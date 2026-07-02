Match details Coastal Kings Mangaluru vs Shivamogga Yodhas T20 T20 Maharaja Trophy 02.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Maharaja Trophy 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Monday, July 13, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, July 02, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Coastal Kings Mangaluru Squad
|Players
|Bench
Shivamogga Yodhas Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Anand Doddamani, Avinash D, Dhuri Bharath, Karma Aadithya Vishwa, Koushik V, Mani Aditya, Mohan Dheeraj, Mohith Bangalore, Prabhakar Dhruv, Pradeep T, Raj Hardik, Rohit K, Sagar Vinay, Sharath HS, Ullal Nihal
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet