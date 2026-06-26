17.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Helm, on a good line. Dickson goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

17.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Neesham rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

17.1 1 Good line and length. Dickson rocks back and drives for one run down the ground.

16.6 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. AM Tribe gets on the back foot and lofts a wild drive, and is caught by Holden down the ground.

16.5 1 Hollman pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Dickson moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run back behind point.

16.4 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump again. Dickson gets on the front foot and sweeps for six runs.

16.3 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Dickson gets on the back foot and cuts

16.2 4 FOUR! Dickson brings up his 50 with a boundary! Hollman pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Dickson rocks back and lifts a late cut back behind point for 4 runs.

16.1 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. AM Tribe rocks back and drives on the leg side for a run.

15.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Bosch, pitching on a good line but angled across Dickson. He goes back and hooks behind square for four runs.

15.5 4 And again! Back of a length, on line but angling across. Dickson rocks back and outside edges back behind square for four runs.

15.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump again. Dickson moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for four runs back behind point.

15.3 . Good length, outside off. Dickson gets forward and drives

15.2 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump. Dickson moves down the pitch but misses while trying a drive

15.1 1 Good length from Bosch, on leg stump and angled across. AM Tribe gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run.

14.6 1 Pitched up, outside off once again. AM Tribe moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

14.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. Dickson gets forward and sweeps back behind square for one run.

14.4 4 FOUR! Zafar Gohar pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Dickson pushes forward and lifts a reverse sweep for 4 runs back behind point.

14.3 2 Pitched up, outside off. Dickson moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for two runs behind point.

14.2 1 On a good line and length. AM Tribe advances down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run.

14.1 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. AM Tribe rocks back and drives down the ground for a couple of runs.

13.6 6 MAXIMUM! Helm pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Dickson rocks back and plays a drive on the on side for six runs.

13.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Dickson gets on the back foot and outside edges behind square for four runs.

13.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. AM Tribe goes back and plays a shaky pull for a run.

13.3 1 Back of a length from Helm, pitching on a good line. Dickson moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

13.2 1 Good length from Helm, pitching outside off stump. AM Tribe goes back and eases a drive on the on side for a run.

12.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. AM Tribe rocks back and eases a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.

12.5 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. AM Tribe gets forward and lofts a sweep for six runs.

12.4 1 Full, on line once again. Dickson moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run over the on side field.

12.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line again. AM Tribe rocks back and drives for a run.

12.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line once again. Dickson gets on the front foot and flicks a glance for one run through the on side field.

12.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. AM Tribe gets on the back foot and drives for a single run through the on side field.

11.6 . Yorker, on line. Dickson advances down the pitch and edges

11.5 1 Morgan pitches one up, on a good line. AM Tribe goes back and punches a drive for one run through the leg side field.

11.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Dickson gets on the front foot and lifts a drive down the ground for a run.

11.4 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side.

11.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Morgan. Dickson goes back and skies a scoop behind square for four runs.

11.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. AM Tribe rocks back and cuts through point for a single run.

11.1 2 Good line and length from Morgan. AM Tribe gets on the back foot and drives for a pair of runs on the leg side.

10.6 1 Good length from Hollman, pitching outside off stump. AM Tribe gets on the back foot and drives for a run through the on side field.

10.5 . Good line and length from Hollman but angled across. AM Tribe rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a glance

10.4 1lb Full ball, on line once again. Dickson pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep behind square, resulting in one leg bye. Middlesex appeal, but umpire NJ Llong gives Dickson not out.

10.3 . Hollman pitches one up, on a good line. Dickson rocks back but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

10.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg. AM Tribe gets on the front foot and edges for 1 run.

10.1 1 On a good line and length. Dickson goes back and drives for one run through the on side field.

9.6 . Good length from Helm, pitching outside off. AM Tribe moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

9.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Dickson rocks back and skies a poor pull for 1 run.

9.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Dickson creates room but allows it to pass through to undefined without playing a shot

9.3 1 Full, pitching outside leg. AM Tribe shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.

9.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Dickson gets on the back foot and guides a glance for one run.

9.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Dickson goes back and inside edges

8.6 1 Full, outside off stump. Dickson moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for one run.

8.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. AM Tribe goes back and drives for one run.

8.4 . Zafar Gohar pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. AM Tribe advances but makes no contact while attempting a drive

8.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across AM Tribe. He moves down the pitch and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

8.2 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Dickson moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for one run.

8.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. AM Tribe gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for a single run.

7.6 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on a good line. Dickson gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

7.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Dickson gets on the back foot and defends

7.5 1w Wide. Back of a length from Sharma, pitching far outside off.

7.4 1 On a good length, outside off. AM Tribe gets on the front foot and skies a drive for 1 run.

7.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Dickson rocks back and tucks a glance behind point on the off side for 1 run.

7.2 W OUT! Sharma gets one through! On a good line and length. Kellaway gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

7.1 . Good length, outside off. Kellaway moves onto the back foot and defends

6.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. AM Tribe rocks back and lofts a drive for one run.

6.5 1 Yorker, on line. Kellaway moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

6.4 1 On a good line and length once more. AM Tribe rocks back and eases a drive for a single run on the leg side.

6.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. AM Tribe rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

6.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Kellaway gets forward and glances for one run through the leg side field.

6.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. AM Tribe gets forward and plays a flick behind square for a run.

5.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kellaway goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

5.5 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across AM Tribe. He moves onto the back foot and glances through the off side field for a single run.

5.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. AM Tribe rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

5.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Kellaway moves onto the back foot and plays a cut behind point for a run.

5.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Kellaway rocks back and pulls for four runs.

5.1 . Back of a length from Bosch, pitching on a good line. Kellaway goes back and is hit on the gloves while attempting to defend

4.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Morgan, pitching outside off. AM Tribe advances and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

4.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Kellaway gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the off side.

4.4 4 FOUR! Full, on leg stump and angled across. Kellaway moves onto the back foot and flicks back behind square for four runs.

4.3 . Good line and length from Morgan. Kellaway rocks back and plays a wild defensive stroke

4.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. AM Tribe rocks back and glances for one run.

4.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Kellaway moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance back through point for 1 run.

3.6 . Yorker, pitching on a good line once more. AM Tribe gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 . Back of a length from Bosch, on line but angling across. AM Tribe rocks back and edges behind square.

3.4 W OUT! Bosch gets the wicket! Good length from Bosch, pitching outside off. Smale goes back and lifts a glance, but is brilliantly caught by Hollman. What an extraordinary effort that was by Hollman!

3.3 1 Back of a length from Bosch, pitching outside off. Kellaway shuffles down the pitch and pulls shakily for a single run past the bowler.

3.2 . Good line and length from Bosch but angled across. Kellaway moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance

3.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kellaway gets forward and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

3.1 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside leg. Kellaway moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

2.6 1 Helm pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kellaway goes back and drives for 1 run.

2.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kellaway moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point for four runs.

2.4 1 Helm pitches one up, outside off once again. Smale moves onto the back foot and plays a drive on the off side for 1 run. Tidy fielding by du Plooy prevents a boundary.

2.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Helm, pitching outside off again. Smale advances and edges for four runs.

2.2 . Good length from Helm, outside off stump. Smale moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

2.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Smale goes back and pulls shakily

1.6 1 Sharma pitches one up, outside leg and angling across the batter. Smale goes back and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

1.5 1 Yorker, on a good line. Kellaway rocks back and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

1.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Kellaway goes back and drives on the leg side for four runs.

1.3 1 Sharma pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Smale gets on the front foot and glances through point for a run.

1.2 1 Back of a length from Sharma, outside off. Kellaway gets on the back foot and flicks a glance behind point on the off side for a single run.

1.1 . Sharma pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Kellaway gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 1 Full, on line once again. Kellaway shuffles down the pitch and glances for a single run on the leg side.

0.5 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Smale shuffles down the pitch and edges for a single run behind square on the leg side.

0.5 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. Smale moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a sweep

0.4 . Full, on a good line. Smale gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a reverse sweep. Middlesex appeal, but umpire NJ Llong says not out.

0.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Smale gets on the front foot and defends

0.2 1 Zafar Gohar pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Kellaway pushes forward and outside edges for a run.

0.1 W OUT! What a start for Middlesex, as Zafar Gohar breaks through! Zafar Gohar pitches one up, outside leg and angled across. Carlson goes back and plays a wild leg glance, and is caught by Morgan back behind square.

19.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line but angling across the batter. Bosch rocks back and lofts a pull for 4 runs behind square.

19.5 2 Good length from McAndrew, pitching outside off stump. Bosch goes back and eases a drive on the leg side for a pair of runs.

19.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on line but angled across the batter. Bosch moves onto the back foot and hooks for a half dozen runs back behind square.

19.4 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside off. Bosch gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

19.3 1 Back of a length from McAndrew, pitching on a good line. Morgan advances and lofts a bad pull for 1 run.

19.2 1lb Back of a length from McAndrew, outside off once again. Bosch rocks back, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull, resulting in a leg bye.

19.1 2 Short of a length, outside off. Bosch moves onto the back foot and plays a sloppy pull for a couple of runs.

18.6 2 Pitched up, outside off. Morgan gets on the back foot and skies a shaky drive for 2 runs over the off side.

18.5 . Full, outside off. Morgan moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

18.4 1 Neesham pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Bosch rocks back and drives over the off side for a single run.

18.3 1 Good length from Neesham, outside off stump once more. Morgan goes back and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

18.2 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Morgan gets on the back foot and drives sloppily for a couple of runs over the off side field.

18.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Bosch rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.

17.6 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Bosch moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

17.6 1w Wide. Short of a length, on leg stump.

17.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Morgan moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for one run.

17.4 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Morgan pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

17.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bosch goes back and pulls for a single run.

17.2 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Morgan gets on the back foot and inside edges for one run.

17.1 1 Good line and length from Douthwaite. Bosch pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for one run.

16.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Bosch rocks back and eases a shaky drive for 1 run through the leg side field.

16.5 . Full, outside off once more. Bosch gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

16.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Bosch rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

16.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Bosch goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

16.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Morgan moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.

16.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bosch moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

15.6 1 Kellaway pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Bosch pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the on side field.

15.5 1 Full ball, on a good line. Morgan pushes forward and plays a drive for one run on the leg side.

15.4 1 Kellaway now coming around the wicket. Full ball, on leg stump and angled across. Bosch gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

15.3 1 On a good line and length from Kellaway. Morgan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.

15.2 1 Full ball, outside off. Bosch moves down the pitch and punches a drive for one run.

15.1 1 Kellaway pitches one up, on a good line. Morgan pushes forward and flicks for one run.

14.6 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Bosch goes back and edges behind square on the leg side.

14.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Bosch rocks back and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke

14.4 1 Full ball, on line once more. Morgan moves onto the front foot and eases a shaky drive for a run on the leg side.

14.3 W OUT! Crane gets the wicket! Crane pitches one up, on a good line. Hollman pushes forward and plays a sloppy defensive stroke, and is caught by Crane

14.2 1 Crane pitches one up, on line once again. Bosch gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

14.1 W OUT! Crane breaks through! Crane pitches one up, on a good line once again. Zafar Gohar gets forward and edges, and is caught by Smale

13.6 1 Kellaway pitches one up, outside off. Zafar Gohar moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

13.5 . Kellaway pitches one up, pitching outside off. Zafar Gohar gets on the back foot and eases a drive

13.4 . Good line and length from Kellaway. Zafar Gohar goes back and eases a drive

13.3 . Length ball, outside off. Zafar Gohar goes back and cuts

13.2 . Pitched up, on a good line. Zafar Gohar shuffles down the pitch and punches a sloppy drive

13.1 1 Full, on a good line. Hollman gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

12.6 . Good length from van der Gugten, pitching outside off. Zafar Gohar goes back and plays a drive

12.5 . Van der Gugten now coming around the wicket to Zafar Gohar. Good length, outside off stump once again. Zafar Gohar rocks back and guides a glance

12.4 W OUT! Run out. Full ball, pitching outside off. Geddes rocks back and lofts a drive. He is then run out at the striker's end, after some good fielding by Carlson and Cooke.

12.3 4 FOUR! Yorker, on a good line. Geddes advances down the pitch and flicks for 4 runs.

12.2 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Geddes gets forward and lofts a drive for six runs on the on side.

12.2 1w Wide. Van der Gugten comes over the wicket to Geddes. Pitching far outside off.

12.1 1 Van der Gugten pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Hollman rocks back and glances for 1 run.

11.6 2 DROPPED! Back of a length from Neesham, pitching outside off again. Geddes goes back and lifts a poor pull for two runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Kellaway.

11.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Hollman gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

11.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Geddes moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily for a single run.

11.3 . Good line and length. Geddes moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

11.2 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Geddes gets on the back foot and pulls for 2 runs.

11.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hollman pushes forward and defends for a single run.

10.6 1 Full, on line. Hollman gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run.

10.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Geddes moves onto the front foot and sweeps sloppily for a run.

10.4 1 Full ball, on line. Hollman gets forward and edges behind square for a run.

10.3 1 Full ball, outside off. Geddes gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

10.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Hollman moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

10.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Geddes rocks back and drives for a run through the off side.

9.6 1 On a good line and length from Kellaway once again. Geddes rocks back and eases a drive on the leg side for a single run.

9.5 1 Kellaway pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across Hollman. He moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square for a run.

9.4 2 Kellaway now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Hollman pushes forward and drives on the off side for two runs.

9.3 1 Kellaway pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Geddes gets forward and drives for a run.

9.2 . Kellaway comes over the wicket to Geddes. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Geddes gets forward and drives

9.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Hollman pushes forward and guides a glance for 1 run on the on side.

8.6 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside leg. Geddes moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for six runs.

8.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Geddes moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

8.4 2 Crane pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Geddes gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for 2 runs.

8.3 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Geddes gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for two runs. The ball is misfielded costing 1 run.

8.1 W OUT! Caught. Full, on line. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and skies a bad drive down the ground. The umpire gives du Plooy out, but the umpires then send it upstairs for review. The decision is upheld, and du Plooy has to go.

7.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Du Plooy rocks back and drives for one run.

7.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Du Plooy moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

7.4 . Full, pitching outside off. Du Plooy moves onto the back foot and drives

7.3 . Pitched up, on line. Du Plooy pushes forward and drives

7.2 1 On a good length, on leg stump. Geddes gets on the back foot and tucks a glance on the leg side for one run.

7.1 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Geddes gets on the back foot and eases a drive for four runs.

6.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Geddes goes back and slices a cut for a single run.

6.5 1 Good line and length from Crane once more. Du Plooy gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the on side for a run.

6.4 1 On a good line and length from Crane once more. Geddes goes back and drives on the off side for one run.

6.3 1 Crane pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across du Plooy. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

6.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Geddes rocks back and drives on the on side for 1 run.

6.1 W OUT! Caught. Crane pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Cracknell rocks back and edges, and is caught by Cooke

5.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Du Plooy gets forward and drives

5.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Du Plooy goes back and drives sloppily for four runs over the on side field.

5.4 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Du Plooy rocks back and skies a drive on the off side for a pair of runs.

5.3 4 FOUR! McAndrew comes over the wicket. On a good line and length once more. Du Plooy goes back and glances for four runs back behind point.

5.2 W OUT! McAndrew traps Boyle on the crease! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Boyle moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick. Llong raises the finger, there's no review, and Boyle is on his way

5.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off once more. Boyle rocks back and drives for four runs.

4.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Cracknell moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

4.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Cracknell rocks back and drives for 4 runs over the off side.

4.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Cracknell steps back but decides to let it through to the keeper

4.3 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Cracknell moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for a half dozen runs.

4.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Cracknell moves onto the back foot and cuts shakily

4.1 2 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Cracknell. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for two runs.

3.6 1 On a good line and length once more. Cracknell pushes forward and glances for a run back behind square.

3.5 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Cracknell pushes forward and plays a flick for a half dozen runs.

3.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Boyle moves onto the back foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

3.3 . Pitched up, outside off. Boyle goes back and eases a drive

3.2 1 Full, on a good line. Cracknell gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

3.1 4 And another! Good length, outside off again. Cracknell pushes forward and drives back behind point for four runs.

3.1 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Cracknell goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

2.6 . Good length from van der Gugten, outside off stump. Boyle gets on the back foot and edges

2.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, outside off. Boyle rocks back and plays a drive straight down the ground for 4 runs.

2.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Boyle gets on the back foot and drives for four runs.

2.3 . Van der Gugten now coming around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Boyle moves down the pitch and defends

2.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Cracknell goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

1.6 . Good length from McAndrew, outside off. Boyle moves onto the front foot and defends

1.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Boyle moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground for four runs.

1.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Boyle moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. Glamorgan appeal, however umpire Llong is unmoved.

1.3 W OUT! McAndrew gets the wicket! On a good line and length from McAndrew. Holden shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Holden is bowled

1.2 . McAndrew now coming around the wicket to Holden. Back of a length from McAndrew, outside off. Holden rocks back and defends

1.1 1 On a good line and length. Cracknell gets on the front foot and guides a glance for 1 run on the on side.

0.6 . Good line and length from van der Gugten. Holden moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance

0.5 . Van der Gugten now coming around the wicket to Holden. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Holden gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 1 On a good line and length from van der Gugten. Cracknell advances and lifts a shaky drive over the leg side field for a single run.

0.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Cracknell goes back and defends

0.2 2 On a good line and length from van der Gugten. Cracknell rocks back and tucks a glance for 2 runs on the on side.