Squads Karaikal Knights vs Ruby White Town Legends T20 T20 Pondicherry Premier League 22.07.2026

T20

KAR
KAR

150

RUB
RUB

151

Playing

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KAR
RUB
RUB

no information yet

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Bench

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KAR
RUB
RUB
First TeamSecond Team