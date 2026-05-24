Match details Durham vs Leicestershire T20 T20 Blast 24.05.2026

T20

Riverside Ground

DUR
DUR

150

LEI
LEI

148

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Leicestershire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 24, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersClark Graham, Lees Alex, Bedingham David, Ackermann Colin, Robinson Oliver, Rhodes Will, Aldridge Kasey, Raine Ben, Potts Matty, Sowter Nathan, Parkinson Callum
BenchDrissell George, Minto James, Mustard Haydon Samuel, Robinson Luke

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersEskinazi Stevie, Budinger SG, Patel Rishi, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Turner Ashton, Cox Ben, Green Ben, Mike Ben, Trevaskis Liam, Davey Josh, Hull Josh
BenchGreen Alex M, Holland Ian, Tattersall Jonathan

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet