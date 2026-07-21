Match details Karaikal Knights vs Mahe Megalo Strikers T20 T20 Pondicherry Premier League 21.07.2026

T20

KAR
KAR

177

MAH
MAH

178

Match Info

Match:T20 Pondicherry Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 07, 2026 - Sunday, July 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 08:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Karaikal Knights Squad

Players
BenchBrook Harry

Mahe Megalo Strikers Squad

Players
Bench

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet