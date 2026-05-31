19.3 . Full toss, outside leg and angled across the batter. Allison steps back and eases a drive

19.2 . Potts pitches one up, on a good line. Allison pushes forward and drives past the bowler.

19.1 2 Back of a length, outside off. Allison moves onto the back foot and edges behind square for two runs.

18.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Harmer gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

18.5 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Aitchison once again. Critchley moves onto the front foot and skies a poor drive, and is caught by Potts on the on side.

18.4 2 Pitched up, on a good line once more. Critchley gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a pair of runs straight down the ground.

18.3 1 Aitchison pitches one up, on a good line. Allison pushes forward and eases a drive on the on side for one run.

18.2 1 Back of a length from Aitchison, outside off stump. Critchley rocks back and drives through the off side for a run.

18.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Allison shuffles down the pitch and edges for a run behind square on the on side.

17.6 1 Javed drops one in short, pitching outside off stump once more. Allison moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

17.5 1 Dropped in short by Javed, pitching outside off again. Critchley goes back and pulls for a single run.

17.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Allison goes back and slices a late cut behind point for one run.

17.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Allison rocks back but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

17.2 . Short, pitching outside off stump again. Allison goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

17.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Critchley gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

16.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Allison moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

16.5 1 Andersson pitches one up, on line. Critchley gets forward and drives for 1 run.

16.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Critchley rocks back and slices a cut for 4 runs.

16.3 6 MAXIMUM! Andersson pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Critchley gets forward and plays a flick for 6 runs.

16.2 4 FOUR! Yorker, on a good line. Critchley moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs back behind square.

16.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Allison shuffles down the pitch and drives for one run down the ground.

15.6 1 50 for Allison! Dropped in short by Potts, pitching outside off once again. Allison advances down the pitch and pulls for a run.

15.5 1 Short, outside off stump once more. Critchley moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

15.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Allison rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

15.3 1 Short of a length, outside off. Critchley goes back and pulls for a run down the ground.

15.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. Allison goes back and drives through the off side field for one run.

15.1 1 Back of a length, outside off once again. Critchley gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

14.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off stump. Allison gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for six runs.

14.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Critchley rocks back and pulls down the ground for a run.

14.4 2 Full, on a good line. Critchley moves onto the front foot and lifts a flick down the ground for a couple of runs.

14.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Critchley gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

14.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Allison moves down the pitch and eases a drive for one run.

14.1 3 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Critchley goes back and drives for 3 runs.

13.6 1 On a good line and length. Critchley gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for one run through the leg side field.

13.5 1 Full, outside off once more. Allison gets forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting a flick for 1 run.

13.4 1 Montgomery pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Critchley moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

13.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Critchley pushes forward and reverse sweeps for 4 runs back behind point.

13.2 1 Montgomery comes over the wicket to Allison. Full ball, outside off. Allison pushes forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

13.1 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Critchley moves onto the back foot and drives on the leg side for one run.

12.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Critchley shuffles down the pitch and finesses a glance through the on side field for a single run.

12.5 W OUT! Andersson gets the wicket! Andersson pitches one up, on line. Mulder gets forward and lifts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Montgomery down the ground.

12.4 . Good length from Andersson, pitching outside off. Mulder advances but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

12.3 6 SIX! Andersson pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Mulder moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive on the leg side for six runs.

12.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Allison gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

12.1 1 Full, on line. Mulder gets forward and flicks for a single run down the ground.

11.6 1 Length ball, outside off again. Mulder gets on the front foot and lofts a bad drive down the ground for a single run.

11.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Mulder moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

11.4 1lb Dropped in short by Javed, outside off once again. Allison gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull, resulting in a leg bye behind square.

11.3 . Yorker, outside off. Allison gets forward and late cuts

11.2 1 Short, pitching outside off. Mulder rocks back and pulls for a single run.

11.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Mulder goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull

10.6 1 Good line and length. Mulder moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

10.5 . Full ball, outside off. Mulder pushes forward and eases a mediocre drive

10.4 1 On a good line and length. Allison moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

10.3 1lb On a good length, outside leg. Mulder gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

10.2 2 Good line and length from Morley. Mulder gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded costing Derbyshire Falcons a couple of runs.

10.1 . Full, pitching outside leg stump. Mulder pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square.

9.6 . Good length from Andersson, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Allison moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 W OUT! Run out. Short of a length, outside off. Allison advances down the pitch and plays a pull for 1 run. Benkenstein is then run out, following some good fielding by Montgomery and Andersson.

9.4 . Good length from Andersson, pitching outside off stump again. Allison gets on the front foot and defends

9.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Benkenstein gets forward and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

9.2 . Good line and length. Benkenstein gets on the front foot and drives

9.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Allison advances down the pitch and eases a drive for one run.

8.6 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Morley. Walter gets on the front foot and lifts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Jewell

8.5 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, on a good line once again. Walter pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

8.4 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, on line. Walter goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

8.3 4 FOUR! Morley pitches one up, outside off stump. Walter pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs past the bowler.

8.2 1 Back of a length, on line. Allison moves onto the back foot and flicks for a run.

8.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Morley, outside off stump. Allison rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

7.6 1lb Aitchison drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump. Allison steps back, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance, resulting in one leg bye.

7.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Allison pushes forward and drives for four runs straight down the ground.

7.4 . Back of a length from Aitchison, pitching outside off. Allison gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull

7.3 . On a good line and length from Aitchison. Allison moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

7.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Allison gets forward and drives for four runs behind point.

7.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Allison moves onto the front foot and flicks

6.6 1 Back of a length from Morley, outside off stump. Allison gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

6.5 1 Back of a length, outside off. Walter goes back and pulls for a single run.

6.4 1 Back of a length from Morley, pitching outside off. Allison gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

6.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Walter rocks back and glances on the on side for a single run.

6.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Allison gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for a run.

6.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Allison rocks back and plays a cut for 4 runs.

5.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Walter rocks back and pulls for four runs.

5.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Walter creates room but misses while attempting a cut

5.4 4 FOUR! Javed drops one in short, pitching outside off. Walter goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

5.3 . DROPPED! Short ball, outside off. Walter goes back and pulls averagely. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Javed.

5.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Walter pushes forward and drives straight down the ground for four runs.

5.1 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Walter gets on the front foot and inside edges

4.6 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Allison gets on the back foot and slices a sloppy cut

4.5 . Potts comes over the wicket. On a good line and length from Potts. Allison gets on the front foot and flicks down the ground.

4.4 1 Potts now coming around the wicket to Walter. Potts drops one in short, outside off stump once more. Walter goes back and is hit on the gloves while trying to play a pull for a single run back behind square.

4.3 1 Short of a length, outside off. Allison moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

4.3 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Allison gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

4.2 . Short of a length, on a good line. Allison goes back and defends

4.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off. Allison rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

3.6 . Javed comes over the wicket to Walter. Short of a length, on line. Walter rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a square cut

3.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Walter moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

3.4 1 Javed comes around the wicket to Allison. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Allison moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run back through point.

3.3 6 MAXIMUM! Short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Allison pushes forward and pulls for six runs.

3.2 2 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Allison rocks back and leg glances back behind square for two runs. The ball is misfielded costing one run.

3.1 1 Good line and length from Javed. Walter pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

2.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Allison pushes forward and drives shakily

2.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Allison moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side.

2.4 W OUT! Potts gets the wicket! Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Pepper moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by Donald

2.3 1 On a good line and length from Potts once more. Walter gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

2.2 . Back of a length, on line. Walter steps away and punches a drive on the off side.

2.1 1 Dropped in short by Potts, outside off stump. Pepper gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run behind point.

1.6 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length, on line. Walter goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

1.5 4 And again! Walter shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for four runs.

1.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Aitchison, pitching on a good line. Walter moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs.

1.3 . Length ball, outside off. Walter gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

1.2 1 On a good line and length. Pepper gets on the front foot and leg glances for a run back behind square.

1.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Pepper gets forward and drives on the off side for four runs.

0.6 . On a good length, outside off. Walter gets on the front foot and late cuts

0.5 . Montgomery comes around the wicket to Walter. Good length, outside off. Walter gets on the front foot and outside edges

0.4 1 Good length from Montgomery, outside off. Pepper moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

0.3 . Montgomery pitches one up, on line. Pepper creates space and lofts a drive down the ground.

0.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Montgomery, pitching outside off stump once again. Pepper moves onto the front foot and lofts a reverse sweep for 4 runs.

0.1 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Pepper moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a pair of runs.

19.6 W OUT! Run out. Around the wicket, yorker, pitching outside off stump. Morley gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive. He is then run out at the striker's end, as a result of some tidy fielding by Pepper.

19.5 W OUT! Snater gets the wicket! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Aitchison moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Aitchison is bowled

19.4 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Snater, pitching outside off. Aitchison moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

19.3 2 Free hit. Full, pitching on a good line again. Aitchison gets forward and eases a drive for two runs.

19.3 nb No ball. Full toss, on a good line but angling across the batter. Aitchison ducks

19.2 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Aitchison gets on the front foot and punches a drive

19.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Javed moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

18.6 . On a good line and length from Mulder once more. Aitchison pushes forward and edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive

18.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Javed moves onto the back foot and defends for 1 run.

18.4 W OUT! Caught. Short, outside off stump once again. Potts gets on the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Bennett behind square.

18.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Potts goes back and outside edges for six runs back behind point.

18.2 2 Mulder pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Potts gets on the front foot and drives through the leg side field for two runs.

18.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Potts rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut

17.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Aitchison gets on the back foot and drives

17.5 1 On a good line and length from Critchley once again. Potts gets forward and outside edges for a single run.

17.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Potts gets forward and drives for 4 runs straight down the ground.

17.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching on a good line. Potts pushes forward and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

17.2 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Potts gets on the back foot and outside edges

17.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Potts moves onto the back foot but opts to let it pass through to Pepper unchallenged

16.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Harmer, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Montgomery gets on the front foot and sweeps poorly, and is caught by Snater

16.5 2 50 comes up for Montgomery! Back of a length from Harmer, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Montgomery steps away and lofts a cut for two runs.

16.4 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Potts moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance through the leg side field for a single run.

16.3 . On a good line and length from Harmer. Potts gets on the front foot and flicks

16.2 4 FOUR! Harmer pitches one up, outside off. Potts pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs through the off side.

16.1 1 On a good line and length. Montgomery moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

15.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Montgomery gets forward and skies a sweep for a single run.

15.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Montgomery moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

15.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Montgomery creates space and drives through the off side for four runs.

15.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Potts pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.

15.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Potts pushes forward and cuts shakily

15.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Potts pushes forward and flicks

15.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Potts goes back and slices a cut for four runs.

14.6 1 Good line and length from Harmer. Potts gets on the back foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

14.5 2 Good length, outside off stump. Potts pushes forward and drives through the off side for 2 runs.

14.4 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Montgomery moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run over the on side field.

14.3 1 Good length from Harmer, outside leg and angled across. Potts moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

14.2 1 Good line and length from Harmer. Montgomery pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

14.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Potts gets on the front foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

13.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Potts gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for one run.

13.5 . CHANCE! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Potts gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side. There's an attempt at a run out from Walter's throw. Not an easy chance for Walter.

13.4 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Basra pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Walter on the off side.

13.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Montgomery moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a drive for 1 run.

13.3 1w Wide. Pitching on leg. Montgomery pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

13.2 2 On a good length, outside off. Montgomery creates space and drives poorly for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded by Mulder costing a single run.

13.2 1w Wide. Very short ball, too wide outside off.

13.1 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Bennett, pitching outside off stump. Montgomery goes back and lofts a cut for four runs back behind point.

12.6 1 Benkenstein pitches one up, on a good line once more. Montgomery moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

12.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Benkenstein, on a good line. Montgomery steps back and cuts for four runs.

12.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Basra gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

12.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Basra goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

12.2 1 Back of a length, on line once more. Montgomery gets on the back foot and outside edges for 1 run.

12.1 6 SIX! Back of a length from Benkenstein, on a good line. Montgomery moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

11.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Montgomery moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for one run.

11.5 2 Full, on line. Montgomery advances and punches a drive for 2 runs through the off side field.

11.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Critchley, pitching outside off. Montgomery gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for four runs.

11.3 . Good length, outside off. Montgomery gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

11.2 4 FOUR! Full, on leg stump and angled across Montgomery. He steps away and plays a drive for four runs over the off side.

11.1 . Good length, outside off. Montgomery gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a reverse sweep

10.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Montgomery moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run back behind square.

10.5 1 Good line and length from Harmer again. Basra moves onto the front foot and inside edges for 1 run.

10.4 . Good line and length from Harmer. Basra gets on the front foot and eases a drive

10.3 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Basra gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs.

10.2 . Good length from Harmer, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Basra gets on the back foot and flicks

10.1 . Good line and length. Basra moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

9.6 1 Critchley pitches one up, outside off stump. Basra gets forward and drives shakily for one run.

9.4 . Back of a length from Critchley, pitching outside off stump again. Basra rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 . On a good length, outside off. Basra gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

9.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Montgomery creates room and edges for one run.

9.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Basra moves onto the front foot and flicks down the ground for a run.

8.6 1 Short of a length, outside off. Basra goes back and slices a cut for 1 run.

8.5 W OUT! Harmer breaks through! On a good length, outside off. Whiteley moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive, Pepper whips the bails off, and Whiteley is out

8.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Montgomery gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

8.3 1 Good length, outside off. Whiteley moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for one run.

8.2 2 Good line and length from Harmer again. Whiteley moves onto the front foot and glances over the leg side field for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded costing Essex a single run.

8.1 1 On a good line and length from Harmer. Montgomery gets forward and flicks for one run.

7.6 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Whiteley goes back and plays a pull behind square for six runs.

7.5 2 Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across Whiteley. He rocks back and guides a glance for 2 runs back behind square.

7.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Montgomery moves onto the back foot and defends for a run on the on side.

7.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Whiteley moves onto the back foot and glances for one run on the on side.

7.2 1lb Short of a length, outside leg. Montgomery rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull, resulting in a single leg bye behind square.

7.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Montgomery moves onto the front foot and edges back behind point for 4 runs.

6.6 . Back of a length, outside off. Whiteley goes back but plays and misses while trying to defend

6.5 . On a good line and length from Z Akhter. Whiteley moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

6.4 W OUT! Bowled. Back of a length, outside off stump. Madsen goes back and edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

6.3 1 Back of a length from Z Akhter, pitching outside off stump again. Montgomery gets on the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

6.2 1 Short ball, outside off stump once again. Madsen rocks back and pulls for a run.

6.1 2 Back of a length from Z Akhter, pitching outside off. Madsen moves onto the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs.

5.6 . On a good line and length from Mulder. Montgomery gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 . Back of a length from Mulder, pitching outside off stump. Montgomery moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 W OUT! Mulder breaks through! On a good line and length. Jewell pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Snater

5.3 . Back of a length from Mulder, pitching outside off stump. Jewell gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

5.2 . Good line and length. Jewell pushes forward and plays a flick down the ground.

5.1 1lb On a good line and length from Mulder. Madsen moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

4.6 . On a good line and length again. Jewell pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 . Short of a length, on line. Jewell gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Snater, pitching outside off. Jewell gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

4.3 . Pitched up, outside off. Jewell pushes forward and eases a drive

4.2 . Short of a length, on a good line. Jewell rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

4.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length once again. Jewell moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

3.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Z Akhter. Madsen pushes forward and plays a flick for 4 runs back behind square.

3.5 W OUT! Z Akhter finds a way through! Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Andersson moves onto the back foot and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Andersson has to depart

3.4 . Z Akhter drops one in short, outside off stump. Andersson moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

3.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Jewell moves onto the front foot and drives back behind point for 1 run.

3.2 . Short of a length, on line. Jewell gets on the back foot and defends

3.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Jewell goes back and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

2.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Andersson pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs.

2.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Jewell rocks back and defends behind point for a run. The ball is misfielded by Critchley costing Essex a single run.

2.4 . Short of a length, outside off. Jewell moves onto the back foot and outside edges

2.3 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length. Donald gets forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Pepper

2.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Andersson goes back and tucks a leg glance back behind square for a run.

2.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Andersson pushes forward and scoops behind square for six runs.

1.6 4 FOUR! Bennett pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Donald gets forward and lifts a drive past the bowler for four runs.

1.5 6 SIX! Short, outside off stump once again. Donald creates space and cuts for a half dozen runs.

1.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Bennett, outside off stump again. Donald rocks back and pulls for four runs.

1.3 . Good length from Bennett, pitching outside off again. Donald rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a scoop

1.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Donald gets on the back foot and cuts

1.1 1 Good length from Bennett, outside off. Andersson advances and plays a flick for a run.

0.6 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across Donald. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep

0.5 2 On a good line and length. Donald backs away and skies a poor drive for a couple of runs on the on side.

0.4 . Back of a length, outside off. Donald gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive stroke

0.3 4 FOUR! Donald defends for 4 runs.

0.2 . 0 runs