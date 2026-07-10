15.4 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line once more. Critchley gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting a drive for one run.

15.2 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Critchley gets forward and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

14.6 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line once more. Critchley gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting a drive for one run.

14.5 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off. Critchley advances and punches a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.

14.4 1 Full toss, on line. Walter gets on the back foot and flicks sloppily for one run.

13.5 1 Short ball, on line. Walter moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for one run.

13.4 1 Dropped in short by Fuller, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Critchley gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

13.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Critchley moves onto the back foot and cuts

13.2 . Good length, outside off. Critchley goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut

13.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Walter moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

12.6 . On a good length, outside off. Critchley pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.4 W OUT! SW Currie gets the wicket! SW Currie drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Benkenstein gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Albert back behind square.

12.3 1 Good line and length from SW Currie but angling across Walter. He moves onto the back foot and flicks for one run.

12.2 . Yorker, outside off stump once again. Walter moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.1 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Benkenstein gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

11.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Benkenstein moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

11.4 2 Dropped in short by Wood, outside off stump. Walter moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs back behind square.

11.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Walter rocks back and scoops for four runs back behind square.

11.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Benkenstein rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run through point on the off side.

11.1 1 DROPPED! Short of a length, outside off. Walter shuffles down the pitch and drives shakily for a run. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Fuller.

10.6 . Good line and length. Benkenstein gets on the front foot and defends

10.5 1 Back of a length, on line. Walter moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

10.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Walter gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.

10.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. Benkenstein moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for one run.

10.1 . On a good line and length. Benkenstein goes back and plays a defensive stroke

9.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Benkenstein pushes forward and cuts for one run behind point.

9.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Baker, pitching on leg and angled across Benkenstein. He gets on the back foot and lifts a flick for 4 runs.

9.4 W OUT! Bowled. Pitching on a good line and length once again. Allison goes back but misses while attempting to play a pull, the stumps are disturbed, and Allison has to go

9.3 . Baker drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Allison goes back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

9.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Walter moves onto the back foot and plays a flick behind square for one run.

9.1 1 Full ball, outside leg and angled across Allison. He goes back and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. Allison pushes forward and drives for a run.

8.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Walter moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a run.

8.4 1 On a good line and length from Neal. Allison rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

8.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Walter shuffles down the pitch and drives through the off side for 1 run.

8.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off stump again. Walter moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 6 runs down the ground.

8.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Allison moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

7.5 . Short, pitching outside off. Allison gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

7.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Walter gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the leg side.

7.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Allison gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run behind point.

7.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Walter moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

7.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Allison moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

6.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Walter gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.5 1 Full, on a good line once more. Allison pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run.

6.4 1 Neal pitches one up, outside off stump. Walter pushes forward and plays a sweep for a run.

6.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Walter gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for 4 runs.

6.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Walter goes back and defends

6.1 1 On a good line and length. Allison rocks back and defends for 1 run.

5.6 1 Good length from Baker, pitching on leg and angling across. Allison gets on the back foot and flicks behind square for a single run.

5.5 . Yorker, outside off stump. Allison gets forward and defends

5.3 W OUT! Baker gets the wicket! Pitched up, on a good line. Pepper gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Pepper has to depart

5.2 2 Back of a length, outside off stump. Pepper moves down the pitch and outside edges for a couple of runs behind point.

5.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Pepper moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

4.6 1 On a good line and length. Pepper creates space and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.

4.5 4 FOUR! SW Currie drops one in short, outside off. Pepper gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for four runs.

4.1 1 DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Walter rocks back and lofts a mediocre pull for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

3.6 1 Full toss, outside leg and angled across. Walter backs away and drives for a run through the leg side field.

3.4 1 On a good line and length from Baker once more. Pepper pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the leg side for a run.

3.1 . Back of a length from Baker, pitching outside off. Pepper moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

2.6 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length, outside off stump. Walter shuffles down the pitch and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

2.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Pepper moves onto the back foot and plays a ramp back behind square for 6 runs.

2.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Walter moves onto the back foot and defends on the off side for a single run.

1.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Pepper gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

1.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Pepper gets forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

1.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Baker, pitching outside off stump. Pepper goes back and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

0.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Walter moves onto the front foot but decides to let it travel through to Albert without offering a shot

0.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Walter gets on the back foot and eases a mediocre drive

0.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Walter moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run behind square.

0.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Walter pushes forward but decides to let it through to Albert untouched

15.4 . Good length, outside off. Baker gets on the front foot and defends

15.3 . Good line and length. Baker rocks back and defends

15.2 2 Good length, outside off stump. Neal goes back and drives for two runs through the off side.

15.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Baker moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for 1 run.

14.6 1 Good line and length from Bennett. Baker pushes forward and drives on the on side for a run.

14.5 1 Good length from Bennett, outside off. Neal moves onto the front foot and inside edges through the on side field for 1 run.

14.3 W OUT! Bennett gets one through! Good length from Bennett, outside off stump. Wood pushes forward but misses while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Wood is bowled

14.3 1w Wide. Bennett drops one in short, too wide outside leg.

14.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Wood gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the leg side for 4 runs.

13.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Wood gets forward and drives for a single run.

13.5 . Harmer pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Wood goes back and plays a defensive stroke

13.4 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Wood moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Wood gets on the front foot and defends

13.1 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Fuller gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

12.6 . Good length from Bennett, outside off once more. Neal gets on the front foot and punches a drive

12.4 . Bennett pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Neal moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Neal moves onto the back foot and drives

12.3 1w Wide. Short, pitching near leg stump.

12.2 . Short of a length, on line once again. Neal gets on the back foot and defends

12.1 W OUT! Bennett gets the wicket! On a good line and length once more. SW Currie rocks back and drives poorly, and is brilliantly caught by Jones down the ground.

11.6 . Good line and length from Critchley. Fuller moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. SW Currie pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

11.3 . Good line and length from Critchley. SW Currie moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.2 1 On a good line and length once again. Fuller gets on the back foot and edges behind square on the on side for one run.

11.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Critchley again. Fuller rocks back and pulls for four runs.

10.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Stubbs pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.3 6 And another! Good length, outside off stump. Fuller gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

10.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Fuller gets on the front foot and punches a drive

9.5 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Fuller. He moves onto the back foot and pulls

9.4 . On a good line and length. Fuller moves onto the back foot and defends

9.2 W OUT! Critchley gets the wicket! Critchley pitches one up, on line. Stubbs gets forward and lofts a shaky sweep, and is caught by Snater

9.1 1 Critchley pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Weatherley rocks back and defends for one run.

8.6 4 And again! Full toss, outside off stump once again. Stubbs gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.

8.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once again. Stubbs gets on the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for four runs.

8.4 . On a good length, outside off. Weatherley goes back and slices a cut

8.2 1 Good line and length once again. Stubbs gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

8.1 1 Benkenstein pitches one up, on a good line. Weatherley pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

7.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Cartwright moves onto the back foot and guides a cut behind point for 4 runs.

7.4 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Cartwright moves onto the back foot and defends

7.3 . Good length, outside off. Cartwright moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 1 Good length from Critchley, pitching outside off. Weatherley moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

6.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Mayes gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

6.5 1 Back of a length from Walter, outside off stump. Weatherley gets on the back foot and defends for one run behind point on the off side.

6.4 1 Short ball, on a good line once again. Mayes moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

6.3 6 SIX! Back of a length, on line once more. Mayes gets on the back foot and drives for six runs through the leg side field.

6.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Weatherley rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

6.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mayes gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

5.6 1 Bennett drops one in short, on line. Mayes goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mayes creates room and drives on the off side for four runs.

5.4 6 MAXIMUM! Bennett drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Mayes rocks back and late cuts behind point for a half dozen runs.

5.3 1lb Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across Weatherley. He rocks back and plays a flick behind square for a single leg bye.

5.2 1lb Back of a length, pitching outside off. Mayes moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull, resulting in a single leg bye.

5.1 . Back of a length from Bennett, on a good line. Mayes moves down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

4.6 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Weatherley rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot

4.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump again. Weatherley gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs behind square.

4.4 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Weatherley gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

4.3 2 Length ball, outside off. Weatherley gets on the front foot and eases a drive for two runs.

4.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short, on a good line. Weatherley gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

4.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Weatherley rocks back and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

3.6 2 On a good line and length from Snater. Mayes gets on the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

3.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Snater, outside off stump. Mayes rocks back and late cuts behind point for four runs.

3.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mayes gets on the back foot and defends

3.2 W OUT! Snater gets one through! Snater pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Albert pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot, and the ball careens into the stumps

2.6 1 Back of a length from Cook, on line once again. Albert goes back and pulls for a run.

2.5 1 Back of a length from Cook, pitching on a good line. Weatherley goes back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

2.4 . Length ball, outside off. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off again. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

1.6 1 Back of a length, on line. Albert rocks back and drives behind point on the off side for a run.

1.5 4 And another! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Albert gets on the back foot and flicks for 4 runs behind square.

1.1 W OUT! Snater gets the wicket! Good line and length from Snater. Vince moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Vince has to depart

0.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Vince moves onto the front foot and punches a sloppy drive through the off side for a single run.

0.4 . Good line and length. Vince gets on the front foot and defends

0.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Albert moves onto the back foot and drives behind point for 1 run.