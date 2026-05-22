Squads Derbyshire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Ackermann Colin
all rounder
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Aldridge Kasey
all rounder
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Bedingham David
wicket keeper
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Clark Graham
batsman
Montgomery Matthew
bowler
Lees Alex
batsman
Whiteley Ross
batsman
Parkinson Callum
bowler
Singh Basra Amrit
no information yet
Potts Matty
bowler
Javed Akif
bowler
Raine Ben
all rounder
Rhodes Will
all rounder
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Robinson Oliver
wicket keeper
Morley Jack
bowler
Sowter Nathan
bowler
Naeem Muhammed
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Abbas Mohammad
bowler
Conners Sam
bowler
Ali Haider
bowler
Drissell George
bowler
Amir Mohammad
bowler
Foulkes Zak
batsman
Bashir Shoaib
bowler
Gay Emilio
batsman
Bin Naeem Yousaf
no information yet
Kuhnemann Matthew
bowler
Brown Pat
bowler
Leede Bas de
all rounder
Came Harry
batsman
Minto James
no information yet
Chappell Zak
bowler
Neesham James
all rounder
Dal Anuj
all rounder
Yusuf Codi Ethan
bowler
Dupavillon Daryn
bowler
Fletcher Cam
wicket keeper
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Guest Brooke
wicket keeper
Hawkins Joe
no information yet
Haydon Rory
no information yet
Hudson-Prentice Fynn
all rounder
Khan Zaman
bowler
Killoran Harry
all rounder
Lamb Matthew
batsman
Ljubojevic Suzie
all rounder
Lloyd David
batsman
McKiernan MH
bowler
Moore Harry John
bowler
Moqim Sufyan
no information yet
Muqeem Sufiyan
bowler
Patel Samit
all rounder
Reece Luis
all rounder
Sidebottom Ryan
bowler
Thomson Alex
all rounder
Tickner Blair
bowler
Wagstaff Mitchell David
batsman