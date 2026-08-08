Match details North Delhi Strikers vs Purani Delhi 6 T20 T20 Delhi Premier League 13.08.2026

T20

NOR
NOR
PUR
PUR

Match Info

Match:T20 Delhi Premier League 2026
Date:Friday, July 31, 2026 - Sunday, August 30, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, August 13, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

North Delhi Strikers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Purani Delhi 6 Squad

PlayersLakra Dev
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet