H2h Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Karaikal Knights T20 T20 Pondicherry Premier League 13.07.2026

T20

MAH
MAH

181

KAR
KAR

180

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Karaikal Knights

T20, T20 Pondicherry Premier League

MAHMahe Megalo Strikers

KARKaraikal Knights

T20, T20 Pondicherry Premier League

KARKaraikal Knights

MAHMahe Megalo Strikers