Squads Karaikal Knights vs Mahe Megalo Strikers T20 T20 Pondicherry Premier League 21.07.2026

T20

KAR
KAR

177

MAH
MAH

178

Playing

KAR
KAR
MAH
MAH

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

KAR
KAR
MAH
MAH
First TeamSecond Team