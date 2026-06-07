Results Score Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire T20 T20 Blast 07.06.2026

T20

County Ground

GLO
GLO

148

WOR
WOR

145

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Raza Sikandarall rounder473142151.61
Roderick Garethwicket keeper232320100
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Taylor Jackbatsman402225.500
De Lange Marchantbowler402125.2500

Latest Highlights

19.6
W

OUT! Taylor gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside leg. Finch advances down the pitch and outside edges, and is caught by Price back behind square.

19.5
1

Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Taylor moves down the pitch and drives for a run.

19.4
1

On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Finch pushes forward and defends for 1 run.

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