
NEW

150

PUR
PUR

177

Match Info

Match:T20 Delhi Premier League 2026
Date:Friday, July 31, 2026 - Sunday, August 30, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, August 06, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

New Delhi Tigers Squad

Players
Bench

Purani Delhi 6 Squad

Players
BenchLakra Dev

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet