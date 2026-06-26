Results Score Hampshire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 26.06.2026

T20

The Rose Bowl

HAM
HAM

155

YOR
YOR

150

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Weatherley Joebatsman633383190.91
Stubbs Tristanbatsman272620103.85
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Ali Hasanbowler402716.7500
Moriarty Danielbowler402736.7500

Latest Highlights

19.5
6

MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Wood gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for a half dozen runs.

19.4
4

FOUR! Dropped in short by Tye, outside off stump again. Wood gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

19.3
1

Short, pitching outside off stump. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

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