Highlights Essex vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast 10.07.2026
Yorker, pitching on a good line once more. Critchley gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting a drive for one run.
FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Critchley gets forward and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.
Yorker, pitching on a good line once more. Critchley gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting a drive for one run.
SIX! Full, pitching outside off. Critchley advances and punches a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.
Full toss, on line. Walter gets on the back foot and flicks sloppily for one run.
Short ball, on line. Walter moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for one run.
Dropped in short by Fuller, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Critchley gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Critchley moves onto the back foot and cuts
Good length, outside off. Critchley goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Walter moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.
On a good length, outside off. Critchley pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
OUT! SW Currie gets the wicket! SW Currie drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Benkenstein gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Albert back behind square.
Good line and length from SW Currie but angling across Walter. He moves onto the back foot and flicks for one run.
Yorker, outside off stump once again. Walter moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, outside off once more. Benkenstein gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for a run.
On a good length, outside off stump. Benkenstein moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.
Dropped in short by Wood, outside off stump. Walter moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs back behind square.
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Walter rocks back and scoops for four runs back behind square.
Good length, outside off stump. Benkenstein rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run through point on the off side.
DROPPED! Short of a length, outside off. Walter shuffles down the pitch and drives shakily for a run. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Fuller.
Good line and length. Benkenstein gets on the front foot and defends
Back of a length, on line. Walter moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Good length, pitching outside off once again. Walter gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.
Short of a length, outside off. Benkenstein moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for one run.
On a good line and length. Benkenstein goes back and plays a defensive stroke
Pitched up, outside off stump. Benkenstein pushes forward and cuts for one run behind point.
FOUR! Good length from Baker, pitching on leg and angled across Benkenstein. He gets on the back foot and lifts a flick for 4 runs.
OUT! Bowled. Pitching on a good line and length once again. Allison goes back but misses while attempting to play a pull, the stumps are disturbed, and Allison has to go
Baker drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Allison goes back but swings and misses while attempting a pull
Full ball, on a good line. Walter moves onto the back foot and plays a flick behind square for one run.
Full ball, outside leg and angled across Allison. He goes back and plays a flick for 1 run.
Full ball, on a good line. Allison pushes forward and drives for a run.
On a good length, outside off stump. Walter moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a run.
On a good line and length from Neal. Allison rocks back and plays a pull for a run.
Good length, outside off stump. Walter shuffles down the pitch and drives through the off side for 1 run.
MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off stump again. Walter moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 6 runs down the ground.
Full ball, outside off. Allison moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.
Short, pitching outside off. Allison gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull
On a good length, pitching outside off again. Walter gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the leg side.
Good length, pitching outside off. Allison gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run behind point.
Good length, pitching outside off once more. Walter moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Allison moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Walter gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Full, on a good line once more. Allison pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run.
Neal pitches one up, outside off stump. Walter pushes forward and plays a sweep for a run.
FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Walter gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for 4 runs.
Length ball, outside off stump. Walter goes back and defends
On a good line and length. Allison rocks back and defends for 1 run.
Good length from Baker, pitching on leg and angling across. Allison gets on the back foot and flicks behind square for a single run.
Yorker, outside off stump. Allison gets forward and defends
OUT! Baker gets the wicket! Pitched up, on a good line. Pepper gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Pepper has to depart
Back of a length, outside off stump. Pepper moves down the pitch and outside edges for a couple of runs behind point.
FOUR! Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Pepper moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.
On a good line and length. Pepper creates space and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.
FOUR! SW Currie drops one in short, outside off. Pepper gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for four runs.
DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Walter rocks back and lofts a mediocre pull for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.
Full toss, outside leg and angled across. Walter backs away and drives for a run through the leg side field.
On a good line and length from Baker once more. Pepper pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the leg side for a run.
Back of a length from Baker, pitching outside off. Pepper moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull
FOUR MORE! Back of a length, outside off stump. Walter shuffles down the pitch and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.
MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Pepper moves onto the back foot and plays a ramp back behind square for 6 runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Walter moves onto the back foot and defends on the off side for a single run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Pepper gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive
FOUR! Full, outside off. Pepper gets forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side.
FOUR! Back of a length from Baker, pitching outside off stump. Pepper goes back and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Walter moves onto the front foot but decides to let it travel through to Albert without offering a shot
On a good length, pitching outside off. Walter gets on the back foot and eases a mediocre drive
Pitching on a good line and length. Walter moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run behind square.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Walter pushes forward but decides to let it through to Albert untouched
Good length, outside off. Baker gets on the front foot and defends
Good line and length. Baker rocks back and defends
Good length, outside off stump. Neal goes back and drives for two runs through the off side.
On a good length, outside off stump. Baker moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for 1 run.
Good line and length from Bennett. Baker pushes forward and drives on the on side for a run.
Good length from Bennett, outside off. Neal moves onto the front foot and inside edges through the on side field for 1 run.
OUT! Bennett gets one through! Good length from Bennett, outside off stump. Wood pushes forward but misses while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Wood is bowled
Wide. Bennett drops one in short, too wide outside leg.
FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Wood gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the leg side for 4 runs.
Pitched up, outside off. Wood gets forward and drives for a single run.
Harmer pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Wood goes back and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Wood moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Wood gets on the front foot and defends
Good length, pitching outside off once more. Fuller gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut
Good length from Bennett, outside off once more. Neal gets on the front foot and punches a drive
Bennett pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Neal moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Neal moves onto the back foot and drives
Wide. Short, pitching near leg stump.
Short of a length, on line once again. Neal gets on the back foot and defends
OUT! Bennett gets the wicket! On a good line and length once more. SW Currie rocks back and drives poorly, and is brilliantly caught by Jones down the ground.
Good line and length from Critchley. Fuller moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. SW Currie pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.
Good line and length from Critchley. SW Currie moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
On a good line and length once again. Fuller gets on the back foot and edges behind square on the on side for one run.
FOUR! On a good line and length from Critchley again. Fuller rocks back and pulls for four runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Stubbs pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
And another! Good length, outside off stump. Fuller gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Fuller gets on the front foot and punches a drive
On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Fuller. He moves onto the back foot and pulls
On a good line and length. Fuller moves onto the back foot and defends
OUT! Critchley gets the wicket! Critchley pitches one up, on line. Stubbs gets forward and lofts a shaky sweep, and is caught by Snater
Critchley pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Weatherley rocks back and defends for one run.
And again! Full toss, outside off stump once again. Stubbs gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.
FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once again. Stubbs gets on the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for four runs.
On a good length, outside off. Weatherley goes back and slices a cut
Good line and length once again. Stubbs gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.
Benkenstein pitches one up, on a good line. Weatherley pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Cartwright moves onto the back foot and guides a cut behind point for 4 runs.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Cartwright moves onto the back foot and defends
Good length, outside off. Cartwright moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Critchley, pitching outside off. Weatherley moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run through the off side.
FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Mayes gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.
Back of a length from Walter, outside off stump. Weatherley gets on the back foot and defends for one run behind point on the off side.
Short ball, on a good line once again. Mayes moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.
SIX! Back of a length, on line once more. Mayes gets on the back foot and drives for six runs through the leg side field.
Back of a length, on a good line. Weatherley rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mayes gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.
Bennett drops one in short, on line. Mayes goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mayes creates room and drives on the off side for four runs.
MAXIMUM! Bennett drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Mayes rocks back and late cuts behind point for a half dozen runs.
Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across Weatherley. He rocks back and plays a flick behind square for a single leg bye.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Mayes moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull, resulting in a single leg bye.
Back of a length from Bennett, on a good line. Mayes moves down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke
Wide. Pitching far outside leg.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Weatherley rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot
FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump again. Weatherley gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs behind square.
Good length, outside off stump once again. Weatherley gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive
Length ball, outside off. Weatherley gets on the front foot and eases a drive for two runs.
Back-to-back boundaries! Short, on a good line. Weatherley gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Weatherley rocks back and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.
On a good line and length from Snater. Mayes gets on the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.
FOUR! Back of a length from Snater, outside off stump. Mayes rocks back and late cuts behind point for four runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mayes gets on the back foot and defends
OUT! Snater gets one through! Snater pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Albert pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot, and the ball careens into the stumps
Back of a length from Cook, on line once again. Albert goes back and pulls for a run.
Back of a length from Cook, pitching on a good line. Weatherley goes back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Length ball, outside off. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Full ball, outside off again. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.
Back of a length, on line. Albert rocks back and drives behind point on the off side for a run.
And another! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Albert gets on the back foot and flicks for 4 runs behind square.
OUT! Snater gets the wicket! Good line and length from Snater. Vince moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Vince has to depart
On a good length, outside off stump. Vince moves onto the front foot and punches a sloppy drive through the off side for a single run.
Good line and length. Vince gets on the front foot and defends
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Albert moves onto the back foot and drives behind point for 1 run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Albert goes back but misses while trying a scoop