Match details Coastal Kings Mangaluru vs Shivamogga Yodhas T20 T20 Maharaja Trophy 02.07.2026

T20

COA
COA

162

SHI
SHI

165

Match Info

Match:T20 Maharaja Trophy 2026
Date:Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Monday, July 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, July 02, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Coastal Kings Mangaluru Squad

Players
Bench

Shivamogga Yodhas Squad

Players
BenchAnand Doddamani, Avinash D, Dhuri Bharath, Karma Aadithya Vishwa, Koushik V, Mani Aditya, Mohan Dheeraj, Mohith Bangalore, Prabhakar Dhruv, Pradeep T, Raj Hardik, Rohit K, Sagar Vinay, Sharath HS, Ullal Nihal

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Capacityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet