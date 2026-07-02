Squads Coastal Kings Mangaluru vs Shivamogga Yodhas T20 T20 Maharaja Trophy 02.07.2026

T20

COA
COA

162

SHI
SHI

165

Playing

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COA
SHI
SHI

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

COA
COA
SHI
SHI

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team