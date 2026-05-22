Results Score Derbyshire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026

T20

County Ground

DER
DER

197

DUR
DUR

203

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Montgomery Matthewbowler744583164.44
Whiteley Rossbatsman452852160.71
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Raine Benall rounder40322800
Parkinson Callumbowler403839.500

Latest Highlights

19.4
.

Free hit. Full, outside off once more. Montgomery gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

19.4
nb

No ball. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Montgomery gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a scoop

19.3
.

Full, pitching outside off stump. Montgomery pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

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