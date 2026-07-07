Squads Essex vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast 10.07.2026

T20

ESS
ESS
HAM
HAM

Playing

ESS
ESS
HAM
HAM
First TeamSecond Team
Akhter Zaman

all rounder

Bennett Charlie Edward

no information yet

Critchley Matt

all rounder

Dawson Liam

all rounder

Das Robin

batsman

Fuller James

all rounder

Fernandes Simon Maurice L

no information yet

Lumsden Manny

no information yet

Jones Mackenzie

all rounder

Neal Andrew

no information yet

Mulder Wiaan

all rounder

Orr Ali

batsman

Pepper Michael

wicket keeper

Potgieter Delano

all rounder

Walter Paul Ian

all rounder

Bench

ESS
ESS
HAM
HAM

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet