Results Score Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire T20 T20 Blast 07.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Raza Sikandarall rounder
|47
|31
|4
|2
|151.61
|Roderick Garethwicket keeper
|23
|23
|2
|0
|100
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Taylor Jackbatsman
|4
|0
|22
|2
|5.5
|0
|0
|De Lange Marchantbowler
|4
|0
|21
|2
|5.25
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
W
OUT! Taylor gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside leg. Finch advances down the pitch and outside edges, and is caught by Price back behind square.
19.5
1
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Taylor moves down the pitch and drives for a run.
19.4
1
On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Finch pushes forward and defends for 1 run.