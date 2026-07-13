Match details Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Karaikal Knights T20 T20 Pondicherry Premier League 13.07.2026

T20

MAH
MAH

181

KAR
KAR

180

Match Info

Match:T20 Pondicherry Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 07, 2026 - Sunday, July 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, July 13, 2026 12:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mahe Megalo Strikers Squad

Players
Bench

Karaikal Knights Squad

Players
BenchBrook Harry

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet