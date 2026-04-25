Match details Soufriere Titans vs Micoud Eagles T20 T20 St Lucia Premier League 25.04.2026

T20

SOU
SOU

178

MIC
MIC

177

Match Info

Match:T20 St Lucia Premier League 2026
Date:Friday, April 10, 2026 - Saturday, May 23, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, April 25, 2026 07:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Soufriere Titans Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Micoud Eagles Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet