Results Score Durham vs Leicestershire T20 T20 Blast 24.05.2026

T20

Riverside Ground

DUR
DUR

150

LEI
LEI

148

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Clark Grahambatsman622646238.46
Lees Alexbatsman452642173.08
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Trevaskis Liambowler401924.7500
Green Benall rounder3046015.3300

Latest Highlights

13.6
4

FOUR! Green pitches one up, outside off. OG Robinson moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs through the off side field.

13.5
2

Full ball, pitching on a good line. OG Robinson goes back and plays a bad drive for a couple of runs on the off side.

13.4
1

Length ball, outside off stump once more. Ackermann gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

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