Results Score Derbyshire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Montgomery Matthewbowler
|74
|45
|8
|3
|164.44
|Whiteley Rossbatsman
|45
|28
|5
|2
|160.71
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Raine Benall rounder
|4
|0
|32
|2
|8
|0
|0
|Parkinson Callumbowler
|4
|0
|38
|3
|9.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.4
.
Free hit. Full, outside off once more. Montgomery gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive
19.4
nb
No ball. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Montgomery gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a scoop
19.3
.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Montgomery pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive