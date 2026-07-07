Match details Durham vs Derbyshire T20 T20 Blast 10.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, July 10, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Durham Squad
|Players
|Ackermann Colin, Aldridge Kasey, Bedingham David, Clark Graham, Drissell George, Kohli Virat, Lees Alex, Minto James, Mustard Haydon Samuel, Parkinson Callum, Potts Matty, Raine Ben, Rhodes Will, Robinson Luke, Robinson Oliver, Sowter Nathan
|Bench
|no information yet
Derbyshire Squad
|Players
|Aitchison Benjamin William, Andersson Martin, Came Harry, Donald Aneurin, Javed Akif, Jewell Caleb Paul, Madsen Wayne, Montgomery Matthew, Morley Jack, Naeem Muhammed, Potts Nicholas James, Singh Basra Amrit, Wagstaff Mitchell David, Whiteley Ross
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet