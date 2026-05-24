Match details Durham vs Leicestershire T20 T20 Blast 24.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|Leicestershire won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Sunday, May 24, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Durham Squad
|Players
|Clark Graham, Lees Alex, Bedingham David, Ackermann Colin, Robinson Oliver, Rhodes Will, Aldridge Kasey, Raine Ben, Potts Matty, Sowter Nathan, Parkinson Callum
|Bench
|Drissell George, Minto James, Mustard Haydon Samuel, Robinson Luke
Leicestershire Squad
|Players
|Eskinazi Stevie, Budinger SG, Patel Rishi, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Turner Ashton, Cox Ben, Green Ben, Mike Ben, Trevaskis Liam, Davey Josh, Hull Josh
|Bench
|Green Alex M, Holland Ian, Tattersall Jonathan
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet