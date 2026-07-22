Match details Karaikal Knights vs Ruby White Town Legends T20 T20 Pondicherry Premier League 22.07.2026

T20

KAR
KAR

150

RUB
RUB

151

Match Info

Match:T20 Pondicherry Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 07, 2026 - Sunday, July 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, July 22, 2026 08:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Karaikal Knights Squad

Players
BenchBrook Harry

Ruby White Town Legends Squad

Players
Bench

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet