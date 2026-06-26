Squads Hampshire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 26.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Vince James
batsman
Lyth Adam
batsman
Albert Toby Edward
batsman
Bairstow Jonny
wicket keeper
Weatherley Joe
batsman
Luxton William
batsman
Mayes Ben
no information yet
Whiteman Sam
wicket keeper
Dawson Liam
all rounder
Ali Moeen
all rounder
Stubbs Tristan
batsman
Revis Matthew L
batsman
Cartwright Hilton
all rounder
Ashraf Faheem
all rounder
Fuller James
all rounder
Ali Hasan
bowler
Currie Scott
bowler
Tye Andrew
bowler
Wood Chris
bowler
Chohan Jafer
all rounder
Baker Sonny
bowler
Moriarty Daniel
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Lehmann Jake
batsman
Bess Dom
bowler
Lumsden Manny
no information yet
Cliff Benjamin Michael
bowler
Neal Andrew
no information yet
Hill George
all rounder
Orr Ali
batsman
Milnes Matt
bowler
Potgieter Delano
all rounder
Vagadia Yash
all rounder
Prest Thomas James
all rounder
van Beek Logan
bowler