Results Score Essex vs Derbyshire T20 T20 Blast 31.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Allison Charlesbatsman
|67
|49
|6
|3
|136.73
|Walter Paul Ianall rounder
|41
|24
|9
|0
|170.83
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Andersson Martinall rounder
|4
|0
|45
|1
|11.25
|0
|0
|Javed Akifbowler
|4
|0
|28
|0
|7
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.3
.
Full toss, outside leg and angled across the batter. Allison steps back and eases a drive
19.2
.
Potts pitches one up, on a good line. Allison pushes forward and drives past the bowler.
19.1
2
Back of a length, outside off. Allison moves onto the back foot and edges behind square for two runs.