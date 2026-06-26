Results Score Hampshire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 26.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Weatherley Joebatsman
|63
|33
|8
|3
|190.91
|Stubbs Tristanbatsman
|27
|26
|2
|0
|103.85
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Ali Hasanbowler
|4
|0
|27
|1
|6.75
|0
|0
|Moriarty Danielbowler
|4
|0
|27
|3
|6.75
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.5
6
MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Wood gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for a half dozen runs.
19.4
4
FOUR! Dropped in short by Tye, outside off stump again. Wood gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.
19.3
1
Short, pitching outside off stump. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.