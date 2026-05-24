13.6 4 FOUR! Green pitches one up, outside off. OG Robinson moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs through the off side field.

13.5 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. OG Robinson goes back and plays a bad drive for a couple of runs on the off side.

13.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Ackermann gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

13.3 1 Green pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. OG Robinson moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for a single run.

13.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. OG Robinson gets on the back foot and punches a drive

13.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. OG Robinson gets forward and plays a drive for four runs.

12.6 . Pitched up, on line once again. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and glances

12.5 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Ackermann gets on the front foot and drives

12.4 1 Turner pitches one up, on a good line. OG Robinson gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for one run.

11.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and outside edges. Some wild fielding allows Ackermann and OG Robinson to scamper through for one overthrow.

11.5 1 Trevaskis pitches one up, pitching on a good line. OG Robinson gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

11.4 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. OG Robinson gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a pair of runs.

11.3 W OUT! Trevaskis breaks through! On a good line and length. Bedingham rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Bedingham is bowled

11.2 3lb Trevaskis pitches one up, outside leg. Ackermann pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep behind square, resulting in 3 leg byes.

11.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Bedingham pushes forward and glances for one run on the leg side.

10.6 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Ackermann gets on the back foot and pulls for 2 runs.

10.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump again. Ackermann rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

10.4 . Back of a length from Mike, outside off stump once more. Ackermann goes back and drives

10.3 . Good length from Mike, outside off. Ackermann gets on the back foot and drives

10.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Mike, pitching outside leg. Ackermann goes back and inside edges behind square for four runs.

10.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Ackermann ducks out of the way

9.6 . On a good line and length but angling across. Bedingham moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive

9.5 . Good length, pitching on leg. Bedingham rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance

9.4 . Trevaskis pitches one up, on line once again. Bedingham gets forward and defends

9.3 1 Trevaskis pitches one up, on line again. Ackermann gets forward and glances through the on side field for a single run.

9.2 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, on line. G Clark advances down the pitch and lofts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Turner on the leg side.

9.1 . DROPPED! Full, pitching on leg and angled across G Clark. He rocks back and lofts a wild drive. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Trevaskis. A really tough chance for Trevaskis there.

8.6 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Raine moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre pull, and is caught by Turner

8.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mike, on line. Raine goes back and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

8.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across. G Clark shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run through the leg side field.

8.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Raine gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

8.2 4 FOUR! Mike pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Raine pushes forward and drives straight down the ground for four runs.

8.1 W OUT! Bowled. Good length from Mike, pitching on leg and angled across Lees. He gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

7.6 1 Trevaskis pitches one up, on line. Lees gets forward and drives for a run.

7.5 2 Trevaskis pitches one up, outside off. Lees rocks back and drives for a pair of runs down the ground.

7.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Lees rocks back and eases a drive for four runs through the off side.

7.3 1 On a good line and length from Trevaskis. G Clark goes back and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

7.2 1 Good line and length. Lees moves onto the back foot and glances on the on side for one run.

7.1 . On a good length, outside off. Lees goes back and punches a drive

6.6 1 Good line and length once again. Lees goes back and drives for a single run on the on side.

6.5 1 Turner comes over the wicket to G Clark. Pitched up, pitching outside off. G Clark moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for one run on the off side.

6.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Lees moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

6.3 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Lees moves onto the back foot and drives for six runs down the ground.

6.2 1 Turner comes over the wicket to G Clark. Pitched up, on line once again. G Clark advances down the pitch and flicks for a run.

6.1 1 Turner pitches one up, on line once more. Lees moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for a run.

5.6 4 And again! Full, pitching outside leg. G Clark moves down the pitch and skies a drive for four runs.

5.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside leg. G Clark advances down the pitch and edges back behind square for four runs.

5.4 6 SIX MORE! G Clark brings up his fifty by clearing the rope! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across G Clark. He goes back and drives over the on side field for six runs.

5.3 6 SIX! Back of a length from Green, pitching outside off. G Clark rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

5.2 1lb Green comes over the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Lees goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

5.1 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Lees gets on the back foot and lifts a drive over the off side field for a half dozen runs.

4.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Lees moves onto the back foot and plays a drive for a run over the off side.

4.5 2 Pitched up, outside off. Lees advances and drives for a pair of runs.

4.4 . Trevaskis pitches one up, outside off. Lees gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Lees rocks back and cuts

4.2 . Trevaskis now coming over the wicket. Full ball, outside off once more. Lees gets on the front foot and punches a drive

4.1 1 Trevaskis pitches one up, pitching outside off. G Clark pushes forward and drives for a run.

3.6 1 Green now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside leg. G Clark moves down the pitch and flicks for a run.

3.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Lees rocks back and flicks for a single run.

3.4 2 Green comes around the wicket to Lees. Pitched up, on a good line. Lees moves onto the back foot and skies a flick for a pair of runs.

3.3 1 Green comes over the wicket. Green pitches one up, pitching outside leg. G Clark advances and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

3.2 1 Green pitches one up, outside off stump. Lees moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground. Tidy fielding by Turner results in a run being saved.

3.1 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. Lees gets on the front foot and drives poorly on the off side for two runs.

2.6 6 SIX! Full ball, outside leg once again. G Clark moves down the pitch and lifts a flick for 6 runs.

2.5 2 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. G Clark advances down the pitch and lofts a shaky drive for 2 runs over the off side.

2.4 6 SIX MORE! Back of a length from Hull, outside leg. G Clark moves down the pitch and hooks for a half dozen runs behind square.

2.3 6 And another! Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across G Clark. He shuffles down the pitch and skies a pull for six runs.

2.2 6 SIX! Back of a length, on line once again. G Clark moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for six runs.

2.1 . Good line and length from Hull. G Clark rocks back and drives through the off side field.

1.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Davey. Lees advances and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

1.5 . Davey pitches one up, outside off. Lees advances but misses while attempting a drive

1.4 4 And again! Good length from Davey, pitching outside off stump. Lees pushes forward and lofts a drive for four runs.

1.3 4 FOUR! Davey comes around the wicket. Good length from Davey, outside off once more. Lees pushes forward and lifts a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

1.2 1 Davey comes over the wicket to G Clark. Good length from Davey, outside off. G Clark gets forward and punches a shaky drive for 1 run.

1.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Lees gets forward and inside edges for one run behind square on the leg side.

0.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. G Clark advances and sweeps for 4 runs.

0.5 . Good line and length from Hull once again. G Clark goes back and drives through the off side field.

0.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. G Clark rocks back and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

0.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. G Clark gets forward and eases a drive through the off side.

0.2 . Back of a length from Hull, outside off stump. G Clark moves down the pitch but misses while attempting a pull

0.1 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across G Clark. He gets forward and drives past the bowler.

19.6 2 Potts now coming around the wicket to Trevaskis. Potts pitches one up, outside off. Trevaskis gets on the back foot and drives through the on side field for a pair of runs.

19.5 1 Back of a length from Potts, on line. Davey moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

19.4 W OUT! Potts gets the wicket! Over the wicket to Green, Potts pitches one up, on a good line. He gets on the back foot and plays a sloppy drive, and is caught by Aldridge down the ground.

19.3 1 Short of a length, outside off. Trevaskis moves onto the front foot and pulls for a run.

19.2 2 Potts comes around the wicket to Trevaskis. Full ball, on a good line once more. Trevaskis gets on the back foot and plays a flick for two runs.

19.1 1 On a good line and length from Potts. Green gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

18.5 1 Raine now coming around the wicket. Full, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Trevaskis rocks back and edges into their pads while trying a flick for 1 run.

18.4 1 Raine comes over the wicket to Green. Full, pitching outside off. Green pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

18.3 1b Raine comes around the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off. Trevaskis gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive, and the ball rolls away for one bye.

18.2 W OUT! Raine gets the wicket! On a good line and length. Mike moves onto the front foot and drives shakily, and is caught by Raine on the leg side.

18.1 1 Full ball, on line. Green moves onto the back foot and drives on the on side for a single run.

17.6 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, outside off. Turner pushes forward and plays a sloppy pull, and is caught by Ackermann

17.5 1 Good length, outside off. Green gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting a drive for a single run.

17.4 2 Pitched up, on line. Green pushes forward and skies a flick for 2 runs.

17.3 W OUT! Potts gets the wicket! Potts pitches one up, on line. Ben Cox pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Ben Cox is bowled

17.2 . Back of a length, on line. Ben Cox advances but misses while attempting a scoop

17.1 2 Back of a length from Potts, outside off stump. Ben Cox gets on the front foot and pulls for a couple of runs.

16.6 1 Full toss, outside off. Ben Cox advances down the pitch and sweeps for one run.

16.5 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Turner gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick, resulting in a leg bye behind square.

16.4 2 On a good line and length. Turner rocks back and lofts a drive for two runs.

16.3 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Turner gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded costing a run.

16.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across. Ben Cox advances down the pitch and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

16.1 1 Length ball, outside leg. Turner advances down the pitch and cuts for 1 run through point.

15.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Turner gets on the back foot and glances for one run back behind point.

15.5 1 Back of a length from Aldridge, outside off again. Ben Cox advances down the pitch and lifts a drive for one run.

15.4 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ben Cox advances down the pitch and skies a pull for two runs.

15.3 1 Aldridge pitches one up, on line. Turner gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

15.2 1 Aldridge comes over the wicket. Aldridge pitches one up, outside off stump. Ben Cox shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run.

15.1 W OUT! Bowled. Aldridge pitches one up, outside off. Kelly moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a ramp, the ball gets through, and Kelly is bowled

14.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on a good line. Turner advances and drives for six runs.

14.5 1 Full, pitching outside off once more. Kelly advances down the pitch and punches a drive for a run.

14.4 2 Full, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Kelly advances down the pitch and flicks for a couple of runs.

14.3 1 Full ball, outside off. Turner gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for a single run.

14.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Kelly gets forward and lifts a drive over the off side for a single run.

14.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Turner advances and drives for one run down the ground.

13.6 1 Parkinson comes around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Turner moves down the pitch and slices a cut for 1 run.

13.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Kelly rocks back and cuts for a run through point.

13.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Kelly moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs over the on side field.

13.4 1w Wide. Parkinson now coming over the wicket. Full ball, too wide outside off.

13.3 1 Good length, on leg stump once more. Turner advances down the pitch and flicks a glance behind square on the on side for a run.

13.2 4 FOUR! Parkinson now coming around the wicket. Parkinson pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across Turner. He advances and lifts a drive for four runs.

13.1 1 Full toss, outside off. Kelly moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

12.6 1 Good length, on leg stump. Kelly rocks back and tucks a glance on the on side for a single run.

12.5 . Sowter pitches one up, outside off once again. Kelly advances and cuts shakily through point.

12.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Turner moves down the pitch and punches a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

12.3 2 Full ball, on a good line. Turner advances and plays a flick for 2 runs.

12.3 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. Turner moves down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a glance

12.2 2 On a good length, pitching outside leg again. Turner shuffles down the pitch and is hit on the gloves while trying a leg glance for two runs behind square.

12.1 1 Sowter pitches one up, outside off. Kelly pushes forward and lofts a drive for 1 run.

11.6 1 Parkinson now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length once more. Kelly rocks back and finesses a glance for a run through the on side field.

11.5 1 Parkinson comes around the wicket. Good line and length from Parkinson. Turner shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for one run through the off side field.

11.2 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside off. Budinger moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Parkinson

11.1 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off. Budinger gets forward and sweeps for 6 runs.

10.6 1 On a good line and length from Raine. Budinger rocks back and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

10.5 1 Full ball, outside off. Kelly gets forward and drives for a run over the off side field.

10.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Budinger gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run.

10.3 1 Full, on leg stump and angled across Kelly. He goes back and drives for a run over the off side. Tidy fielding by Lees prevents a boundary.

10.2 1lb Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Raine pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Budinger gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep, resulting in a single leg bye. Durham appeal, however Budinger is given not out.

10.1 1 On a good line and length. Kelly rocks back and drives for 1 run on the leg side.

9.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Budinger advances down the pitch and cuts late behind point for 4 runs.

9.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Kelly goes back and lofts a pull back behind square for a single run.

9.4 1 Aldridge comes around the wicket. Aldridge pitches one up, outside off. Budinger gets forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

9.3 1lb Aldridge now coming over the wicket to Kelly. Back of a length from Aldridge, pitching outside leg. Kelly advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull, resulting in one leg bye behind square.

9.2 1 Aldridge now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Budinger gets on the back foot and glances for a single run behind point.

8.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Budinger gets on the front foot and skies a sweep for 4 runs.

8.5 1 Good length, outside off. Kelly shuffles down the pitch and plays a square cut back through point for one run.

8.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Budinger goes back and cuts through point for a single run.

8.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Kelly rocks back and cuts behind point for a run.

8.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kelly advances and punches a drive through the off side field.

8.1 1 Pitched up, on line once again. Budinger gets forward and drives poorly for a single run.

7.6 1 Back of a length from Ackermann, on line once more. Budinger rocks back and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

7.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Budinger pushes forward and edges

7.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line again. Kelly gets forward and drives for a single run.

7.3 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across Kelly. He rocks back and lofts a drive on the off side.

7.2 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off stump. Kelly shuffles down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs.

7.1 . On a good length, outside off. Kelly moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.6 . Good line and length from Sowter. Budinger moves onto the back foot and defends

6.5 1 Kelly plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

6.4 1 Budinger defends for 1 run.

6.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Budinger gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

6.2 W OUT! Run out. On a good line and length once more. Budinger moves onto the back foot and eases a drive. The umpire gives Budinger out run out, but the umpires then send it upstairs for review. The replay shows Rishi Patel is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

6.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Rishi Patel shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run on the off side.

5.6 1 Potts now coming over the wicket to Rishi Patel. Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Rishi Patel pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

5.4 . Short of a length, on line. Budinger advances down the pitch but misses while attempting a hook

5.4 1w Wide. Potts comes around the wicket. Too wide outside leg. Budinger moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a glance

5.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Rishi Patel advances and flicks for a single run.

5.2 . Full ball, on line. Rishi Patel rocks back and flicks

5.1 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Rishi Patel moves onto the front foot and skies a shaky drive for two runs.

4.5 . Yorker, on line. Rishi Patel gets on the front foot and defends

4.4 . Raine comes over the wicket. Good line and length from Raine once more. Rishi Patel pushes forward and drives shakily through the on side field.

4.3 1lb Full ball, on leg stump and angled across Budinger. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

4.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Budinger pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side.

4.1 . Raine pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across. Budinger gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick

3.6 . Back of a length from Aldridge, pitching outside off once more. Rishi Patel gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 2 Aldridge pitches one up, pitching outside off. Rishi Patel pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs over the off side field.

3.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Rishi Patel moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs down the ground.

3.3 . Aldridge comes over the wicket. Good length from Aldridge, pitching outside off. Rishi Patel gets on the front foot and defends

3.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Budinger advances and flicks for a run.

3.1 . On a good length, outside off again. Budinger moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

2.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Rishi Patel gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

2.5 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Rishi Patel pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

2.4 W OUT! Caught. Around the wicket, pitched up, on line. Eskinazi pushes forward and plays a shaky drive, and is caught by Rhodes on the leg side.

2.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Budinger pushes forward and lifts a drive for a run over the off side.

2.2 . Pitched up, outside off. Budinger gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. Durham appeal, but the umpire gives Budinger not out.

2.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Budinger moves onto the front foot and drives

1.6 4 FOUR! Potts comes over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Eskinazi advances and drives for 4 runs.

1.5 1 Potts comes around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Budinger. He gets on the back foot and flicks behind square for 1 run.

1.3 . Potts pitches one up, outside off. Eskinazi moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a ramp

1.2 1lb Short of a length, on line. Budinger gets on the back foot and glances behind square on the leg side for a leg bye. Durham appeal, but the umpire says not out.

1.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Budinger moves onto the back foot and plays a glance for four runs behind point.

0.6 . Parkinson comes around the wicket. Full, pitching on leg and angled across Eskinazi. He pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 1 Parkinson comes around the wicket. Full ball, on leg stump and angled across Eskinazi. He gets forward and flicks for a single run.

0.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Budinger gets forward and flicks for a run.

0.2 . On a good length, outside off. Budinger gets on the back foot and defends