19.5 1 Yorker, on line once again. Dhariwal moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

19.4 1 Yorker, on a good line. Taylor gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Fazal Farooqi costing Glamorgan a single run.

19.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Dhariwal gets forward and punches a drive on the on side for 1 run.

19.2 2 Short, pitching outside off. Dhariwal goes back and lifts a bad pull for 2 runs back behind square.

19.1 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Fazal Farooqi, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Dhariwal rocks back and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs behind square.

18.6 1 Short ball, on line. Dhariwal goes back and pulls for a run.

18.5 . Short ball, pitching outside off. Dhariwal goes back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

18.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from van der Gugten, outside off again. Dhariwal gets forward and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

18.3 1 Short ball, outside off once again. Taylor gets on the back foot and defends for a single run.

18.2 . Van der Gugten drops one in short, outside off stump. Taylor gets on the back foot but lets it through to Cooke

18.1 6 SIX! Full ball, on line. Taylor creates space and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

17.6 2 Short ball, outside off once more. Dhariwal pushes forward and edges for 2 runs behind square. Quality fielding by Horton prevents a boundary.

17.5 1 Fazal Farooqi drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Taylor moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

17.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Taylor moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

17.3 1 On a good line and length from Fazal Farooqi. Dhariwal gets on the front foot and scoops behind square for a run.

17.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Taylor gets on the front foot and defends through the off side for 1 run.

17.1 1 On a good line and length. Dhariwal gets forward and edges for a run.

16.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Taylor gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

16.5 W OUT! Run out. Full, on line again. Miles moves onto the front foot and drives poorly behind square for one run. The batters attempt an extra run, but the throw by Crane is quality. Glamorgan appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Miles is short of the popping crease, and will have to go

16.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Dhariwal pushes forward and pulls back behind square for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Crane.

16.3 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Miles shuffles down the pitch and edges for 1 run back behind point.

16.2 1 Back of a length from Leonard, outside off stump once again. Dhariwal advances down the pitch and cuts averagely for a single run.

16.1 . Back of a length from Leonard, pitching outside off stump once again. Dhariwal moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a pull

15.6 1 Crane pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Dhariwal gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for one run.

15.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Miles goes back and cuts for 1 run.

15.4 . DROPPED! Full ball, on a good line. Miles gets on the front foot and drives. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Crane. A really difficult chance for Crane there.

15.3 . Good length, outside off again. Miles gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.2 W OUT! Crane gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off. D Jansen pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Dickson on the leg side.

15.1 . On a good line and length. D Jansen pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a drive

14.6 . Back of a length from van der Gugten, pitching outside off. Dhariwal gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull

14.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Dhariwal moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

14.4 1 On a good line and length. D Jansen gets forward and finesses a glance for one run behind square on the on side.

14.3 . Good line and length from van der Gugten. D Jansen goes back and defends

14.2 1 Short, pitching outside off once more. Dhariwal moves onto the front foot and pulls sloppily for a single run.

14.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Dhariwal goes back but plays and misses while trying to defend

13.6 1 On a good line and length from Crane. Dhariwal goes back and drives for a single run.

13.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Dhariwal gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

13.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line. D Jansen goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

13.3 2 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. D Jansen moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

13.2 . Length ball, outside off. D Jansen pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.1 W OUT! Crane gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Taylor moves onto the front foot and lifts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Smale down the ground.

12.6 1 Back of a length from Kellaway, on line. Taylor moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

12.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Taylor pushes forward and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

12.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Dhariwal moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a single run down the ground.

12.3 1 Kellaway now coming around the wicket to Taylor. Kellaway pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Taylor gets forward and drives for a single run on the off side.

12.2 1 Kellaway comes over the wicket to Dhariwal. Back of a length from Kellaway, outside off stump. Dhariwal moves onto the back foot and guides a wild cut for 1 run.

12.1 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Taylor moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

11.6 1 Crane pitches one up, outside off once more. Taylor gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

11.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dhariwal rocks back and cuts for a run.

11.4 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Taylor gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

11.3 1 Crane pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Dhariwal moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

11.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Taylor moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

11.1 1 Good line and length. Dhariwal gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

10.6 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Leonard, pitching outside off stump. Taylor rocks back and cuts for 4 runs through point.

10.5 4 FOUR! Free hit. Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Taylor goes back and outside edges behind square for four runs.

10.5 nb No ball. Back of a length from Leonard, outside off stump again. Taylor moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut

10.4 1 Dropped in short by Leonard, outside off. Dhariwal rocks back and cuts for one run.

10.3 . Full ball, on line once more. Dhariwal gets forward and punches a drive

10.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Taylor moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

9.6 . Good line and length from Kellaway. Bracey gets forward and defends

9.5 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Bracey gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull

9.4 1 Good line and length again. Taylor gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a run.

9.3 1 Full ball, on a good line once more. Bracey pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

9.2 2 Good line and length from Kellaway again. Bracey goes back and glances through the leg side field for a single run. A mistake in the field by Carlson allows the batters to run through for 1 overthrow.

9.1 1 Back of a length from Kellaway, pitching on a good line. Taylor goes back and punches a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.

8.6 W OUT! Leonard breaks through! Back of a length, on line. Hammond gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

8.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Hammond shuffles down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

8.4 2 Fifty comes up for Hammond! Pitching on a good line and length. Hammond advances down the pitch and eases a drive for a couple of runs through the leg side field.

8.3 . Short, on line once more. Hammond ducks under it

8.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Leonard. Hammond pushes forward and drives for 4 runs over the on side field.

8.1 1 Leonard drops one in short, pitching outside off stump again. Taylor rocks back and pulls for 1 run back behind square.

7.6 1 Back of a length from Crane, outside off stump again. Taylor gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

7.5 . On a good length, outside off. Taylor gets on the back foot and drives

7.4 1 Back of a length from Crane, on a good line again. Hammond goes back and plays a pull for one run.

7.3 1 On a good line and length from Crane. Taylor moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

7.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Hammond goes back and slices a cut for 1 run.

7.1 . Good length, outside off. Hammond moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

6.6 1 Good line and length. Hammond moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

6.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Hammond moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side for 4 runs.

6.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Taylor gets forward and drives sloppily for a run down the ground.

6.3 1 On a good line and length from Kellaway. Hammond goes back and pulls for 1 run.

6.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hammond rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.

6.1 1 Back of a length from Kellaway, on a good line. Taylor moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

5.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Hammond shuffles down the pitch but decides to just let that one through to the wicketkeeper

5.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Hammond rocks back and pulls for four runs.

5.4 . Van der Gugten comes around the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump. Hammond rocks back and cuts

5.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length again. Hammond gets forward and flicks behind square for four runs.

5.2 6 SIX! Good length from van der Gugten, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Hammond. He shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for 6 runs over the on side field.

5.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Taylor moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

4.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Hammond creates room and skies a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

4.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Taylor gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

4.4 . Back of a length, outside off once more. Taylor gets on the front foot and drives

4.3 . Short, outside off stump. Taylor moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

4.2 1 Good length from Leonard, pitching on leg and angled across Hammond. He moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive for a run.

4.1 1 Free hit. Short of a length, outside off stump again. Taylor gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

4.1 nb No ball. Back of a length from Leonard, pitching outside off. Taylor gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

3.6 1 Good line and length from van der Gugten. Taylor moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run. The ball is misfielded costing one run.

3.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Taylor rocks back and slices a cut

3.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Taylor moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

3.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Taylor moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side field for four runs.

3.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Hammond. He steps back and drives down the ground for a run.

3.1 4 FOUR! Van der Gugten pitches one up, on a good line. Hammond advances down the pitch and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

2.6 1 Short of a length, outside off. Hammond gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

2.5 . Good length from Fazal Farooqi, pitching outside off stump once more. Hammond pushes forward and edges

2.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Hammond moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a flick

2.4 . On a good line and length but angling across. Hammond gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance behind square.

2.3 . Good length from Fazal Farooqi, outside off. Hammond gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Fazal Farooqi, outside off stump once more. Hammond goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

2.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Hammond gets forward but misses while attempting to play a flick

2.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Hammond moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 . Kellaway comes over the wicket. Full, outside off. Taylor moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

1.5 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Charlesworth advances down the pitch and drives averagely, and is spectacularly caught by Crane down the ground.

1.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Charlesworth goes back and defends

1.3 1 Short of a length, outside off. Hammond gets forward and cuts for 1 run.

1.2 . Good length from Kellaway, outside off stump. Hammond goes back and cuts

1.1 . On a good line and length from Kellaway again. Hammond gets on the back foot and punches a drive

0.6 W OUT! Back-to-back dismissals for Fazal Farooqi! Good line and length from Fazal Farooqi. Price gets on the front foot and plays a flick, but is caught by Carlson

0.5 W OUT! Fazal Farooqi gets the wicket! Dropped in short by Fazal Farooqi, pitching on a good line. Short gets on the back foot and is hit on the gloves while trying to play a pull, and is caught by Cooke

0.4 . Pitched up, outside off. Short pushes forward and drives down the ground.

0.3 . Good length from Fazal Farooqi, outside off stump. Short pushes forward and defends

0.2 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Fazal Farooqi, pitching outside off again. Short moves onto the back foot and skies a cut for 4 runs.

0.2 2w Wide. Fazal Farooqi pitches one up, pitching far outside leg. Hammond pushes forward and leg glances, however it beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for two wides for 2 wides.

0.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Hammond pushes forward and drives

19.6 1 Short ball, outside off once more. Leonard gets on the back foot and pulls down the ground for 1 run.

19.5 W OUT! Miles gets the wicket! Good length from Miles, outside off once more. Van der Gugten gets forward and drives poorly, and is caught by D Jansen on the off side.

19.4 1 Short, pitching outside off stump once more. Van der Gugten moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

19.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off once again. Van der Gugten moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.

19.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Crane goes back and cuts for a run.

19.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Crane gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

18.6 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Van der Gugten rocks back but misses while trying a late cut

18.5 1 Dropped in short by D Jansen, pitching outside off. Van der Gugten moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut for a single run.

18.4 1 D Jansen pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Crane moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

18.4 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Crane gets forward but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

18.3 W OUT! D Jansen breaks through! Yorker, on a good line again. Hurle pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Hurle has to depart

18.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from D Jansen, pitching on a good line once more. Hurle moves onto the back foot and scoops for four runs behind square.

18.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Van der Gugten moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the leg side field.

18.1 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside off.

17.6 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Van der Gugten rocks back and glances for 1 run behind square on the leg side.

17.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off. Van der Gugten gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

17.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Hurle. He gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

17.3 1 Good line and length. Van der Gugten moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

17.2 1 Short, outside off stump. Hurle moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

17.1 . Full ball, on line. Hurle gets forward but makes no contact while trying a scoop

16.6 6 SIX! Free hit, and van der Gugten takes advantage. Taylor drops one in short, pitching outside off once more. Van der Gugten rocks back and pulls for 6 runs back behind square.

16.6 nb No ball. Taylor now coming around the wicket. Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Hurle advances and drives for one run.

16.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on line. Hurle moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for a half dozen runs.

16.5 1w Wide. Full toss, too wide outside leg. Hurle moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

16.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Taylor, outside off once again. Hurle moves onto the front foot and lofts a sweep for 6 runs back behind square.

16.3 1 Back of a length from Taylor, outside off stump. Van der Gugten goes back and inside edges for 1 run back behind square.

16.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Hurle moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

16.1 1 Good line and length from Taylor. Van der Gugten gets forward and glances on the on side for a single run.

15.6 . D Jansen drops one in short, outside leg and angled across Hurle. He rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

15.6 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching far outside off. Hurle gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

15.5 . Back of a length from D Jansen, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Hurle goes back and plays a defensive stroke

15.4 1 Short, on line once more. Van der Gugten goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

15.3 1 Short of a length, on line. Hurle moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a run.

15.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Hurle rocks back and guides a late cut

15.1 1 Dropped in short by D Jansen, on a good line. Van der Gugten gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

15.1 1w Wide. D Jansen pitches one up, pitching well down the leg side. Van der Gugten gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a leg glance

14.6 6 SIX! Full, outside off stump. Hurle gets forward and sweeps for six runs back behind square.

14.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Hurle pushes forward but misses while trying a sweep

14.5 1 On a good line and length from Miles. Van der Gugten moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for a run on the on side.

14.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Van der Gugten moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

14.4 . Pitched up, on line. Van der Gugten gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

14.3 1 Short of a length, outside off. Hurle moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run on the off side.

14.2 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across van der Gugten. He gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

14.2 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg. Van der Gugten gets forward but misses while trying to play a leg glance

14.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Van der Gugten gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

14.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Van der Gugten rocks back and defends

13.6 . Yorker, on line once more. Hurle gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 1 Good line and length from Taylor. Van der Gugten moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance for a single run back behind square.

13.4 W OUT! Taylor gets the wicket! Short, outside off. Cooke goes back and edges, and is caught by Miles back behind square.

13.3 1 Back of a length from Taylor, pitching outside off stump. Hurle advances and drives down the ground for one run.

13.2 1 Back of a length from Taylor, on line. Cooke goes back and flicks a glance for a run through the on side field.

13.2 1w Wide. Back of a length from Taylor, on leg stump. Cooke gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

13.1 1 Length ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Hurle creates room and flicks down the ground for 1 run.

12.5 1 Full ball, on line. Hurle advances and flicks for a run.

12.4 . Good length from Taylor, pitching outside off. Hurle moves onto the back foot and defends

12.3 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Cooke moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

12.2 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Cooke moves down the pitch and defends

12.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Taylor, pitching outside off. Cooke gets on the back foot and late cuts back behind point for four runs.

11.6 . Good length from de Lange, pitching outside off stump. Hurle gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

11.6 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching far outside leg. Hurle gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

11.5 1 Good line and length. Cooke pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

11.4 4 FOUR! De Lange drops one in short, pitching outside off. Cooke rocks back and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

11.3 3 De Lange pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Hurle gets forward and eases a drive for three runs through the leg side field. Great fielding by Dhariwal and Short prevents a certain boundary.

11.2 1 Back of a length from de Lange, pitching on a good line. Cooke rocks back and glances back behind square for a single run.

11.1 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off. Cooke goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

10.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Cooke gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

10.5 1 Full toss, outside off once more. Hurle gets on the front foot and scoops back behind square for 1 run.

10.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

10.4 2 Back of a length from Taylor, on a good line. Hurle moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for two runs.

10.3 . Pitched up, outside off once more. Hurle pushes forward and defends

10.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Hurle moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps

10.1 1 Full, outside off again. Cooke advances and plays a flick for a single run.

9.6 1 Short, pitching outside off. Cooke moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

9.5 1 Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Hurle pushes forward and plays a flick for a run down the ground.

9.4 . Dropped in short by Miles, on a good line. Hurle rocks back and inside edges back behind square.

9.3 1 Back of a length from Miles, pitching outside off. Cooke moves onto the back foot and late cuts back behind point for a single run.

9.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Hurle moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

9.1 6 DROPPED! Dropped in short by Miles, pitching outside off. Hurle moves onto the front foot and pulls for 6 runs. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Dhariwal.

8.6 1 Taylor pitches one up, on line. Hurle pushes forward and flicks for a run.

8.5 W OUT! Taylor gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Kellaway pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a flick, and the ball careens into the stumps

8.3 . Full ball, outside off stump. Cooke moves onto the front foot and drives

8.2 W OUT! Caught. Taylor pitches one up, on a good line. Dickson gets on the front foot and plays a bad drive, and is remarkably caught by Price down the ground.

8.1 . Length ball, outside off. Dickson gets on the back foot and slices a cut

7.6 . Back of a length from Miles, outside off. Kellaway gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a reverse sweep

7.5 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Kellaway moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull

7.4 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Dickson gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

7.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Dickson moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

7.2 1 Back of a length from Miles, pitching outside off stump once more. Kellaway pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

7.1 1 Back of a length from Miles, pitching outside off. Dickson rocks back and guides a late cut back behind point for a run.

6.6 2 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Kellaway gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for 2 runs.

6.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Dickson moves onto the back foot and edges down the ground for a run.

6.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Kellaway pushes forward and drives through the off side for 1 run.

6.3 1 Good line and length. Dickson pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

6.2 . Taylor pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Dickson pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side.

6.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Kellaway pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

5.6 1 Short ball, outside off once again. Kellaway gets on the front foot and pulls for 1 run.

5.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump again. Dickson goes back and defends for a run.

5.4 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Dickson moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for four runs.

5.3 . Length ball, outside off once again. Dickson moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

5.2 1 On a good line and length from Taylor. Kellaway moves onto the front foot and lofts a flick for 1 run back behind square.

5.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Kellaway gets on the front foot and defends

4.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Dickson goes back and punches a drive through the off side field.

4.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Dickson steps away but swings and misses while trying a cut

4.4 . Back of a length from de Lange, outside off stump. Dickson gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Kellaway goes back and glances for 1 run through the on side field.

4.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Dickson rocks back and defends for a single run behind point.

4.1 W OUT! de Lange gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Carlson goes back and plays a sloppy pull, and is caught by D Jansen down the ground.

3.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump once again. Kellaway gets forward but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

3.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Kellaway gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

3.4 1 Taylor comes around the wicket to Carlson. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Carlson gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run behind point on the off side.

3.3 4 And again! Full, outside off. Carlson pushes forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

3.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Carlson gets on the front foot and drives for four runs over the off side field.

3.1 2 Good length from Taylor, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Carlson gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

2.6 W OUT! D Jansen gets the wicket! Full, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Horton advances but misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

2.5 4 FOUR! D Jansen drops one in short, on a good line. Horton moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Dhariwal costing Gloucestershire two runs.

2.4 . Full toss, outside off. Horton gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

2.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Carlson moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square on the on side for a run.

2.2 1 Full ball, outside off again. Horton gets forward and drives past the bowler for a single run.

2.1 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Horton gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

1.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Carlson rocks back and defends

1.5 1 Back of a length, outside off once again. Horton moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

1.4 1 Short, pitching outside off once more. Carlson rocks back and edges for a single run back behind square.

1.3 . Short, outside off once again. Carlson moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

1.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Carlson rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying a scoop

1.1 . On a good line and length from de Lange once again. Carlson gets on the front foot and defends

0.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Carlson gets on the back foot and edges for one run behind square on the leg side.

0.5 . Half-tracker, outside leg. Carlson ducks

0.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Carlson pushes forward and flicks down the ground for 4 runs.

0.3 W OUT! D Jansen breaks through! Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Smale gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a scoop, and the ball careens into the stumps

0.2 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. Horton gets on the front foot and glances for a single run on the leg side.

0.2 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside off. Horton gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive