Match details Essex vs Derbyshire T20 T20 Blast 31.05.2026

T20

County Ground

ESS
ESS

179

DER
DER

173

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Derbyshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 31, 2026 03:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Essex Squad

PlayersWalter Paul Ian, Pepper Michael, Allison Charles, Benkenstein Luc, Mulder Wiaan, Critchley Matt, Thain Noah Robin Mostyn, Harmer Simon, Snater Shane, Akhter Zaman, Bennett Charlie Edward
BenchDas Robin, Fernandes Simon Maurice L, Jones Mackenzie

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersDonald Aneurin, Andersson Martin, Jewell Caleb Paul, Madsen Wayne, Montgomery Matthew, Whiteley Ross, Singh Basra Amrit, Potts Nicholas James, Aitchison Benjamin William, Javed Akif, Morley Jack
BenchCame Harry, Naeem Muhammed, Wagstaff Mitchell David

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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