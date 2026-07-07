Squads Essex vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast 10.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Akhter Zaman
all rounder
Albert Toby Edward
batsman
Benkenstein Luc
batsman
Cartwright Hilton
all rounder
Bennett Charlie Edward
no information yet
Currie Scott
bowler
Critchley Matt
all rounder
Dawson Liam
all rounder
Das Robin
batsman
Fuller James
all rounder
Fernandes Simon Maurice L
no information yet
Lehmann Jake
batsman
Harmer Simon
bowler
Lumsden Manny
no information yet
Jones Mackenzie
all rounder
Neal Andrew
no information yet
Mulder Wiaan
all rounder
Orr Ali
batsman
Pepper Michael
wicket keeper
Potgieter Delano
all rounder
Snater Shane
bowler
Prest Thomas James
all rounder
Thain Noah Robin Mostyn
all rounder
Vince James
batsman
Walter Paul Ian
all rounder
Weatherley Joe
batsman
Match has not started yet