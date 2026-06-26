Results Score Glamorgan vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast 26.06.2026

T20

Sophia Gardens

GLA
GLA

159

MID
MID

153

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Dickson Seanbatsman673474197.06
Tribe Asa Markbatsman463531131.43
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Hollman Lukeall rounder40321800
Helm Tombowler3.3038010.8600

Latest Highlights

17.3
6

MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Helm, on a good line. Dickson goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

17.2
1

Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Neesham rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

17.1
1

Good line and length. Dickson rocks back and drives for one run down the ground.

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