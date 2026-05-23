Match details Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast 23.05.2026

T20

Sophia Gardens

GLA
GLA

157

GLO
GLO

158

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Gloucestershire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, May 23, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersSmale William, Carlson Kiran, Horton Alex, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Dickson Sean, Cooke Chris, Hurle Henry Ellis, van der Gugten Tim, Crane Mason, Leonard Ned, Farooqi Fazalhaq
BenchDouthwaite Daniel, Gorvin Andrew William, Ingram Colin

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersHammond Miles, Short D'Arcy, Price Oliver Joseph, Charlesworth Ben, Taylor Jack, Dhariwal Kamran, Bracey James, Jansen Duan, Miles Craig, Taylor Matt, De Lange Marchant
BenchAhmed Daz, Phillips Joseph Peter, van Buuren Graeme

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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