14.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Shaw, outside off. Charlesworth gets forward and drives over the on side field for four runs.

13.6 1 Ball pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Charlesworth shuffles down the pitch and drives back behind point for one run.

13.5 . Free hit, but Charlesworth can't take advantage. Full ball, outside off. Charlesworth gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

13.5 nb SIX! No ball. Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Charlesworth pushes forward and lofts a flick for a half dozen runs behind square.

13.4 2 Back of a length from Ball, pitching outside off stump. Charlesworth backs away and pulls poorly down the ground for 2 runs.

13.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Charlesworth gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick

13.2 . Ball now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Charlesworth moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.

13.1 1lb Back of a length, outside leg again. Taylor creates room, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull, resulting in a single leg bye back behind square.

12.6 . Full, outside off stump. Charlesworth pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.5 2 Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Charlesworth rocks back and pulls for two runs.

12.4 . Short, outside off. Charlesworth moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

12.3 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across Short. He backs away and drives averagely, and is caught by Overton down the ground.

12.2 4 DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Short pushes forward and flicks poorly for 4 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Rew.

12.1 1 Good length from Sams, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Taylor moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the leg side for 1 run.

11.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Short pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

11.5 2 Full, outside off. Short gets forward and skies a sloppy drive for two runs.

11.4 2 Ball comes around the wicket to Short. Pitched up, outside off again. Short gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for two runs.

11.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Taylor rocks back and inside edges for one run behind square.

11.2 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off again. Taylor gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

11.1 . Back of a length from Ball, on a good line. Taylor gets on the back foot and flicks a glance

10.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Short gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

10.6 1w Wide. Shaw comes around the wicket. Half-tracker, too wide outside off.

10.5 1 Dropped in short by Shaw, outside off once more. Taylor moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for a single run.

10.4 1 Pitched up, on line. Short steps back and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

10.3 1 Shaw now coming over the wicket. Short, pitching outside off. Taylor goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

10.2 6 SIX! Shaw now coming over the wicket to Taylor. Full ball, on line. Taylor gets forward and drives over the leg side field for 6 runs.

10.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Short creates space and pulls sloppily down the ground for one run.

9.6 1 Short ball, outside off stump. Short rocks back and cuts for a single run.

9.5 . Full ball, on line. Short moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick behind square.

9.4 1 Sams drops one in short, outside off stump. Taylor rocks back and plays a cut for a run.

9.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Taylor moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for four runs.

9.2 . Full, on line. Taylor gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.1 6 SIX MORE! Sams drops one in short, pitching outside off once more. Taylor moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a half dozen runs behind point.

8.6 1 Gregory drops one in short, outside off. Taylor rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

8.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Gregory. Taylor gets on the front foot and inside edges for four runs behind square on the leg side.

8.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Taylor moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a pull

8.2 1 Dropped in short by Gregory, pitching outside off stump. Short goes back and plays a pull for one run.

8.1 1 Back of a length from Gregory, outside off. Taylor moves onto the front foot and cuts for a run.

7.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Taylor goes back and slices a cut back behind point for a run. Terrific fielding by Ogborne prevents a boundary.

7.5 . Back of a length, on line. Taylor gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 . Short ball, outside off again. Taylor rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a late cut

7.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Taylor moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre cut

7.2 W OUT! Sams gets the wicket! Dropped in short by Sams, on leg stump and angled across Phillips. He moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Ogborne

7.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Short gets forward and pulls for a single run behind square.

6.6 2 Short ball, outside off stump. Phillips rocks back and skies a poor pull down the ground for a pair of runs.

6.5 1 Short brings up his fifty! Pitching on a good line and length. Short moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance back behind square for a single run.

6.4 4 FOUR! Overton drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Short gets on the back foot and cuts late for 4 runs back behind point.

6.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Short steps away and cuts for four runs.

6.2 1 Overton pitches one up, on line. Phillips pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

6.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Phillips gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a late cut

5.6 . Yorker, outside off stump. Short pushes forward and drives

5.5 4 FOUR! Ball pitches one up, outside off. Short gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

5.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on a good line. Short gets on the front foot and plays a drive on the leg side for 6 runs.

5.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Short gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick

5.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Short gets forward and eases a drive on the leg side for 4 runs.

5.1 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Ball, pitching outside off once again. Short goes back and lofts a pull back behind square for 6 runs.

4.6 . Overton drops one in short, pitching outside off once again. Phillips goes back and plays a pull

4.5 . Overton now coming over the wicket. Full, outside off. Phillips pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.

4.4 1 Dropped in short by Overton, on line. Short goes back and skies a pull for a run back behind square.

4.3 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Short goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

4.2 1 Overton now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Phillips moves down the pitch and inside edges behind square for a run.

4.1 . Back of a length from Overton, outside off. Phillips moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut

3.6 6 MAXIMUM! Short ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Short rocks back and plays a pull for 6 runs.

3.5 4 Back of a length, outside leg. Short rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in four leg byes.

3.4 . Short of a length, outside off. Short goes back and cuts sloppily

3.3 4 And again! Back of a length from Gregory, on line again. Short gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

3.2 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Gregory, on line. Short gets on the front foot and pulls for 4 runs.

3.2 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside leg. Short gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

3.1 1 Back of a length from Gregory, pitching outside off. Phillips goes back and late cuts behind point for a run.

2.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Short goes back and guides a late cut

2.5 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Short goes back and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 . Overton now coming around the wicket to Short. Short of a length, outside off again. Short gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Phillips goes back and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.

2.2 . Good length from Overton, pitching outside off stump. Phillips gets forward but misses while attempting to defend

2.1 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hammond advances and drives poorly, and is caught by Rew on the off side.

1.6 1 Back of a length from Shaw, on leg stump. Hammond creates room and inside edges behind square for one run.

1.5 2 Good length from Shaw, pitching outside off stump. Hammond moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.

1.4 . Shaw now coming over the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside leg again. Hammond creates room and eases a drive

1.3 4 FOUR! Shaw comes over the wicket. Full, outside off. Hammond moves down the pitch and drives for four runs over the off side.

1.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Short rocks back and guides a cut back through point for one run.

1.1 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Shaw, outside off. Short gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.

0.6 . Short of a length, on line. Hammond creates space and guides a cut

0.5 1 Back of a length from Overton, pitching on a good line again. Short rocks back and glances behind square on the on side for 1 run.

0.4 1 On a good line and length from Overton. Hammond creates room and drives on the off side for one run.

0.3 . Overton pitches one up, on line. Hammond gets forward and punches a drive down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Overton.

0.2 4 And another! Overton pitches one up, on line. Hammond shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

0.1 . Good length from Overton, outside off. Hammond pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

19.6 1b Yorker, outside off stump. Overton moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball runs away from the wicketkeeper for a bye.

19.5 6 MAXIMUM! Short, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Overton rocks back and pulls for 6 runs back behind square.

19.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Shaw pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

19.3 . Miles comes around the wicket. Good length, outside off stump again. Shaw steps away but swings and misses while trying a drive

19.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Overton rocks back and slices a cut for one run.

19.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Overton steps back but swings and misses while trying a drive

18.6 W OUT! Caught. Full, on a good line. Gregory gets on the front foot and flicks, but is caught by Phillips

18.5 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Gregory gets forward and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

18.4 2 De Lange pitches one up, outside off. Gregory gets forward and drives for a pair of runs over the off side field.

18.3 1 De Lange comes over the wicket to Overton. Yorker, on line. Overton gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

18.3 2w Wide. De Lange comes around the wicket to Gregory. Half-tracker, pitching far outside leg. Gregory rocks back and makes no contact while trying to play a pull, however the ball beats the keeper and trickles away for a pair of wides.

18.2 1 Short, pitching outside off. Overton goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

18.1 6 SIX! Good line and length. Overton moves onto the front foot and skies a flick for a half dozen runs.

17.6 . Good length from Taylor, outside off. Gregory gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a scoop

17.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Overton pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

17.4 1 Back of a length from Taylor, pitching near leg stump and angled across Gregory. He backs away and guides a glance back behind square for a single run.

17.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Overton rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run.

17.2 1 Back of a length from Taylor, on leg stump and angling across Gregory. He goes back and flicks a leg glance back behind square for 1 run.

17.1 . Taylor drops one in short, outside off. Gregory rocks back but makes no contact while trying a cut

16.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump. Overton pushes forward and edges for four runs back behind point.

16.5 1 Full toss, outside off stump once again. Gregory moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

16.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, outside off stump again. Gregory rocks back and skies a cut for four runs.

16.3 4 And another! Short ball, pitching outside off stump again. Gregory gets on the back foot and outside edges behind point for four runs.

16.2 1 Good line and length from D Jansen. Overton moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

16.1 1 Good length, outside off once more. Gregory gets on the front foot and drives poorly through the off side field for one run.

15.6 1 On a good line and length. Gregory rocks back and leg glances for a run behind square.

15.5 1 Back of a length from Taylor, on line again. Overton gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

15.4 1 Full toss, on a good line. Gregory moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a single run.

15.3 1 Pitched up, outside off. Overton gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

15.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Gregory rocks back and guides a cut down the ground for one run.

15.1 1 On a good line and length from Taylor once more. Overton pushes forward and plays a flick down the ground for 1 run.

14.6 1 Back of a length, outside off again. Overton rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

14.5 1 Back of a length from de Lange, outside off again. Gregory moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for one run.

14.4 1 Dropped in short by de Lange, pitching outside off but angling across the batter. Overton moves onto the back foot and is hit on the gloves while attempting to defend for 1 run behind square on the on side.

14.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Gregory moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

14.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Gregory gets on the back foot and edges into their pads while trying to defend

14.1 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Gregory moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.6 . Pitched up, on line. Overton gets forward and punches a drive

13.5 1 Back of a length from Taylor, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Gregory rocks back and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

13.4 1 Full, on line. Overton moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

13.3 . Good line and length once more. Overton gets forward and defends

13.2 W OUT! Taylor gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Taylor again. Sams gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend. Gloucestershire appeal, the umpire agrees, and Sams has to go

13.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Gregory moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

12.6 W OUT! Caught. Short, outside leg. Rew backs away and edges, and is caught by Phillips behind square.

12.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Gregory pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

12.4 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angling across. Rew creates room and slices a cut for a run. Terrific fielding by Short prevents a certain boundary.

12.3 1 Full ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Gregory gets forward and edges onto the pads while attempting a flick for a single run.

12.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg. Rew creates space and flicks for one run.

12.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Gregory pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

12.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Gregory moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a leg glance

11.6 4 FOUR! Short pitches one up, on a good line once again. Rew pushes forward and reverse sweeps for four runs.

11.5 1 Short pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Gregory gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

11.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Gregory rocks back and punches a drive through the off side field.

11.3 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Rew gets forward and sweeps for a single run behind square.

11.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Gregory moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

11.1 . Good line and length. Gregory gets forward and defends

10.6 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across Gregory. He moves onto the front foot and leg glances back behind square for 1 run.

10.5 W OUT! de Lange gets the wicket! Good length from de Lange, pitching outside off. Goldsworthy pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Bracey behind square on the leg side.

10.4 1 Back of a length from de Lange, pitching on a good line. Rew advances down the pitch and drives for a single run.

10.3 4 And another! De Lange pitches one up, outside off stump. Rew pushes forward and skies a sweep behind square for four runs.

10.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching on leg. Rew advances and tucks a leg glance back behind square for 4 runs.

10.1 1 De Lange pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Goldsworthy moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

9.6 1 Full toss, on a good line. Goldsworthy advances down the pitch and lofts a wild drive for 1 run.

9.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Rew gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while trying a reverse sweep behind square for one run.

9.4 1 Back of a length from Short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Goldsworthy goes back and pulls for one run.

9.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Goldsworthy moves down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side.

9.2 . Full, pitching on a good line again. Goldsworthy advances and punches a poor drive

9.1 1 On a good line and length. Rew moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

8.6 . Dropped in short by de Lange, pitching outside off stump again. Goldsworthy moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a pull

8.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Goldsworthy gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

8.4 1 Full, on a good line. Rew moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

8.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Goldsworthy rocks back and outside edges behind point for a single run.

8.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. Rew goes back and glances through the leg side field for a single run.

8.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Goldsworthy gets on the front foot and outside edges for 1 run behind point.

7.6 1 Pitched up, on line once more. Goldsworthy moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

7.5 1 On a good line and length. Rew shuffles down the pitch and flicks for one run down the ground.

7.4 4 FOUR! Taylor pitches one up, outside off again. Rew gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for four runs.

7.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump once more. Goldsworthy moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

7.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Rew rocks back and pulls for a run.

7.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Goldsworthy advances down the pitch and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

6.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Goldsworthy rocks back and finesses a glance through the on side field for a run.

6.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Rew moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

6.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Rew gets forward and defends

6.4 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg. Rew gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance

6.3 1 Back of a length from Miles, pitching outside off again. Goldsworthy goes back and drives for a single run behind point on the off side.

6.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Goldsworthy moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

6.1 . Good length, outside off. Goldsworthy pushes forward and defends

5.6 W OUT! D Jansen gets the wicket! Full, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Abell pushes forward and lifts a flick, but is caught by Short

5.6 1w Wide. Bouncer, pitching outside leg and angling loosely across Abell.

5.5 1 Dropped in short by D Jansen, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Goldsworthy moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance for a run behind square.

5.4 1lb Short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Abell. He moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye.

5.3 . Back of a length from D Jansen, on leg stump and angled across. Abell goes back and defends

5.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Abell. He goes back and glances through the leg side field.

5.1 . Short ball, pitching outside leg stump. Abell gets on the back foot and is hit on the gloves while trying to play a defensive stroke

4.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Goldsworthy rocks back and defends

4.5 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Goldsworthy gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Goldsworthy rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 W OUT! de Lange breaks through! Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Thomas goes back and outside edges, and is caught by Taylor back behind square.

4.2 1 Short of a length, on line. Abell goes back and glances for a single run back behind square.

4.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Abell gets forward and lofts a flick for 4 runs.

3.6 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Thomas goes back and outside edges back behind point for two runs.

3.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Thomas gets on the front foot and defends

3.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Thomas moves onto the back foot and defends

3.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Thomas gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, outside off stump. Thomas goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

3.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Thomas rocks back and pulls for four runs.

3.1 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside off. Thomas moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

2.6 . Back of a length from D Jansen, pitching outside off stump once again. Abell moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Abell gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Abell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 W OUT! D Jansen gets the wicket! On a good line and length from D Jansen. J Hermann gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick. The umpire's finger goes up, and J Hermann has to depart

2.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. J Hermann shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a drive

2.1 . Dropped in short by D Jansen, pitching outside off. J Hermann goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

1.6 6 SIX! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Thomas. He moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for a half dozen runs.

1.5 . Good length, outside off. Thomas pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick. Gloucestershire appeal, however the umpire says not out.

1.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Thomas gets on the front foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.

1.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. J Hermann moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

1.2 . On a good line and length from Price. J Hermann advances and inside edges onto the pads while trying to defend

1.1 . Length ball, outside off. J Hermann goes back and plays a cut

0.6 1 Back of a length from Taylor, pitching outside off. J Hermann goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

0.5 1 Good line and length. Thomas moves onto the front foot and leg glances back behind square for a single run.

0.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Thomas moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

0.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. J Hermann rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run down the ground.

0.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. J Hermann moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke