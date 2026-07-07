Match details Essex vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast 10.07.2026

T20

ESS
ESS
HAM
HAM

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 10, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Essex Squad

PlayersAkhter Zaman, Benkenstein Luc, Bennett Charlie Edward, Critchley Matt, Das Robin, Fernandes Simon Maurice L, Harmer Simon, Jones Mackenzie, Mulder Wiaan, Pepper Michael, Snater Shane, Thain Noah Robin Mostyn, Walter Paul Ian
Benchno information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersAlbert Toby Edward, Cartwright Hilton, Currie Scott, Dawson Liam, Fuller James, Lehmann Jake, Lumsden Manny, Neal Andrew, Orr Ali, Potgieter Delano, Prest Thomas James, Vince James, Weatherley Joe, Wood Chris
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet