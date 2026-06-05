Match details Gloucestershire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 05.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|Gloucestershire won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Friday, June 05, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Gloucestershire Squad
|Players
|Hammond Miles, Short D'Arcy, Phillips Joseph Peter, Taylor Jack, Charlesworth Ben, Price Oliver Joseph, Jansen Duan, Taylor Matt, Miles Craig, Bracey James, De Lange Marchant
|Bench
|Ahmed Daz, Dhariwal Kamran, van Buuren Graeme
Somerset Squad
|Players
|Thomas Joshua F, Banton Tom, Hermann Jordan, Abell Tom, Rew Thomas, Gregory Lewis, Sams Daniel, Overton Craig, Goldsworthy Lewis, Shaw Josh, Ball Jake, Ogborne Alfie Richard James
|Bench
|Lammonby Tom, Pretorius Migael, Rew James, Smeed Will
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet