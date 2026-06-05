Results Score Gloucestershire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 05.06.2026

T20

County Ground

GLO
GLO

138

SOM
SOM

137

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Short D'Arcyall rounder633483185.29
Taylor Jackbatsman342132161.9
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Overton Craigbowler402115.2500
Ball Jakebowler303901301

Latest Highlights

14.1
4

FOUR! Back of a length from Shaw, outside off. Charlesworth gets forward and drives over the on side field for four runs.

13.6
1

Ball pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Charlesworth shuffles down the pitch and drives back behind point for one run.

13.5
.

Free hit, but Charlesworth can't take advantage. Full ball, outside off. Charlesworth gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

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