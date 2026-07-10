19.6 . Full ball, on line once more. Potts gets on the front foot and eases a sloppy drive

19.5 W OUT! Raine breaks through! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Whiteley pushes forward and lifts a shaky drive, and is caught by OG Robinson

19.4 2 Raine pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Whiteley gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick behind square, resulting in two leg byes.

19.3 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off. Whiteley moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

19.2 1 Raine pitches one up, outside off. Came moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

19.1 1 Full ball, on line. Whiteley gets forward and inside edges back behind square for one run.

18.6 1 Potts pitches one up, on a good line. Whiteley pushes forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

18.6 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. Whiteley gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a glance

18.5 1 Potts pitches one up, outside off. Came gets forward and plays a mediocre reverse sweep for 1 run behind point.

18.4 2 Full, on a good line. Came pushes forward and flicks for a pair of runs behind square.

18.3 4 FOUR! Potts pitches one up, outside off. Came gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs back behind point.

18.2 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Whiteley pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

18.1 1 Potts pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Came gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

17.6 1 Pitched up, on line once again. Came pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the on side field.

17.5 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on a good line. Came steps away and drives for a half dozen runs past the bowler.

17.4 1lb Full ball, outside leg and angled across. Whiteley gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye behind square.

17.3 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Whiteley moves onto the front foot and drives behind square on the on side for 2 runs.

17.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Came gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

17.1 1 Full ball, on line. Whiteley gets forward and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.

16.6 1 Back of a length from Carse, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Whiteley goes back and plays a pull for one run behind square.

16.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Came gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

16.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Came moves onto the back foot and plays a pull

16.3 4 FOUR! Carse pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Came. He gets forward and plays a flick for 4 runs back behind square.

16.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Whiteley rocks back and drives for a run.

16.1 1 Back of a length from Carse, pitching outside off. Came moves onto the back foot and cuts through point for a run.

15.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Came moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field for a run.

15.5 6 MAXIMUM! Ackermann pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Came shuffles down the pitch and drives on the on side for 6 runs.

15.4 1 Full, on a good line. Whiteley gets on the front foot and edges for a run.

15.3 4 FOUR! Ackermann pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Whiteley moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

15.2 2 Full, pitching outside off. Whiteley pushes forward and edges for a pair of runs behind square on the leg side.

15.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Whiteley rocks back and eases a drive

14.6 . Potts now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump. Came rocks back and cuts

14.5 1 Full ball, on line. Whiteley gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

14.4 . Potts now coming around the wicket to Whiteley. Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Whiteley goes back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

14.3 W OUT! Potts gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Montgomery backs away and drives poorly, and is caught by Lees down the ground.

14.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Montgomery gets on the front foot and eases a drive

14.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Potts, outside off. Montgomery steps away and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

13.6 . Parkinson pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Came advances, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive. DURHAM appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

13.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Came moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

13.4 1 Parkinson pitches one up, pitching outside off. Montgomery gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.

13.3 1 Pitched up, on line. Came gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

13.2 1 Pitched up, outside off. Montgomery gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

13.1 1 Pitched up, on line. Came gets on the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

12.6 . Sowter pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Montgomery gets forward and eases a drive

12.5 6 SIX! Full ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Montgomery pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for 6 runs.

12.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Came advances and plays a flick for a run.

12.3 1 Pitched up, on line. Montgomery moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for a single run.

12.2 4 FOUR! Sowter pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Montgomery moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs over the off side.

12.1 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Came gets on the front foot and glances for a single run through the on side field.

11.6 1 Full, on a good line once again. Came pushes forward and glances for a single run behind square.

11.5 . Carse pitches one up, on line. Came pushes forward and guides a glance

11.4 W OUT! Caught. Carse pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Andersson gets on the front foot and flicks, but is caught by Ackermann back behind square.

11.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Montgomery pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

11.2 1 Back of a length from Carse, outside off once again. Andersson goes back and plays a bad pull for one run.

11.1 . Back of a length from Carse, pitching outside off. Andersson gets on the back foot and inside edges

10.6 . Sowter pitches one up, on line. Montgomery gets on the front foot and drives

10.5 W OUT! Sowter gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off once more. Madsen moves onto the front foot and skies a mediocre sweep, and is caught by McKinney down the ground.

10.4 1 Full, pitching outside off once more. Andersson gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

10.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Madsen gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

10.2 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Madsen gets forward and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.

10.1 1 Sowter pitches one up, outside off. Andersson pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

9.6 1 Raine pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Andersson gets forward and drives for 1 run.

9.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Madsen gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.

9.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Madsen pushes forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying a sweep

9.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Andersson moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

9.2 1 Full, outside off stump again. Madsen pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

9.1 1 Pitched up, outside off once again. Andersson pushes forward and drives for a run on the off side.

8.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Andersson pushes forward and inside edges back behind square for one run.

8.5 1 Pitched up, on line. Madsen gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a run.

8.4 1 Full, pitching outside off. Andersson gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

8.3 1 Full, on a good line. Madsen pushes forward and plays a sweep for 1 run back behind square.

8.2 1 Sowter pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Andersson pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground.

8.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Madsen moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

7.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on a good line again. Andersson advances down the pitch and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs.

7.5 . Good line and length but angled across. Andersson moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep

7.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Madsen moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run behind square.

7.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Andersson goes back and cuts for a run.

7.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Madsen gets forward and eases a drive on the on side for a run.

7.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Andersson moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the on side field.

6.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Andersson moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

6.5 . Full, on a good line once more. Andersson pushes forward and punches a drive

6.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Madsen pushes forward and drives on the leg side for a run.

6.3 1 Sowter pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Andersson moves onto the front foot and eases a drive back behind point for a single run.

6.2 . Sowter pitches one up, outside off. Andersson gets on the front foot and eases a drive

6.1 2 Pitched up, outside off. Andersson gets forward and flicks for a pair of runs.

5.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Andersson moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

5.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Andersson moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for four runs.

5.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Andersson moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs down the ground.

5.3 1 Full, outside off stump. Andersson gets on the front foot and eases a poor drive behind square on the leg side for one run.

5.2 1 Back of a length from Potts, on a good line but angled across Madsen. He gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run back behind square.

5.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Madsen gets forward and eases a poor drive for a run down the ground.

4.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Madsen pushes forward and punches a wild drive for a run on the leg side.

4.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Madsen moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

4.4 1 Pitched up, outside off once again. Andersson pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

4.3 1 Raine pitches one up, outside off stump. Madsen gets forward and drives through the off side field for one run.

4.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Andersson gets forward and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive back behind square for one run.

4.1 1 Full ball, on line. Madsen gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

3.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump again. Andersson gets on the back foot and pulls

3.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Madsen moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

3.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Madsen pushes forward and drives

3.3 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Andersson gets forward and defends for a run.

3.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump once again. Andersson shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive over the leg side field for 4 runs.

3.1 1 Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off once more. Madsen moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run behind square.

2.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Andersson goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

2.5 2 Free hit. Full ball, on line. Andersson moves onto the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.

2.5 nb No ball. Carse pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Andersson moves onto the front foot and drives

2.4 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Andersson takes advantage of it. Pitched up, on a good line. Andersson gets forward and flicks for 4 runs.

2.4 nb No ball. Carse pitches one up, pitching near leg stump. Andersson moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a flick

2.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Andersson gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive

2.2 . Carse pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Andersson gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive. DURHAM appeal, however the umpire says not out.

2.1 . Carse pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Andersson pushes forward and eases a drive

1.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Madsen gets forward and drives for four runs.

1.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Madsen gets on the front foot and punches a drive

1.4 . Back of a length from Parkinson, pitching outside off again. Madsen moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

1.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump again. Madsen moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

1.2 W OUT! Caught. Parkinson pitches one up, outside off stump. Bin Naeem gets forward and lifts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Aldridge down the ground.

1.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Bin Naeem rocks back and cuts

0.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Bin Naeem goes back and pulls for a run behind square.

0.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bin Naeem gets forward but decides to let the ball through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

0.4 W OUT! Carse gets the wicket! Full ball, on line. Donald gets forward and skies a shaky flick, and is caught by Parkinson back behind square.

0.3 4 FOUR! Carse pitches one up, outside off. Donald moves onto the front foot and skies a drive over the off side field for four runs.

0.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Donald gets on the front foot and eases a drive

0.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Donald pushes forward and drives for four runs.

19.6 2 Potts pitches one up, outside off stump. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs down the ground.

19.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Ackermann gets forward and plays a flick for four runs behind square.

19.4 2 Full, pitching on a good line again. Ackermann gets forward and eases a drive for 2 runs.

19.3 1 Potts pitches one up, on a good line. He gets forward and glances for a run back behind square.

19.2 2 Full toss, outside off. Potts gets on the front foot and drives for 2 runs.

19.1 W OUT! Potts breaks through! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Raine moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Donald

19.1 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well outside off stump.

18.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, pitching outside off. Ackermann rocks back and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

18.5 4 FOUR! Javed comes over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Ackermann gets forward and edges behind square on the on side for 4 runs.

18.4 1 Javed pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Raine gets forward and tucks a glance through the leg side field for a single run.

18.3 2 0 runs

18.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Raine gets on the front foot and edges for 4 runs back behind square.

18.1 1 Yorker, outside off once more. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the off side.

17.6 1 Muqeem comes over the wicket to Ackermann. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ackermann goes back and cuts for one run.

17.5 1 Muqeem now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, outside off. Raine goes back and cuts for a single run.

17.4 1 Muqeem comes over the wicket to Ackermann. Pitched up, on a good line once again. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

17.3 1 Muqeem now coming around the wicket. Full ball, on line. Raine moves onto the front foot and glances for one run through the leg side field.

17.2 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off. Carse moves onto the back foot and drives, but is caught by Morley on the off side.

17.1 2 Muqeem pitches one up, on a good line. Carse gets on the front foot and drives through the on side field for a couple of runs.

16.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Carse gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

16.5 W OUT! Javed breaks through! Pitched up, on line. Aldridge pushes forward but misses while attempting a sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

16.4 2 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Aldridge rocks back and guides a cut for a couple of runs back through point.

16.3 1 Fifty comes up for Ackermann! Full, outside off. Ackermann gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

16.2 . Full, pitching outside leg. Ackermann gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick

16.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Ackermann gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

15.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Aldridge moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a reverse sweep

15.6 5w Wide. Full, pitching far outside leg. Aldridge gets forward and swings and misses while attempting a sweep, but the ball beats the keeper and runs to the boundary for five wides.

15.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Aldridge moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a switch hit

15.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Aldridge pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance

15.3 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Ackermann gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square for one run.

15.2 2 Back of a length from Muqeem, pitching outside off. Ackermann goes back and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

15.1 2 Full ball, outside off stump. Ackermann pushes forward and punches a drive for two runs.

14.6 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Aldridge pushes forward and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

14.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Ackermann goes back and guides a cut for a run.

14.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Aldridge gets forward and punches a drive for one run through the off side field.

14.3 . Andersson pitches one up, outside off once more. Aldridge gets forward and drives

14.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Ackermann gets forward and punches a drive back through point for one run.

13.6 1 Full, outside off once more. Aldridge moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

13.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Aldridge pushes forward and eases a drive

13.4 2 Full, on line. Aldridge moves onto the front foot and drives for two runs.

13.3 1 Full, outside off stump again. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

13.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Ackermann gets forward and drives

13.1 1 Morley pitches one up, on line once more. Aldridge gets forward and glances for one run.

12.6 1 Pitched up, on line. Aldridge gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the leg side.

12.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

12.4 1 Potts pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Aldridge moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

12.3 W OUT! Caught. Full, on a good line once again. OG Robinson gets on the front foot and flicks, but is caught by Montgomery

12.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Ackermann gets forward and punches a drive on the leg side for 1 run.

12.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Ackermann pushes forward and drives

11.6 2 Morley pitches one up, pitching outside off. OG Robinson gets forward and defends for a couple of runs.

11.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. OG Robinson moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

11.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Ackermann gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

11.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. OG Robinson moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.

11.2 1 Morley pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 1 run behind square.

11.1 1 Full, outside leg and angled across. OG Robinson gets forward and glances for a single run behind square on the leg side.

10.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs behind square.

10.5 2 Pitched up, outside off. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 2 runs.

10.4 1 Andersson pitches one up, outside off stump. OG Robinson pushes forward and drives for a run on the off side.

10.3 1 Full, on a good line once again. Ackermann gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

10.2 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and guides a glance on the on side for two runs.

10.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Ackermann gets forward and drives

9.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. OG Robinson goes back but decides to let that one through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

9.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for a run.

9.4 1 Muqeem pitches one up, pitching outside off. OG Robinson pushes forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

9.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Ackermann gets forward and punches a drive for a single run through the on side field.

9.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on line once again. Ackermann advances down the pitch and drives straight down the ground for a half dozen runs.

9.1 . Pitched up, on a good line. Ackermann pushes forward and glances

8.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

8.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. OG Robinson moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

8.4 1 Full, pitching outside off again. Ackermann pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

8.3 1 Full, pitching outside off. OG Robinson moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

8.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Ackermann gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

8.1 1 Good length, outside off. OG Robinson gets forward and defends through point for a single run.

7.6 2 Muqeem pitches one up, on line. Ackermann pushes forward and drives on the off side for a pair of runs.

7.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. OG Robinson gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

7.4 2 Muqeem pitches one up, pitching on a good line. OG Robinson gets forward and punches a drive for a pair of runs through the off side.

7.3 1 Muqeem pitches one up, outside off stump. Ackermann gets forward and drives for a run down the ground.

7.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line. OG Robinson gets forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

7.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. OG Robinson gets on the front foot and drives

6.6 . Full, pitching outside off once again. Ackermann gets on the front foot and punches a drive

6.5 . Pitched up, outside off. Ackermann gets on the front foot and eases a drive

6.4 1 Javed pitches one up, on line. OG Robinson pushes forward and drives for a single run.

6.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. OG Robinson moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

6.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. OG Robinson pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for four runs.

6.1 1 Javed pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Ackermann pushes forward and drives for a run.

5.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. OG Robinson moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

5.5 1 Potts pitches one up, outside off again. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

5.4 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ackermann goes back and cuts back behind point for four runs.

5.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs back behind square.

5.2 1 Full, outside off stump again. OG Robinson pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

5.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. OG Robinson gets forward and eases a drive

5.1 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. OG Robinson gets forward but misses while attempting to play a glance

4.6 1lb Full, on line. OG Robinson gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

4.5 W OUT! Javed gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Lees gets on the back foot and pulls poorly, and is caught by Andersson down the ground.

4.4 1lb Javed now coming around the wicket to Ackermann. Javed pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Ackermann moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

4.3 W OUT! Javed traps McKinney on the crease! Full, on line. McKinney gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick. The umpire's finger goes up, and McKinney has to depart

4.2 . Javed pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across McKinney. He pushes forward and plays a flick

4.1 . Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. McKinney moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance

3.6 1 Pitched up, on line. McKinney moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

3.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, outside off. McKinney moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.

3.4 4 FOUR! Montgomery pitches one up, pitching outside off. McKinney gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

3.3 2 Montgomery pitches one up, on a good line. McKinney moves onto the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.

3.2 4 FOUR! Montgomery pitches one up, outside off stump. McKinney gets forward and eases a drive on the leg side for four runs.

3.1 6 SIX! Montgomery pitches one up, on a good line. McKinney steps away and sweeps for 6 runs.

2.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Morley, pitching outside off. Lees rocks back and pulls for four runs.

2.5 1 Morley pitches one up, on a good line. McKinney pushes forward and eases a drive for a run on the on side.

2.4 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. McKinney gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for six runs.

2.3 1 Full, outside off. Lees moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

2.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. McKinney gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

2.1 1 Morley pitches one up, outside off. Lees gets forward and sweeps for one run back behind square.

1.6 . Pitched up, on line. McKinney moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

1.5 1 Full, on a good line. Lees moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

1.4 1 Good length from Montgomery, pitching outside off stump. McKinney goes back and drives for a single run on the on side.

1.3 1 Good length, outside off. Lees rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

1.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. McKinney rocks back and punches a drive for one run on the leg side.

1.1 W OUT! Montgomery gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off. G Clark gets on the front foot and punches a drive, but is caught by Andersson on the off side.

0.6 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Lees gets on the front foot and drives

0.5 1 Morley pitches one up, pitching on a good line. G Clark gets forward and eases a drive for a run through the leg side field.

0.4 . Good length, outside off stump once again. G Clark rocks back and punches a drive

0.3 . Good length from Morley, outside off stump once more. G Clark goes back and guides a cut

0.2 . Morley comes around the wicket to G Clark. Morley pitches one up, outside off. G Clark pushes forward and drives