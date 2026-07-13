Squads Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Karaikal Knights T20 T20 Pondicherry Premier League 13.07.2026

T20

MAH
MAH

181

KAR
KAR

180

Playing

MAH
MAH
KAR
KAR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

MAH
MAH
KAR
KAR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team