Squads Derbyshire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026

T20

County Ground

DER
DER

197

DUR
DUR

203

Playing

DER
DER
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Ackermann Colin

all rounder

Andersson Martin

all rounder

Aldridge Kasey

all rounder

Bedingham David

wicket keeper

Lees Alex

batsman

Singh Basra Amrit

no information yet

Raine Ben

all rounder

Rhodes Will

all rounder

Robinson Oliver

wicket keeper

Naeem Muhammed

no information yet

Bench

DER
DER
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Gay Emilio

batsman

Bin Naeem Yousaf

no information yet

Brown Pat

bowler

Leede Bas de

all rounder

Came Harry

batsman

Minto James

no information yet

Neesham James

all rounder

Dal Anuj

all rounder

Fletcher Cam

wicket keeper

Guest Brooke

wicket keeper

Hawkins Joe

no information yet

Haydon Rory

no information yet

Killoran Harry

all rounder

Ljubojevic Suzie

all rounder

Moqim Sufyan

no information yet

Patel Samit

all rounder

Reece Luis

all rounder

Thomson Alex

all rounder