Results Score Durham vs Leicestershire T20 T20 Blast 24.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Clark Grahambatsman
|62
|26
|4
|6
|238.46
|Lees Alexbatsman
|45
|26
|4
|2
|173.08
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Trevaskis Liambowler
|4
|0
|19
|2
|4.75
|0
|0
|Green Benall rounder
|3
|0
|46
|0
|15.33
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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13.6
4
FOUR! Green pitches one up, outside off. OG Robinson moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs through the off side field.
13.5
2
Full ball, pitching on a good line. OG Robinson goes back and plays a bad drive for a couple of runs on the off side.
13.4
1
Length ball, outside off stump once more. Ackermann gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.