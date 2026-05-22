19.4 . Free hit. Full, outside off once more. Montgomery gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

19.4 nb No ball. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Montgomery gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a scoop

19.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Montgomery pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

19.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off once more. Montgomery moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for four runs.

19.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Montgomery steps away and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

18.6 1 Raine pitches one up, on a good line. Montgomery moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

18.5 2 Full toss, outside off stump once more. Montgomery pushes forward and sweeps for a couple of runs.

18.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Montgomery moves down the pitch and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

18.3 . Full ball, outside off again. Montgomery moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

18.2 1 Raine comes over the wicket to Javed. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Javed moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square on the leg side for one run.

18.1 W OUT! Raine gets one through! Pitched up, on line. Aitchison gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Aitchison is bowled

17.6 . Full ball, outside off stump. Montgomery moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

17.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, on a good line. Montgomery gets on the front foot and scoops back behind square for 4 runs.

17.4 4 FOUR! Montgomery brings up his 50 with a boundary! Back of a length, outside off again. Montgomery creates space and plays a pull for 4 runs.

17.3 1 Aldridge pitches one up, outside off once more. Aitchison gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

17.2 2 Full, outside off stump. Aitchison gets forward and drives for a couple of runs.

17.1 W OUT! Aldridge gets the wicket! Full ball, on a good line again. Potts pushes forward and flicks sloppily, and is caught

16.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. Potts pushes forward and flicks for a run behind square.

16.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Montgomery pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

16.4 6 MAXIMUM! Montgomery brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Full, on line but angling across Montgomery. He pushes forward and flicks behind square for a half dozen runs.

16.3 . Raine pitches one up, on a good line. Montgomery gets forward and switch hits

16.2 3 Full ball, outside off stump. Potts moves onto the front foot and drives for three runs on the off side.

16.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump once more. Montgomery gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

15.6 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside off stump once more. Basra advances and drives averagely, and is caught by Aldridge

15.5 1 Parkinson pitches one up, outside off stump. Montgomery gets forward and drives for a single run.

15.4 4 FOUR! Parkinson pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Montgomery steps away and lofts a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

15.3 1 Full ball, on line. Naeem gets forward and punches a drive on the leg side for a single run.

15.2 W OUT! Parkinson gets the wicket! Parkinson pitches one up, outside leg and angling across. Whiteley pushes forward and drives, but is caught on the leg side.

15.1 1 Full, on a good line. Montgomery pushes forward and eases a drive for a run on the on side.

14.6 . Full, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Whiteley gets forward and eases a drive

14.5 1 Potts pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Montgomery moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.

14.4 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Montgomery moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for a couple of runs.

14.3 1 Potts pitches one up, outside off. Whiteley pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground.

14.2 4 Full, on a good line. Whiteley moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

14.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Montgomery steps back and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

13.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Montgomery moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for a run.

13.5 1 Ackermann pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across. Whiteley pushes forward and edges back behind square for a single run.

13.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Montgomery gets forward and flicks for a run.

13.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line once again. Montgomery steps back and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

13.2 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Whiteley gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

13.1 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Whiteley moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

12.6 2 Good length, outside off stump. Montgomery steps back and drives on the off side for 2 runs.

12.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Whiteley pushes forward and edges behind square for a run.

12.4 4 FOUR MORE! On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Whiteley. He moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

12.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Whiteley gets forward and plays a drive for four runs.

12.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Whiteley pushes forward and punches a drive through the leg side field.

12.1 6 SIX! Full ball, on a good line. Whiteley moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs over the off side field.

11.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Whiteley rocks back and cuts for a single run.

11.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Whiteley steps back but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive back behind point.

11.4 . Ackermann comes around the wicket. Ackermann pitches one up, outside off. Whiteley moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily

11.3 1 Ackermann comes over the wicket. Ackermann pitches one up, on line. Montgomery creates room and edges for one run on the leg side.

11.2 1 Ackermann now coming around the wicket. Length ball, outside off stump again. Whiteley pushes forward and edges for a single run on the on side.

11.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Montgomery gets forward and plays a sweep for a run.

10.6 . On a good line and length from Raine once more. Whiteley gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

10.5 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Whiteley pushes forward and flicks a glance behind square.

10.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Whiteley gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

10.3 . Raine now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Whiteley gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

10.2 1 Raine comes over the wicket. Pitched up, on a good line again. Montgomery gets forward and eases a drive for a run on the leg side.

10.1 1 Full ball, on line. Whiteley pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

9.6 1 Ackermann comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Whiteley goes back and plays a mediocre cut for 1 run.

9.5 . DROPPED! On a good length, outside off. Whiteley creates space and drives. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Raine.

9.4 1 Ackermann comes over the wicket. Good line and length once again. Montgomery gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep back through point for a single run.

9.3 1 Ackermann now coming around the wicket to Whiteley. Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Whiteley. He pushes forward and plays a sweep for 1 run behind square.

9.2 1 DROPPED! Ackermann now coming over the wicket to Montgomery. Ackermann pitches one up, outside off stump. Montgomery creates room and drives poorly down the ground for one run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

9.1 1 Ackermann pitches one up, on a good line. Whiteley gets forward and plays a flick down the ground for 1 run.

8.6 . Full ball, outside off stump again. Montgomery creates room and drives

8.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off. Montgomery gets forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

8.4 . Pitched up, on line. Montgomery pushes forward and drives

8.3 1 Full, outside leg and angling across Whiteley. He gets forward and flicks for one run.

8.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line once more. Montgomery pushes forward and drives for a run.

8.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Whiteley moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

7.6 1 Ackermann now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, on line. Whiteley pushes forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

7.5 W OUT! Ackermann gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off stump. Madsen advances and plays a bad drive, and is caught

7.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Montgomery moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for a single run back behind point.

7.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Madsen gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

7.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Ackermann pitches one up, on a good line. Madsen moves onto the front foot and flicks for four runs.

7.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off once more. Madsen pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.

6.6 4 FOUR! Sowter pitches one up, pitching outside off. Montgomery pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

6.5 1 Good line and length once more. Madsen gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

6.4 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Madsen gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance

6.3 1 Sowter pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Montgomery pushes forward and sweeps for one run back behind square.

6.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Montgomery moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

6.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Madsen goes back and edges for a run.

5.6 . Full ball, outside off stump again. Montgomery pushes forward and drives

5.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Montgomery moves onto the front foot and drives

5.4 1 Raine comes over the wicket. Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Madsen gets forward and drives through the off side for a run.

5.3 1 Full, on line. Montgomery gets forward and glances behind square for a single run.

5.2 4 FOUR! Raine pitches one up, outside off. Montgomery gets on the front foot and drives back behind point for four runs.

5.1 W OUT! Raine finds a way through! Back of a length from Raine, outside off. Jewell gets on the back foot and edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

4.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Madsen creates room and punches a poor drive

4.5 2 Full, on leg stump and angled across. Madsen gets forward and plays a flick for 2 runs.

4.4 . Potts pitches one up, outside off once again. Madsen moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

4.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Madsen goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

4.2 W OUT! Potts gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Andersson moves onto the front foot and inside edges, and is caught behind square.

4.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Andersson rocks back and guides a cut for four runs back behind point.

3.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Andersson moves onto the back foot and glances through the on side field for one run.

3.5 . Parkinson pitches one up, on a good line once again. Andersson gets forward and eases a drive

3.4 4 FOUR! Parkinson now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Andersson backs away and drives for four runs through the off side field.

3.3 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Jewell gets on the front foot and glances on the on side for a single run.

3.2 2 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Jewell. He pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for a pair of runs.

3.1 . Good length, outside off. Jewell moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

2.6 1 Full, outside off. Jewell gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

2.5 . Aldridge now coming around the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump. Jewell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 1 Aldridge comes over the wicket to Andersson. Full, on line. Andersson pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for a single run.

2.3 1 Full ball, outside off. Jewell pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

2.2 4 FOUR! Aldridge now coming around the wicket to Jewell. Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Jewell pushes forward and outside edges for four runs behind point.

2.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Andersson pushes forward and drives for a run.

2.1 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line but angled across and down the leg side. Andersson gets forward but misses while trying a glance

1.6 2 Parkinson comes over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Jewell moves onto the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.

1.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line again. Andersson gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

1.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on a good line. Andersson advances down the pitch and drives for 6 runs over the leg side field.

1.3 . Full, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Andersson backs away and drives

1.2 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across Jewell. He moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance through the leg side field for a single run.

1.1 W OUT! Parkinson gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Donald pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. The umpire's finger goes up, and Donald has to depart

0.6 . Good line and length from Potts. Andersson rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

0.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Donald pushes forward and edges behind square for a run.

0.4 6 And another! Potts pitches one up, outside leg and angling across. Donald creates room and lofts a drive over the on side field for a half dozen runs.

0.3 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off. Donald gets on the front foot and drives for six runs over the off side field.

0.2 2 Full, pitching on a good line. Donald moves onto the front foot and flicks sloppily for 2 runs.

0.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Donald moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

19.6 1lb Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Sowter gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive, resulting in a single leg bye on the off side.

19.5 W OUT! Aitchison gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off. Aldridge gets on the back foot and eases a bad drive, and is caught by Andersson down the ground.

19.4 2 Pitched up, outside off once again. Aldridge pushes forward and drives averagely for a couple of runs on the off side.

19.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Aldridge pushes forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

19.2 1 Full ball, on a good line again. Potts gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side field.

19.1 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Potts goes back and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

18.6 1lb Full ball, on a good line again. Potts gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick back behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

18.5 W OUT! Caught. Javed pitches one up, on line once again. OG Robinson gets forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Andersson on the on side.

18.4 1 Full, on a good line. Aldridge pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

18.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. OG Robinson moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the on side field.

18.2 1 Full, on line once again. Aldridge gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

18.1 1 Full, on line. OG Robinson gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the leg side field.

17.6 W OUT! Potts gets the wicket! Potts pitches one up, on a good line once more. Rhodes gets on the front foot and lofts a poor drive, and is caught by Madsen

17.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. OG Robinson pushes forward and drives for one run through the leg side field.

17.4 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Rhodes pushes forward and outside edges back behind point for a run.

17.3 W OUT! Potts breaks through! Full, outside off. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and drives, but is caught by Whiteley on the leg side.

17.2 1 Full ball, on line. OG Robinson pushes forward and inside edges for one run behind square on the leg side.

17.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. OG Robinson moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for six runs.

16.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. OG Robinson goes back and slices a cut back behind point for a single run.

16.5 . Pitched up, outside off. OG Robinson backs away but makes no contact while attempting a drive

16.4 . Full, outside off. OG Robinson gets forward and drives

16.3 1 Aitchison pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Ackermann gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

16.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Aitchison, pitching outside off stump. Ackermann gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for four runs.

16.1 . Aitchison pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Ackermann gets on the front foot and eases a drive

15.6 1 Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off once more. Ackermann rocks back and guides a cut for a run through point.

15.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Ackermann rocks back but misses while attempting to play a late cut

15.4 . Back of a length from Potts, outside off stump. Ackermann gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

15.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on line. Ackermann gets forward and lifts a scoop for a half dozen runs behind square.

15.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Ackermann steps away and drives

15.1 2 Pitched up, on line. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

14.6 6 SIX! Whiteley pitches one up, outside off stump again. OG Robinson gets on the front foot and lifts a drive over the leg side field for a half dozen runs.

14.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. OG Robinson pushes forward and punches a drive through the on side field for 4 runs.

14.4 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Ackermann. He gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

14.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Ackermann gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a pull

14.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. OG Robinson defends

14.2 6 Full ball, outside off stump. OG Robinson defends

14.2 nb MAXIMUM! No ball. Back of a length, outside off once again. OG Robinson goes back and pulls down the ground for 6 runs.

14.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump once again. Ackermann pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side.

13.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Javed, outside off. OG Robinson gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.

13.5 . Full, on line again. OG Robinson pushes forward and drives

13.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Ackermann rocks back and glances for 1 run.

13.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Javed, outside off stump. Ackermann steps away and plays a cut back behind point for 6 runs.

13.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. OG Robinson pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

13.1 1lb Pitched up, on a good line. Ackermann gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick, resulting in a leg bye behind square.

13.1 1w Wide. Javed pitches one up, pitching well down the leg side. Ackermann moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a glance

12.6 1 On a good length, outside off again. Ackermann gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

12.5 1lb Good length, pitching outside off stump again. OG Robinson moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive, resulting in 1 leg bye. Derbyshire Falcons appeal, however the umpire says not out.

12.4 . Back of a length from Morley, outside off once more. OG Robinson gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

12.3 1 Good length from Morley, outside off. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

12.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching near leg stump. Ackermann pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

12.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. OG Robinson gets on the back foot and drives on the leg side for one run.

11.6 1 Good line and length from Montgomery. OG Robinson moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.

11.5 2 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. OG Robinson moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

11.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Montgomery, pitching on a good line. OG Robinson moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

11.3 1 Back of a length from Montgomery, outside off. Ackermann rocks back and drives on the on side for 1 run.

11.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. OG Robinson gets on the back foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

11.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

10.6 W OUT! Morley gets the wicket! Morley pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Bedingham gets on the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught on the on side.

10.5 2 Length ball, outside off. Bedingham gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 2 runs.

10.4 6 MAXIMUM! Morley pitches one up, on a good line. Bedingham pushes forward and drives for 6 runs down the ground.

10.3 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. Ackermann gets on the back foot and drives for a run.

10.2 1 Back of a length from Morley, outside off. Bedingham goes back and eases a drive for 1 run.

10.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Ackermann gets forward and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

9.6 1 Potts pitches one up, on line once more. Ackermann pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

9.5 1 On a good line and length again. Bedingham gets on the front foot and guides a glance on the leg side for a run.

9.4 1 Potts drops one in short, on line again. Ackermann rocks back and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

9.4 1w Wide. Short of a length, on a good line.

9.3 1 Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off once again. Bedingham goes back but decides to allow the ball to pass through to Donald without playing a shot

9.2 1 Back of a length from Potts, outside off stump. Ackermann gets on the back foot and plays a cut back through point for one run.

9.1 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Bedingham pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

8.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and drives

8.5 W OUT! Back-to-back wickets! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump. Raine gets on the back foot and pulls, but is caught

8.4 W OUT! Morley breaks through! Good length, outside off stump once again. G Clark creates room and edges, and is caught

8.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Bedingham rocks back and drives for one run.

8.2 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off. Bedingham moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for 6 runs over the off side field.

8.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. G Clark moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for a run.

7.6 . Full ball, outside off. Bedingham gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

7.5 1 Good line and length. G Clark moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run through the leg side field.

7.4 1 Back of a length from Aitchison, outside off stump. Bedingham rocks back and glances on the on side for a single run.

7.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Bedingham gets forward and drives

7.1 1 Good length from Aitchison, pitching outside off. G Clark creates space and drives for 1 run through the off side.

6.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. G Clark gets forward and eases a drive for one run through the leg side field.

6.5 1 Full, outside off stump again. Lees gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

6.4 4 FOUR! Lees brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Lees moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

6.3 2 Lees brings up his 50! Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Lees pushes forward and drives through the off side for two runs.

6.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. G Clark moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

6.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. G Clark gets on the back foot and plays a cut

5.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. G Clark gets on the front foot and inside edges for one run.

5.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Lees pushes forward and drives through the off side for one run.

5.4 1 Good length from Javed, outside leg and angling across. G Clark pushes forward and guides a glance for one run.

5.3 1 Back of a length from Javed, pitching outside off. Lees gets on the back foot and edges for 1 run.

5.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. G Clark rocks back and punches a shaky drive for a single run on the off side.

5.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. G Clark rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

4.6 6 MAXIMUM! Montgomery now coming around the wicket to Lees. Good length from Montgomery, outside off stump. Lees gets on the back foot and drives for 6 runs down the ground.

4.6 2w Wide. Montgomery comes over the wicket to G Clark. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. G Clark gets forward and makes no contact while trying to play a sweep, but it beats Donald and trickles away for two wides.

4.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Lees moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for one run.

4.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Lees gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

4.3 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside off stump. Lees moves onto the back foot and drives for six runs down the ground.

4.2 . Full ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Lees gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep

4.1 2 On a good length, outside off. Lees goes back and skies a drive for a pair of runs.

3.6 1 Potts pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Lees gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

3.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Lees goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

3.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Potts, outside off. Lees moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

3.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Lees gets on the back foot but decides to let that one through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

3.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Lees gets on the front foot and eases a drive

3.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Lees pushes forward and drives for four runs back behind point.

2.6 . Javed now coming around the wicket to G Clark. Full, on a good line. G Clark gets forward and drives

2.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Lees goes back and defends

2.4 . Javed comes over the wicket. Javed pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Lees moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

2.3 4 And again! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Lees moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs through the off side field.

2.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Lees pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

2.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Lees pushes forward and eases a drive

1.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line once again. G Clark moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the on side.

1.5 . Full, on a good line. G Clark gets on the front foot and eases a drive

1.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Lees goes back and edges for a run.

1.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Lees goes back and pulls for four runs.

1.2 1lb Back of a length, on a good line. G Clark goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye.

1.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. G Clark gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

0.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Lees moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

0.5 6 SIX! Montgomery pitches one up, on line. Lees gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for 6 runs down the ground.

0.4 1 Montgomery pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. G Clark gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Andersson costing Derbyshire Falcons a run.

0.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. G Clark gets on the front foot and eases a drive

0.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Lees gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for a run.