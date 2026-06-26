19.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Wood gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for a half dozen runs.

19.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Tye, outside off stump again. Wood gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

19.3 1 Short, pitching outside off stump. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

19.2 1 Short ball, outside off again. Wood goes back and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

19.1 . Length ball, outside off. Wood gets forward and eases a drive

18.6 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. Stubbs pushes forward and punches a drive

18.5 2 Short of a length, pitching outside leg once more. Stubbs backs away and pulls back behind square for a pair of runs. Great fielding by Chohan prevents a boundary.

18.4 . Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching on a good line. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and inside edges

18.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Faheem Ashraf drops one in short, pitching outside off stump again. Stubbs pushes forward and skies a pull for 4 runs.

18.2 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Stubbs moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a pull

18.1 . Short, outside off stump once again. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and pulls down the ground.

17.6 1 Short, outside off stump once again. Stubbs rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

17.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Wood gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for one run. The ball is misfielded by Ali costing a run.

17.4 . Tye pitches one up, on a good line. Wood gets on the front foot and defends

17.3 1 Back of a length from Tye, pitching outside off. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and defends for 1 run.

17.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Wood rocks back and glances for a run behind square on the on side.

17.1 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off again. SW Currie moves onto the front foot and lifts a wild drive, and is caught by Faheem Ashraf down the ground.

16.6 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line once more. SW Currie pushes forward and inside edges for one run behind square.

16.4 . Back of a length from Hasan Ali, pitching outside off stump. SW Currie goes back and inside edges behind square on the leg side.

16.3 . Yorker, pitching on a good line again. SW Currie moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend. Yorkshire appeal, however SW Currie is given not out.

16.2 1 On a good line and length. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

16.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. SW Currie moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance through the on side field for a single run.

15.6 1 Back of a length, outside off. SW Currie gets on the back foot and defends on the off side for a single run.

15.5 W OUT! Tye breaks through! Good line and length from Tye again. Fuller moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot, the ball gets through, and Fuller is bowled

15.4 . Back of a length, on line. Fuller gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend

15.4 1w Wide. Half-tracker, pitching far outside off.

15.3 1 Good line and length from Tye again. Stubbs gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

15.2 1 Good line and length again. Fuller gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

15.1 W OUT! Tye gets the wicket! Back of a length from Tye, on a good line. Cartwright moves onto the back foot and inside edges, and is caught by Bairstow

14.6 . Chohan pitches one up, pitching outside off. Stubbs pushes forward and drives poorly

14.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Cartwright moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

14.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Cartwright pushes forward and lifts a drive straight down the ground for four runs.

14.3 . Back of a length from Chohan, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Cartwright moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot

14.2 . On a good line and length once again. Cartwright goes back and defends

14.1 1 Chohan pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

13.6 . Yorker, outside off stump. Cartwright pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to defend

13.5 1 Short, outside off stump once more. Stubbs gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

13.3 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Cartwright moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot

13.2 1 Hasan Ali drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Stubbs gets on the back foot and pulls shakily for one run down the ground.

13.1 1 On a good line and length from Hasan Ali. Cartwright moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

12.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Cartwright gets forward and punches a drive

12.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Cartwright moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

12.2 . Short of a length, on line. Cartwright goes back but misses while trying to play a pull

12.1 1 Dropped in short by Faheem Ashraf, outside off stump once again. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

11.6 . On a good line and length from Ali. Cartwright pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick

11.5 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Stubbs rocks back and glances for a single run.

11.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

11.3 1 Good line and length from Ali. Cartwright rocks back and finesses a glance for a single run.

11.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Stubbs rocks back and pulls for a run.

11.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Cartwright gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.

10.6 2 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Stubbs gets on the back foot and plays a pull for two runs.

10.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Cartwright gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

10.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Cartwright gets on the back foot and defends

10.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Stubbs pushes forward and defends for a single run.

10.2 1 Chohan pitches one up, pitching outside off. Cartwright pushes forward and drives on the leg side for a single run.

10.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Stubbs gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

9.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Stubbs gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

9.5 . Good line and length from Moriarty. Stubbs gets on the front foot and defends

9.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Stubbs pushes forward and drives

9.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Cartwright rocks back and guides a cut for one run. The ball is misfielded by Revis.

9.2 . Good line and length. Cartwright gets forward and drives

9.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Stubbs pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

8.6 W OUT! Chohan gets the wicket! Good line and length from Chohan. Weatherley gets on the front foot and sweeps shakily, and is caught by Tye

8.5 . Good length from Chohan, pitching outside off. Weatherley shuffles down the pitch and drives

8.4 4 And again! Chohan pitches one up, on line. Weatherley steps away and drives on the off side for four runs.

8.3 4 And another! Pitched up, outside off once more. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for 4 runs.

8.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Weatherley goes back and cuts for four runs through point.

8.1 . Good length from Chohan, outside off. Weatherley gets on the back foot and slices a cut

7.6 W OUT! Consecutive wickets for Moriarty! Good line and length from Moriarty again. Mayes moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend. Yorkshire appeal, the umpire agrees, and Mayes has to go

7.5 W OUT! Moriarty breaks through! On a good line and length again. Dawson gets on the front foot and lofts a bad drive, and is caught by Revis on the off side.

7.4 1 On a good line and length. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for a run.

7.3 2 50 up for Weatherley! On a good line and length from Moriarty once more. Weatherley gets forward and inside edges back behind square for a pair of runs.

7.2 . On a good line and length from Moriarty again. Weatherley gets on the back foot and guides a late cut

7.1 2 Moriarty pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Weatherley backs away and plays a drive for 2 runs over the off side.

6.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Weatherley moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

6.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Dawson moves onto the back foot and defends for 1 run.

6.4 2 Back of a length from Chohan, outside off. Dawson moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a pair of runs.

6.3 . DROPPED! On a good line and length. Dawson pushes forward and defends sloppily. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Chohan. That was a tough chance for Chohan.

6.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Weatherley gets forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

6.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Dawson moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

5.6 . On a good line and length. Weatherley gets on the front foot and defends

5.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Dawson pushes forward and drives shakily down the ground for a single run.

5.2 1 Good line and length again. Weatherley gets forward and sweeps for one run.

5.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Weatherley backs away and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

4.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Vince goes back and drives

4.5 1 On a good line and length. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

4.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! Good line and length once again. Weatherley moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

4.3 . Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, outside off stump once more. Weatherley goes back and guides a cut

4.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Weatherley gets on the back foot and edges back behind square for four runs.

4.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Vince goes back and edges for one run behind square.

3.6 1 Good line and length once again. Vince pushes forward and glances behind square on the on side for 1 run.

3.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line again. Weatherley rocks back and guides a glance through the leg side field for 1 run.

3.4 1 Pitched up, on line. Vince pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

3.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Vince pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

3.2 1 Back of a length from Hasan Ali, pitching on a good line. Weatherley rocks back and flicks for a run.

3.1 4 And another! Hasan Ali drops one in short, on a good line once more. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

2.6 1 Full, on line once more. Weatherley shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

2.5 6 Back-to-back maximums! On a good line and length. Weatherley gets forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

2.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! Pitched up, outside off again. Weatherley gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for six runs.

2.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Weatherley moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

2.2 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Weatherley moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a sweep

1.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off again. Weatherley gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

1.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Weatherley gets forward and lifts a pull for four runs.

1.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Vince goes back and defends for a single run.

1.2 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Vince moves onto the back foot and glances for a pair of runs.

1.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Vince gets on the back foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

0.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Weatherley rocks back and drives

0.5 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Albert moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Lyth

0.4 . Good line and length from Hasan Ali again. Albert gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend

0.3 3 Short of a length, on a good line. Vince gets on the back foot and inside edges for 3 runs back behind square.

19.5 W OUT! Baker gets the wicket! Yorker, pitching on a good line once more. Moriarty gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a scoop. Hampshire Hawks appeal, the umpire agrees, and Moriarty has to go

19.3 . Baker now coming around the wicket to Moriarty. Yorker, pitching outside off. Moriarty gets forward but misses while trying to defend

19.2 W OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on line again. Tye gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps

19.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. Chohan gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

18.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Chohan gets on the front foot and eases a mediocre drive for a single run.

18.5 1 Good length from SW Currie, pitching outside off. Chohan gets on the front foot and defends poorly for a run over the off side.

18.4 W OUT! Run out. Good length from SW Currie, outside off stump. Hasan Ali advances down the pitch and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground. He is then run out at the bowler's end, following some tidy fielding by Vince and SW Currie.

18.3 W OUT! SW Currie gets the wicket! Good length from SW Currie, pitching outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf pushes forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Vince down the ground.

18.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Tye pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side field.

18.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Faheem Ashraf moves onto the back foot and drives averagely for 1 run.

17.5 6 And again! Good length from Baker, pitching outside off stump. Tye gets forward and drives over the off side for a half dozen runs.

17.4 6 SIX! Short, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Tye gets on the back foot and lifts a hook for six runs back behind square.

17.2 1 Full ball, on line. Faheem Ashraf moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

17.1 2 Short of a length, outside off. Faheem Ashraf rocks back and cuts for a pair of runs behind point. Fantastic work in the field by Weatherley prevents a boundary.

16.6 1 Back of a length from SW Currie, outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf moves onto the back foot and drives for a run back behind point.

16.4 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off. Tye gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

16.3 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Tye gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

16.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Tye gets on the back foot and outside edges for four runs behind point.

15.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Faheem Ashraf moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

15.5 . Good length from Dawson, outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf rocks back but makes no contact while trying a cut

15.3 1 Good line and length from Dawson. Tye gets forward and plays a sweep for 1 run.

15.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Faheem Ashraf goes back and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

15.1 1 Dawson pitches one up, on a good line again. Tye pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side.

14.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Tye gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive for a single run.

14.5 4 FOUR! Wood drops one in short, on a good line. Tye moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

14.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Tye pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

14.3 W OUT! Wood gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Wood. Revis gets forward and lofts a wild drive, and is caught by Stubbs on the on side.

14.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Faheem Ashraf moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run on the leg side.

14.1 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Wood. Ali gets forward and flicks sloppily, and is caught by Baker behind square.

13.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Ali rocks back and pulls poorly for a single run.

13.4 1 Full, on a good line. Revis moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

13.3 . Length ball, on leg stump. Revis pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull back behind square.

13.2 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Revis moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs through the off side field.

13.1 . Good length from Fuller, outside off. Revis pushes forward and drives

12.6 . Good line and length from SW Currie once again. Ali gets on the front foot and defends

12.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Revis moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

12.4 W OUT! SW Currie gets the wicket! SW Currie pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Whiteman creates room and skies a mediocre drive, and is remarkably caught by Vince down the ground.

12.3 . SW Currie pitches one up, outside off. Whiteman steps back but opts to let it pass through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

12.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. Ali goes back and late cuts for one run.

12.1 . Full ball, on line. Ali pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.6 . Yorker, pitching outside leg stump. Whiteman gets on the front foot and outside edges

11.5 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Ali. He goes back and defends for a single run.

11.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Whiteman moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

11.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Ali moves onto the back foot and glances for a run behind square.

11.2 . Full, pitching outside off. Ali gets forward and drives down the ground.

11.1 W OUT! Fuller gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Luxton moves onto the front foot and skies a wild flick, and is caught by Cartwright

11.1 1w Wide. Fuller pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Luxton creates space but makes no contact while attempting a flick

11.1 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg. Luxton gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a sweep

10.5 1 Dawson pitches one up, on a good line. Luxton steps back and punches a drive for one run.

10.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Whiteman rocks back and cuts for a single run.

10.3 1 Back of a length from Dawson, pitching outside off. Luxton goes back and cuts for one run.

10.2 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Luxton steps back and plays a cut

10.1 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Luxton steps away and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

9.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Luxton pushes forward and flicks down the ground for a run.

9.5 . Back of a length, on line once again. Luxton gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the off side.

9.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Luxton creates room and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

9.3 1 Fuller pitches one up, outside off. Whiteman moves onto the front foot and plays a sloppy drive over the off side for a run.

9.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Luxton gets forward and edges for one run.

9.1 1 Back of a length from Fuller, on leg stump and angled across. Whiteman pushes forward and lofts a pull behind square for a run.

8.5 . Full ball, pitching outside leg. Whiteman creates room and punches a drive

8.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Luxton steps away and drives on the off side for one run. The ball is misfielded by Vince costing Hampshire Hawks a run.

8.3 1 On a good length, outside leg. Whiteman steps back and cuts for 1 run.

8.2 . Full ball, on line. Whiteman steps back and inside edges

7.6 1lb On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Luxton steps away, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square.

7.5 1 Dropped in short by Fuller, on a good line. Whiteman advances and pulls shakily for 1 run.

7.4 . Back of a length, outside off. Whiteman rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a pull

7.3 4 And again! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Whiteman moves onto the back foot and scoops behind square for 4 runs.

6.6 . On a good line and length from Dawson. Luxton backs away and punches a drive

6.5 1 On a good line and length from Dawson. Whiteman moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a run behind square.

6.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Luxton rocks back and cuts for a single run.

6.3 1 Dawson pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Whiteman gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

6.2 1 On a good line and length from Dawson once again. Luxton creates space and flicks for a run.

6.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Whiteman gets forward and flicks shakily for a single run down the ground.

5.6 1 On a good line and length. Whiteman pushes forward and flicks for 1 run down the ground.

5.5 4 DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside off. Whiteman gets on the front foot and outside edges for four runs back behind point. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Albert. Not an easy chance for Albert.

5.4 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Lyth moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by Baker

5.3 1lb Pitched up, on a good line again. Luxton gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

5.1 2 Back of a length from SW Currie, pitching outside leg again. Luxton backs away and pulls for a pair of runs.

4.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Luxton creates space and drives for a single run through the off side field.

4.5 4 FOUR! Wood pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Luxton backs away and punches a drive for four runs through the off side field.

4.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Lyth gets forward and flicks for a run.

4.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Lyth moves down the pitch and edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

4.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Lyth moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

4.1 1 Full, on a good line. Luxton gets forward and edges behind square on the on side for a single run.

3.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Lyth rocks back but misses while trying to defend

3.5 . Baker comes around the wicket to Lyth. Full, pitching outside off stump. Lyth gets forward and drives down the ground.

3.4 1 Length ball, outside leg. Luxton steps away and edges behind point on the off side for 1 run.

3.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump again. Luxton shuffles down the pitch and guides a cut for four runs.

3.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Luxton rocks back and defends

3.1 . Baker pitches one up, outside off stump. Luxton creates room but makes no contact while trying a drive

2.6 . Back of a length from Wood, outside off stump. Lyth moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Luxton rocks back and drives through the off side for 1 run.

2.4 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Luxton backs away and drives down the ground.

2.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Luxton moves onto the back foot and drives. Terrific work in the field by Fuller results in one run being saved.

2.2 . Back of a length, on a good line. Luxton gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

2.1 W OUT! Wood gets the wicket! Back of a length from Wood, on a good line. Bairstow shuffles down the pitch and outside edges, and is caught by Albert

1.6 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Bairstow rocks back and edges into their pads while attempting a cut for 1 run.

1.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Lyth moves onto the back foot and defends

1.1 . Back of a length from Baker, outside off. Lyth goes back but misses while trying to defend

0.5 . Good length from Wood, pitching outside off once more. Bairstow pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

0.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Bairstow moves onto the back foot and edges back behind point for 4 runs.

0.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Lyth gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run through point.

0.2 . Full, pitching outside off. Lyth pushes forward and drives