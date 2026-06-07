19.6 W OUT! Taylor gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside leg. Finch advances down the pitch and outside edges, and is caught by Price back behind square.

19.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Taylor moves down the pitch and drives for a run.

19.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Finch pushes forward and defends for 1 run.

19.3 1 Good length from Taylor, pitching outside off stump. He gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run back through point.

19.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Finch moves onto the front foot and glances for one run.

19.1 W OUT! Taylor gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off. Roderick moves down the pitch and drives sloppily, and is caught by Taylor down the ground.

18.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Taylor gets on the back foot and skies a drive for four runs.

18.5 1lb Yorker, pitching outside leg stump. Roderick moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot back behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

18.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Roderick shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a hook. Gloucestershire appeal, however umpire Shantry says not out.

18.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Taylor goes back and drives for a run.

18.2 . Pitched up, outside leg once more. Taylor goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick. Gloucestershire appeal, however umpire Shantry says not out.

18.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside leg. Taylor gets on the back foot and hooks for four runs back behind square.

17.6 4 And another! Pitching on a good line and length. Roderick moves down the pitch and drives for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Phillips.

17.5 4 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Roderick moves down the pitch, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a ramp back behind point, resulting in four leg byes.

17.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line once again. Roderick advances and plays a pull for 4 runs.

17.3 . On a good line and length. Roderick moves onto the front foot and defends

17.2 1 Good length from Taylor, outside off once again. He advances and glances for a single run on the on side.

17.1 . Taylor pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. He pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

16.6 2 Good length from de Lange, outside off stump once again. Roderick shuffles down the pitch and flicks for 2 runs.

16.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Roderick moves onto the back foot and drives

16.4 1 On a good line and length. Taylor moves onto the back foot and glances for a run.

16.3 1 De Lange pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Roderick moves down the pitch and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

16.2 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Taylor goes back and glances on the leg side for a run.

16.1 W OUT! de Lange gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Usama Mir gets forward and flicks poorly, and is caught by Hammond

15.6 1 On a good line and length from Taylor once again. Usama Mir gets on the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

15.5 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Usama Mir goes back and drives

15.4 1 Good length from Taylor, pitching outside off. Roderick rocks back and finesses a glance for a single run on the on side.

15.3 1 Taylor pitches one up, on line. Usama Mir gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

15.2 . Taylor pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Usama Mir gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a flick. Gloucestershire appeal, but Usama Mir is given not out.

15.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Roderick rocks back and cuts for one run.

14.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Roderick moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

14.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Roderick gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a glance

14.4 1 Back of a length from de Lange, pitching on a good line. Usama Mir gets on the back foot and plays a sloppy pull behind square for a run.

14.3 W OUT! de Lange gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Waite moves onto the front foot and lifts a wild pull, and is caught by D Jansen

14.2 . Back of a length, on line. Waite goes back, and is struck on the body while trying to play a pull

14.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Roderick pushes forward and drives for one run.

13.6 1 Full, on a good line. Roderick moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

13.5 2 Good length, outside off once again. Roderick gets on the back foot and drives for a pair of runs through the off side. Tidy fielding by Phillips prevents a certain boundary.

13.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Waite moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily for one run down the ground.

13.3 1 Taylor pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Roderick moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for a run on the on side.

13.2 1 Taylor pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Waite gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

13.1 W OUT! Bowled. Yorker, pitching on a good line. Sikandar Raza pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot, the stumps are disturbed, and Sikandar Raza has to depart

12.6 1 Full, on line. Sikandar Raza goes back and drives for a single run.

12.5 . Free hit. Short of a length, outside off. Sikandar Raza goes back but misses while trying a pull

12.5 1w Wide, and that will be another free hit. Yorker, pitching far outside off.

12.5 nb FOUR! No ball. Full toss, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

12.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Roderick gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for a run.

12.3 . On a good length, outside off. Roderick moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

12.2 1 Length ball, outside leg and angled across Sikandar Raza. He moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for 1 run through the on side field.

12.1 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Roderick rocks back and glances for one run.

11.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Roderick gets forward and drives through the off side for a single run.

11.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Sikandar Raza goes back and glances on the leg side for 1 run.

11.4 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance. Gloucestershire appeal, however umpire ID Blackwell is unmoved.

11.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line again. Roderick goes back and guides a glance for a run through the leg side field.

11.2 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Hose rocks back and drives sloppily, and is brilliantly caught by D Jansen on the off side.

11.1 1 Taylor pitches one up, pitching on leg. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and drives for a run on the off side.

10.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Hose moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

10.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Sikandar Raza rocks back and drives for 1 run on the off side.

10.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Hose rocks back and drives on the off side for a run.

10.3 1 DROPPED! Pitched up, outside off. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and lifts a drive for a run. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Taylor.

10.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Sikandar Raza goes back and skies a pull behind square for six runs.

10.1 . On a good line and length from Taylor once again. Sikandar Raza rocks back and drives

9.6 1 Full ball, on line. Sikandar Raza goes back and guides a glance for a run on the on side.

9.5 1 Good length from Short, outside off. Hose gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run through the leg side field.

9.4 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

9.3 1 Short pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Hose goes back and flicks for 1 run.

9.2 1 Good line and length. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

9.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg stump. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

8.6 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Sikandar Raza goes back and drives for one run.

8.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Hose moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly for a run.

8.4 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and inside edges for a single run.

8.3 6 SIX! Back of a length from de Lange, on line once more. Sikandar Raza moves down the pitch and hooks behind square for 6 runs.

8.2 . Good line and length from de Lange. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and glances

8.1 1 Good length from de Lange, outside off stump. Hose gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for a run.

7.6 . Pitched up, on line once again. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

7.5 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Sikandar Raza rocks back and plays a pull for a pair of runs. Great work in the field by Hammond saves a certain boundary.

7.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and punches a drive for four runs.

7.3 1 On a good line and length. Hose rocks back and drives on the off side for a run.

7.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Hose gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and guides a glance for a run.

6.6 . Good length, outside off. Hose goes back and drives through the off side.

6.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Hose ducks under it

6.4 1 Back of a length from de Lange, on a good line but angling across. Sikandar Raza goes back and plays a glance back behind square for a run.

6.3 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Hose goes back and guides a cut for a run back through point.

6.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Sikandar Raza rocks back and outside edges behind point for a run.

6.1 . Back of a length, outside off once again. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

5.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Hose gets forward and drives for four runs.

5.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Sikandar Raza gets forward and tucks a glance for 1 run.

5.5 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a sweep

5.4 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Hose gets on the back foot and glances on the on side for 1 run.

5.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Hose rocks back and flicks a glance

5.2 1 Price pitches one up, outside off stump again. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and lofts a sweep for one run.

5.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Sikandar Raza goes back and drives for four runs on the off side.

4.6 1 Short of a length, outside leg once more. Sikandar Raza goes back and flicks a glance for 1 run behind square.

4.6 5w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside leg. The ball beats Bracey and flies to the boundary for 5 wides.

4.5 W OUT! D Jansen gets the wicket! Yorker, pitching outside off. Brookes advances down the pitch and ramps averagely, and is caught by Taylor

4.4 . Back of a length, on a good line. Brookes rocks back and defends

4.3 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Kashif Ali goes back and skies a mediocre drive, and is caught by Taylor down the ground.

4.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Kashif Ali gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

4.1 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Hose goes back and glances for a run on the on side.

3.6 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Kashif Ali gets forward and skies a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

3.5 . Good length from Price, pitching outside off stump. Kashif Ali gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

3.4 . Pitched up, on a good line. Kashif Ali moves onto the front foot and inside edges back behind square.

3.3 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across Hose. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

3.3 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Hose gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

3.3 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside leg. Hose pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance

3.2 . Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Hose gets on the front foot and defends

3.1 1 Price pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across Kashif Ali. He gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

3.1 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Kashif Ali pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance

2.6 W OUT! D Jansen gets the wicket! Pitched up, on line. Mohammed advances down the pitch and flicks poorly, and is caught by Price back behind square.

2.5 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Mohammed pushes forward and drives over the on side field for four runs.

2.5 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well outside off stump. Mohammed gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a glance

2.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Mohammed advances down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a pull

2.3 1 Good length from D Jansen, pitching near leg stump. Kashif Ali gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance back behind square for a run.

2.2 W OUT! Caught. D Jansen pitches one up, on a good line once again. D'Oliveira moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky flick, and is caught by Hammond

2.1 4 FOUR MORE! Full, pitching on a good line. D'Oliveira gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

1.6 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angled across the batter. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

1.6 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg. D'Oliveira moves down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep. Gloucestershire appeal, however umpire Blackwell is unmoved.

1.5 . Pitched up, outside off. D'Oliveira pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

1.4 . Price comes around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. D'Oliveira gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep. Gloucestershire appeal, but umpire ID Blackwell gives D'Oliveira not out.

1.3 . Price now coming over the wicket to D'Oliveira. Good length from Price, pitching outside off stump. D'Oliveira shuffles down the pitch and punches a sloppy drive

1.2 1 Price comes around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Mohammed shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run.

1.1 1 Price pitches one up, on line. D'Oliveira goes back and flicks for 1 run.

0.6 . On a good line and length from Taylor. Mohammed gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance back behind square.

0.5 . Taylor pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 2 Short of a length, outside off stump but angling across the batter. Mohammed advances and scoops behind square for a couple of runs.

0.3 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across D'Oliveira. He pushes forward and outside edges for a single run through the off side field.

0.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. Mohammed gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run.

19.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Dhariwal gets forward and lifts a drive for four runs.

18.6 1 Full, outside off stump. Dhariwal goes back and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

18.5 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across Dhariwal. He rocks back and inside edges behind square on the leg side.

18.4 1 Good line and length from Usama Mir. Price rocks back and eases a shaky drive for a run through the leg side field.

18.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Dhariwal pushes forward and edges for a run.

18.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Price gets on the back foot and lifts a mediocre drive down the ground for a single run.

18.1 1 On a good line and length from Usama Mir. Dhariwal moves onto the back foot and plays a shaky pull for a single run.

17.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Price pushes forward and lofts a ramp back behind point for 4 runs.

17.4 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Price gets forward and lifts a drive for a single run.

17.3 1 Back of a length from Waite, on line once again. Dhariwal rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

17.2 W OUT! Waite gets the wicket! Pitched up, on line. Bracey moves onto the back foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Hose down the ground.

17.1 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across Price. He moves down the pitch and drives for a single run down the ground.

16.4 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Bracey goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep

16.3 1 Full, outside off once more. Price advances down the pitch and plays a sweep for a run.

16.2 . Good length, outside off. Price goes back and drives sloppily

16.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Bracey rocks back and cuts for a run.

15.6 1 Sikandar Raza now coming around the wicket. Sikandar Raza pitches one up, on a good line once again. Bracey gets on the front foot and drives over the on side field for one run.

15.5 1 Full, on a good line again. Price gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

15.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Price moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

15.3 4 FOUR! Sikandar Raza comes over the wicket to Price. Full ball, outside off stump. Price gets on the back foot and drives for 4 runs.

15.2 1lb Full, on a good line. Bracey advances, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep behind square, resulting in one leg bye. Worcestershire Rapids appeal, but Bracey is given not out.

15.1 . Full, outside off. Bracey gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

14.6 1 Good length from Brookes, pitching outside off. Bracey rocks back and slices a cut for one run back through point.

14.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Price gets on the back foot and glances for one run.

14.5 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well outside off stump. Price advances down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a sweep

14.4 1 Good length from Brookes, outside leg and angled across Bracey. He rocks back and tucks a glance for a single run behind square on the leg side.

14.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Bracey pushes forward and edges for four runs back behind point.

14.2 1 Brookes pitches one up, on line. Price pushes forward and drives for one run down the ground.

14.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Price gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

13.5 1 Sikandar Raza pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Price gets on the front foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

13.4 . On a good length, outside off once more. Price moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

13.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Charlesworth gets on the back foot and pulls shakily for a run.

13.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Charlesworth goes back and drives

13.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Charlesworth moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance

12.6 . Good length from Brookes, outside off once again. Price gets forward, and is struck on the body while trying to play a sweep. Worcestershire Rapids appeal, however Price is given not out.

12.5 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Price moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

12.4 . Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Brookes pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Price pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep

12.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Charlesworth gets on the back foot and punches a sloppy drive for a run on the off side.

12.1 1 Free hit. Good length from Brookes, pitching outside off stump. Price gets forward and punches a wild drive for one run.

12.1 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Charlesworth rocks back and pulls for a run.

11.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Charlesworth rocks back and drives for a single run on the off side.

11.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg. Price gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

11.4 . Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Price moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the helmet while attempting a pull. Worcestershire Rapids appeal, but the umpire says not out.

11.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Charlesworth moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for one run through the leg side field.

11.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Charlesworth moves onto the back foot and glances

11.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Finch, pitching near leg stump. Charlesworth rocks back and plays a hook back behind square for six runs.

10.5 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Taylor pushes forward and drives over the on side field for a half dozen runs.

10.4 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Taylor gets forward and drives for four runs over the on side field.

10.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Charlesworth goes back and drives down the ground for a run.

10.2 . On a good line and length once more. Charlesworth moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

10.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Taylor rocks back and glances on the on side for one run.

9.6 2 Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket to Charlesworth. Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off again. Charlesworth gets on the back foot and glances for a pair of runs.

9.5 1 Sikandar Raza now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, outside off stump. Taylor goes back and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

9.3 1 Sikandar Raza now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, outside off. Taylor gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

9.2 1 Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket to Charlesworth. Full ball, on a good line. Charlesworth pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

9.1 1 On a good length, outside leg. Taylor advances down the pitch and drives through the off side field for a run.

8.6 . Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Charlesworth advances down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground.

8.4 . On a good length, outside off once more. Taylor rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

8.3 . Back of a length from Finch, outside off. Taylor rocks back but makes no contact while trying a cut

8.2 . Good length from Finch, pitching outside off stump once more. Taylor goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

8.1 . On a good length, outside off. Taylor rocks back but swings and misses while trying a pull

7.6 1 Good line and length once more. Taylor goes back and drives for a single run on the on side.

7.5 . Good line and length. Taylor gets on the back foot and late cuts

7.3 . Sikandar Raza comes over the wicket to Taylor. Full, pitching outside off stump. Taylor gets on the front foot and punches a drive

7.2 1 Good line and length. Charlesworth gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for a run.

7.1 2 Sikandar Raza pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Charlesworth gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square for 2 runs.

6.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Charlesworth goes back and punches a drive for 1 run.

6.5 . Good length from Usama Mir, pitching outside off stump. Charlesworth goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut

6.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Charlesworth moves onto the back foot and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

6.1 . On a good line and length from Usama Mir. Charlesworth gets on the back foot and punches a drive

5.4 . Yorker, on a good line once more. Charlesworth pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 2 Full toss, on line. Charlesworth moves onto the back foot and plays a bad drive for a pair of runs.

4.6 1 Good length, outside off. Charlesworth gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

4.5 1 Back of a length from Taylor, on leg stump. He goes back and leg glances for a run back behind square.

4.4 4 FOUR! Taylor pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. He pushes forward and plays a drive for four runs on the on side.

4.3 . Taylor now coming over the wicket to Taylor. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Taylor gets on the front foot and defends

4.2 1 Short of a length, on line once again. Charlesworth goes back and tucks a glance for a run behind square.

4.1 2 Good length, outside leg. Charlesworth rocks back and inside edges for two runs behind square.

3.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Taylor gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.

3.5 W OUT! Bowled. Good length, outside off. Hammond gets forward and edges, the ball gets through, and Hammond is bowled

3.4 6 SIX! Back of a length, on a good line. Hammond goes back and hooks behind square for a half dozen runs.

3.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Charlesworth moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

2.6 W OUT! Taylor gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Phillips shuffles down the pitch and edges, and is caught by Mohammed

2.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Taylor, pitching outside off stump once more. Phillips goes back and late cuts back behind point for four runs.

2.4 . On a good length, outside off once again. Phillips shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

2.3 . Taylor comes over the wicket to Phillips. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Phillips shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive

2.2 1 Taylor pitches one up, on a good line. Hammond shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick for one run.

2.1 . Good length, outside off. Hammond goes back and edges

1.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Hammond advances down the pitch and punches a mediocre drive for one run.

1.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Hammond moves onto the front foot and flicks

1.4 . Yorker, outside off. Hammond goes back and tucks a wild glance through the off side field.

1.3 4 FOUR! Keeper moves up to the stumps. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Hammond rocks back and punches a drive for four runs through the off side.

1.2 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Phillips gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

1.1 . Full, outside off. Phillips gets forward and edges into their pads while trying a drive

0.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Hammond moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a drive

0.3 W OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length from Taylor. Short gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot, the ball gets through, and Short is bowled

0.2 1 Taylor now coming around the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump. Hammond pushes forward and inside edges for one run.