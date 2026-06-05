Results Score Gloucestershire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 05.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Short D'Arcyall rounder
|63
|34
|8
|3
|185.29
|Taylor Jackbatsman
|34
|21
|3
|2
|161.9
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Overton Craigbowler
|4
|0
|21
|1
|5.25
|0
|0
|Ball Jakebowler
|3
|0
|39
|0
|13
|0
|1
Latest Highlights
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14.1
4
FOUR! Back of a length from Shaw, outside off. Charlesworth gets forward and drives over the on side field for four runs.
13.6
1
Ball pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Charlesworth shuffles down the pitch and drives back behind point for one run.
13.5
.
Free hit, but Charlesworth can't take advantage. Full ball, outside off. Charlesworth gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive