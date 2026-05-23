Match details Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast 23.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|Gloucestershire won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Saturday, May 23, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Glamorgan Squad
|Players
|Smale William, Carlson Kiran, Horton Alex, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Dickson Sean, Cooke Chris, Hurle Henry Ellis, van der Gugten Tim, Crane Mason, Leonard Ned, Farooqi Fazalhaq
|Bench
|Douthwaite Daniel, Gorvin Andrew William, Ingram Colin
Gloucestershire Squad
|Players
|Hammond Miles, Short D'Arcy, Price Oliver Joseph, Charlesworth Ben, Taylor Jack, Dhariwal Kamran, Bracey James, Jansen Duan, Miles Craig, Taylor Matt, De Lange Marchant
|Bench
|Ahmed Daz, Phillips Joseph Peter, van Buuren Graeme
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet