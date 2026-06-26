Match details Glamorgan vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast 26.06.2026

T20

Sophia Gardens

GLA
GLA

159

MID
MID

153

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Glamorgan won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 26, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersSmale William, Carlson Kiran, Tribe Asa Mark, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Dickson Sean, Cooke Chris, Neesham James, Douthwaite Daniel, van der Gugten Tim, McAndrew Nathan John, Crane Mason
BenchFarooqi Fazalhaq, Gorvin Andrew William, Horton Alex, Hurle Henry Ellis, Ingram Colin, Leonard Ned

Middlesex Squad

PlayersHolden Max, Cracknell Joe, Boyle Matt, Du Plooy Leus, Albert Geddes Benedict Brodie, Hollman Luke, Bosch Eathan, Gohar Zafar, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache, Helm Tom, Sharma Naavya
BenchBo Cornwell Noah Bo, Caires Joshua Michael De, Falconer Caleb, Higgins Ryan, Rossington Adam

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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