Results Score Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast 23.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Hammond Milesbatsman
|56
|31
|7
|3
|180.65
|Taylor Jackbatsman
|34
|31
|4
|0
|109.68
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Crane Masonbowler
|4
|0
|16
|2
|4
|0
|0
|van der Gugten Timbowler
|4
|0
|39
|0
|9.75
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.5
1
Yorker, on line once again. Dhariwal moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
19.4
1
Yorker, on a good line. Taylor gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Fazal Farooqi costing Glamorgan a single run.
19.3
1
Full, pitching outside off stump. Dhariwal gets forward and punches a drive on the on side for 1 run.