Results Score Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast 23.05.2026

T20

Sophia Gardens

GLA
GLA

157

GLO
GLO

158

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Hammond Milesbatsman563173180.65
Taylor Jackbatsman343140109.68
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Crane Masonbowler40162400
van der Gugten Timbowler403909.7500

Latest Highlights

19.5
1

Yorker, on line once again. Dhariwal moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

19.4
1

Yorker, on a good line. Taylor gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Fazal Farooqi costing Glamorgan a single run.

19.3
1

Full, pitching outside off stump. Dhariwal gets forward and punches a drive on the on side for 1 run.

Read all highlights