Match details Derbyshire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026

T20

County Ground

DER
DER

197

DUR
DUR

203

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Derbyshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 22, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersDonald Aneurin, Andersson Martin, Jewell Caleb Paul, Madsen Wayne, Montgomery Matthew, Whiteley Ross, Singh Basra Amrit, Javed Akif, Aitchison Benjamin William, Potts Nicholas James, Morley Jack, Naeem Muhammed
BenchAbbas Mohammad, Ali Haider, Amir Mohammad, Bashir Shoaib, Bin Naeem Yousaf, Brown Pat, Came Harry, Chappell Zak, Dal Anuj, Dupavillon Daryn, Fletcher Cam, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Guest Brooke, Hawkins Joe, Haydon Rory, Hudson-Prentice Fynn, Khan Zaman, Killoran Harry, Lamb Matthew, Ljubojevic Suzie, Lloyd David, McKiernan MH, Moore Harry John, Moqim Sufyan, Muqeem Sufiyan, Patel Samit, Reece Luis, Sidebottom Ryan, Thomson Alex, Tickner Blair, Wagstaff Mitchell David

Durham Squad

PlayersAckermann Colin, Aldridge Kasey, Bedingham David, Clark Graham, Lees Alex, Parkinson Callum, Potts Matty, Raine Ben, Rhodes Will, Robinson Oliver, Sowter Nathan
BenchConners Sam, Drissell George, Foulkes Zak, Gay Emilio, Kuhnemann Matthew, Leede Bas de, Minto James, Neesham James, Yusuf Codi Ethan

Venue Guide

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