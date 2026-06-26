Squads Hampshire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 26.06.2026

T20

The Rose Bowl

HAM
HAM

155

YOR
YOR

150

Playing

HAM
HAM
YOR
YOR
First TeamSecond Team
Lyth Adam

batsman

Bairstow Jonny

wicket keeper

Mayes Ben

no information yet

Whiteman Sam

wicket keeper

Dawson Liam

all rounder

Ali Moeen

all rounder

Ashraf Faheem

all rounder

Fuller James

all rounder

Ali Hasan

bowler

Chohan Jafer

all rounder

Bench

HAM
HAM
YOR
YOR
First TeamSecond Team
Bess Dom

bowler

Lumsden Manny

no information yet

Neal Andrew

no information yet

Hill George

all rounder

Orr Ali

batsman

Potgieter Delano

all rounder

Vagadia Yash

all rounder