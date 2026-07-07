Match details Durham vs Derbyshire T20 T20 Blast 10.07.2026

T20

DUR
DUR
DER
DER

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 10, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersAckermann Colin, Aldridge Kasey, Bedingham David, Clark Graham, Drissell George, Kohli Virat, Lees Alex, Minto James, Mustard Haydon Samuel, Parkinson Callum, Potts Matty, Raine Ben, Rhodes Will, Robinson Luke, Robinson Oliver, Sowter Nathan
Benchno information yet

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersAitchison Benjamin William, Andersson Martin, Came Harry, Donald Aneurin, Javed Akif, Jewell Caleb Paul, Madsen Wayne, Montgomery Matthew, Morley Jack, Naeem Muhammed, Potts Nicholas James, Singh Basra Amrit, Wagstaff Mitchell David, Whiteley Ross
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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