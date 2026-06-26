Match details Hampshire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 26.06.2026

T20

The Rose Bowl

HAM
HAM

155

YOR
YOR

150

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Yorkshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 26, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersVince James, Albert Toby Edward, Weatherley Joe, Mayes Ben, Dawson Liam, Stubbs Tristan, Cartwright Hilton, Fuller James, Currie Scott, Wood Chris, Baker Sonny
BenchLehmann Jake, Lumsden Manny, Neal Andrew, Orr Ali, Potgieter Delano, Prest Thomas James

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersLyth Adam, Bairstow Jonny, Luxton William, Whiteman Sam, Ali Moeen, Revis Matthew L, Ashraf Faheem, Ali Hasan, Tye Andrew, Chohan Jafer, Moriarty Daniel
BenchBess Dom, Cliff Benjamin Michael, Hill George, Milnes Matt, Vagadia Yash, van Beek Logan, Wharton James Henry

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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