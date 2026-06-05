Match details Gloucestershire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 05.06.2026

T20

County Ground

GLO
GLO

138

SOM
SOM

137

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Gloucestershire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 05, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersHammond Miles, Short D'Arcy, Phillips Joseph Peter, Taylor Jack, Charlesworth Ben, Price Oliver Joseph, Jansen Duan, Taylor Matt, Miles Craig, Bracey James, De Lange Marchant
BenchAhmed Daz, Dhariwal Kamran, van Buuren Graeme

Somerset Squad

PlayersThomas Joshua F, Banton Tom, Hermann Jordan, Abell Tom, Rew Thomas, Gregory Lewis, Sams Daniel, Overton Craig, Goldsworthy Lewis, Shaw Josh, Ball Jake, Ogborne Alfie Richard James
BenchLammonby Tom, Pretorius Migael, Rew James, Smeed Will

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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