Match details Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire T20 T20 Blast 07.06.2026

T20

County Ground

GLO
GLO

148

WOR
WOR

145

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Gloucestershire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 07, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersHammond Miles, Short D'Arcy, Phillips Joseph Peter, Taylor Jack, Charlesworth Ben, Price Oliver Joseph, Dhariwal Kamran, Jansen Duan, Taylor Matt, Bracey James, De Lange Marchant
BenchAhmed Daz, Miles Craig, van Buuren Graeme

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersMohammed Isaac, D Oliveira Brett, Ali Kashif, Hose Adam, Brookes Ethan, Raza Sikandar, Roderick Gareth, Waite Matthew, Mir Usama, Taylor Tom, Finch Adam
BenchAllison Ben, Cullen Henry James, Home Jack, Libby Jake

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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