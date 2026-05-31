Results Score Essex vs Derbyshire T20 T20 Blast 31.05.2026

T20

County Ground

ESS
ESS

179

DER
DER

173

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Allison Charlesbatsman674963136.73
Walter Paul Ianall rounder412490170.83
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Andersson Martinall rounder4045111.2500
Javed Akifbowler40280700

Latest Highlights

19.3
.

Full toss, outside leg and angled across the batter. Allison steps back and eases a drive

19.2
.

Potts pitches one up, on a good line. Allison pushes forward and drives past the bowler.

19.1
2

Back of a length, outside off. Allison moves onto the back foot and edges behind square for two runs.

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