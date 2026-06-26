Highlights Kent vs Nottinghamshire T20 T20 Blast 26.06.2026
Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Patterson-White gets forward and drives averagely for 1 run past the bowler.
MAXIMUM! Good length, on leg stump and angled across Patterson-White. He rocks back and skies a pull for six runs.
Pitched up, outside off. Patterson-White gets on the front foot and lifts a poor drive for a couple of runs down the ground.
On a good length, outside leg. Patterson-White gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.
On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Munsey. He gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Patterson-White moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.
Full, outside off. Munsey pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.
On a good line and length from Klaassen once more. Patterson-White gets on the back foot and inside edges onto their body while attempting a pull for a single run back behind point.
Good length from Klaassen, pitching near leg stump. Munsey gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for one run behind square.
MAXIMUM! Dudgeon pitches one up, outside off. Patterson-White gets forward and drives for 6 runs.
Free hit. Full ball, outside off stump. Munsey gets on the front foot and outside edges for a run.
DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Patterson-White pushes forward and plays a drive for a run on the off side. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Bell-Drummond. A really hard chance for Bell-Drummond there.
Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Munsey gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.
Full ball, outside off. Munsey gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive
Pitched up, outside off. Munsey pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive
Pitching on a good line and length. Munsey moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.
Klaassen pitches one up, outside off stump. Patterson-White gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for a run.
On a good line and length. Patterson-White goes back and pulls for a pair of runs.
OUT! Klaassen gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Howell moves onto the front foot and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Howell has to depart
Good line and length. Munsey gets forward and drives for one run.
Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Howell gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Howell moves onto the front foot and drives straight down the ground for a single run.
OUT! Milnes finds a way through! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Linde pushes forward and inside edges, the ball gets through, and Linde is bowled
Good length from Milnes, pitching outside leg and angling across. Munsey gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Linde moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for one run behind square.
OUT! Milnes breaks through! On a good length, outside off. Moores pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Bell-Drummond on the off side.
On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Munsey gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Munsey gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.
Back of a length, on line. Munsey gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull
FOUR! Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Munsey goes back and pulls for four runs.
Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Moores gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.
Full ball, outside off. Munsey moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for 3 runs over the off side.
Good length from Dudgeon, pitching on leg and angling across. Moores goes back, and is struck on the body while attempting a pull, resulting in one leg bye behind square.
Full, pitching on a good line. Moores goes back and guides a cut back behind point for a single run.
Full ball, pitching outside off. Munsey pushes forward and plays a sweep for a single run.
Back-to-back maximums! 50 for Munsey by clearing the rope! Full, pitching outside off. Munsey gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.
SIX! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Munsey. He rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.
And another! Full, on leg stump and angled across Munsey. He pushes forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.
FOUR! Lintott pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Munsey gets forward and drives down the ground for 4 runs.
Good line and length. Munsey gets on the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.
Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg. Munsey pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a flick
Free hit. Pitched up, outside off stump. Moores gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.
No ball. Full ball, outside off stump. Moores gets on the front foot and punches a drive
Stewart pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Munsey gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.
On a good length, outside off. Moores moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for a single run.
And again! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Moores. He goes back and skies a pull for 4 runs.
FOUR! Good length from Stewart, pitching outside leg once again. Moores rocks back and plays a pull behind square for four runs.
SIX! Pitched up, outside off stump. Munsey pushes forward and lifts a sweep for 6 runs.
Good length from Lintott, pitching outside off stump. Munsey rocks back and guides a cut
Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Moores gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
Good length from Lintott, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Moores moves onto the back foot and plays a shaky pull
On a good line and length. Moores rocks back and punches a drive
Full, outside off stump. Moores gets forward but misses while trying a drive
Short, pitching on a good line but angling across Munsey. He ducks
Good line and length from Klaassen. Moores goes back and edges for 1 run back behind point.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Moores gets on the front foot and defends
MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off stump. Moores gets forward and lofts a drive for 6 runs over the off side.
Full ball, on line. Moores moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive
Klaassen pitches one up, on line. Munsey moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the on side field.
OUT! Denly gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. McCann moves onto the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Milnes on the off side.
Good length, pitching outside leg stump once again. Munsey goes back and plays a pull behind square for a run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. McCann gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 1 run on the on side.
Denly pitches one up, outside off stump. McCann moves onto the back foot and cuts
MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. McCann goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.
FOUR! On a good line and length from Denly. McCann pushes forward and switch hits for 4 runs behind point.
Good length from Lintott, outside leg and angling across Munsey. He moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Full, pitching outside off stump. McCann goes back and cuts for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. McCann pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep back behind square.
Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Munsey. He pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.
And again! Good length from Lintott, pitching on leg and angled across Munsey. He pushes forward and reverse sweeps for a half dozen runs.
MAXIMUM! Good length from Lintott, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Munsey. He pushes forward and reverse sweeps for 6 runs.
On a good length, outside off. Munsey gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.
Length ball, outside off stump. McCann gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.
Full, outside off stump again. Munsey gets on the front foot and drives shakily down the ground for a single run.
Full ball, pitching outside leg again. McCann gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.
Wide. Full ball, too wide outside off.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. McCann moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for 4 runs.
Good length from Stewart, outside off stump once again. McCann moves onto the front foot and drives shakily for a pair of runs over the off side.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. McCann gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.
On a good length, outside off stump. McCann pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive
FOUR! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. McCann goes back and pulls for four runs.
Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. McCann rocks back and drives
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. McCann gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive
OUT! Caught. Good length from Milnes, pitching outside off. Haynes gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Billings
Length ball, outside off again. Munsey pushes forward and drives
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Haynes gets forward and eases a drive for one run back behind point.
OUT! Caught. Good length, on leg stump and angling across Clarke. He gets on the back foot and plays a pull, but is caught by Crawley
FOUR MORE! Good length from Dudgeon, pitching on leg. Clarke gets on the front foot and plays a flick for four runs behind square.
And another! On a good line and length. Clarke goes back and skies a pull for four runs.
FOUR! Dudgeon pitches one up, outside off again. Clarke gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs down the ground.
On a good length, outside off stump once again. Clarke gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive
DROPPED! Good length from Klaassen, outside leg once more. Munsey moves onto the back foot and lofts a poor pull behind square for a run. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Stewart.
On a good line and length from Klaassen. Munsey pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side.
Good line and length from Klaassen. Munsey rocks back and plays a cut back through point.
Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Clarke moves onto the back foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting a pull
On a good length, outside off stump once more. Clarke pushes forward and drives down the ground.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Clarke pushes forward and drives on the off side.
Pitching on a good line and length but angled across the batter. Clarke pushes forward and guides a leg glance for 4 leg byes back behind square.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Munsey. He pushes forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.
Good length, outside off stump. Clarke gets forward and drives for a pair of runs through the off side.
On a good length, pitching outside leg again. Munsey gets forward and leg glances
FOUR! Good length from Milnes, outside off stump. Munsey pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.
Milnes pitches one up, outside off stump. Munsey gets forward but misses while attempting a drive
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Munsey pushes forward but misses while attempting to defend
On a good length, pitching outside off. Munsey pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 2 runs.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Munsey gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
Full ball, pitching outside leg stump once more. Munsey pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in a single leg bye behind square.
On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Munsey gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.
Full ball, outside off. Clarke gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.
Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Clarke goes back and cuts
Full, outside off. Clarke gets forward and defends on the off side.
FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Clarke moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the on side field.
Full toss, on line again. Dudgeon gets forward and drives down the ground for one run.
Full ball, on a good line. Lintott gets forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.
On a good line and length. Billings gets on the front foot and sweeps for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded.
Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. Billings moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance
Full, outside off once again. Dudgeon gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball flies away from Moores for a bye.
Full toss, pitching on a good line. Billings pushes forward and punches a drive for a run on the on side.
Pitched up, outside off. Dudgeon gets forward and edges back behind square.
Full toss, outside off stump once more. Billings gets forward and drives over the off side field for a run.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Dudgeon gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Billings moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.
Good length, outside off once more. Dudgeon pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for one run.
OUT! Amir breaks through! Full, pitching outside off once again. Stewart pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Moores
FOUR! Full, outside off. Billings gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.
Full, pitching outside off once more. Billings moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a scoop
Full, outside off stump once again. Billings pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive
Full, outside off stump once again. Stewart steps back and pulls for one run down the ground.
MAXIMUM! Full toss, on a good line once again. Stewart gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. Billings shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive down the ground for one run.
FOUR! Good length from Amir, pitching outside off stump. Stewart goes back and lifts a square cut for 4 runs.
SIX! Amir drops one in short, pitching on leg. Stewart rocks back and edges back behind square for 6 runs.
Back of a length, outside off once again. Stewart rocks back but misses while trying to play a pull
Wide. Amir pitches one up, pitching far outside off.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Billings moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.
Yorker, pitching on a good line. Stewart pushes forward and drives for a single run.
Amir pitches one up, outside off once again. Stewart gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive
Full ball, outside off once again. Stewart gets forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.
Back of a length, outside off again. Billings moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.
DROPPED! On a good length, outside off stump. Stewart gets forward and edges behind point on the off side for 1 run. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Moores.
Full toss, on line. Billings gets forward and flicks for one run behind square.
Good length from Stone, pitching outside off stump again. Stewart moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.
Length ball, outside off stump again. Stewart gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive
Good length from Howell, pitching outside off stump. Billings gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying a drive
Good line and length. Stewart rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run.
OUT! Howell breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Benjamin moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut, the stumps are disturbed, and Benjamin has to go
FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump once again. Benjamin pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for four runs.
Howell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Billings gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the off side.
On a good line and length from Howell. Billings moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, outside off. Denly moves onto the back foot and eases a drive
Billings brings up his fifty! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Billings advances down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.
And again! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Billings shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive for six runs down the ground.
MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off once again. Billings gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs.
Pitched up, outside off stump again. Billings moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.
Length ball, outside off once more. Denly pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.
Howell pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Denly gets on the front foot and drives
Full, pitching outside off stump. Denly pushes forward and eases a drive for a couple of runs through the off side field.
Length ball, pitching outside off again. Billings moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep, resulting in a single leg bye.
Good length, pitching outside off once again. Denly pushes forward and punches a drive for one run on the off side.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Denly goes back and flicks for one run.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Billings advances down the pitch and skies a mediocre drive down the ground for a single run.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Denly moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.
SIX! Full, pitching outside off once again. Denly advances and lofts a drive on the off side for six runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Billings moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Denly gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a single run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Denly gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the leg side field.
Full toss, outside off stump once more. Billings pushes forward and drives for one run.
Good length from Howell, outside off again. Billings rocks back and pulls for a pair of runs.
Length ball, outside off. Denly pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.
Pitched up, on line. Denly gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive
Good length, outside off stump again. Denly gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a pair of runs.
Good length from Stone, outside off stump once again. Denly moves onto the front foot and defends for one run.
OUT! Stone breaks through! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bell-Drummond gets on the back foot and lofts a mediocre pull, and is caught by Haynes
On a good line and length from Stone. Billings gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.
Pitching on a good line and length again. Bell-Drummond gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
On a good line and length. Billings gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.
Good line and length but angled across the batter. Bell-Drummond gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance behind square for a leg bye.
Linde pitches one up, outside off stump. Billings moves onto the front foot and defends
Full, pitching on a good line. Bell-Drummond gets forward and plays a flick for one run.
On a good length, outside off stump once more. Billings moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.
SIX MORE! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Billings advances and drives for a half dozen runs over the on side field.
SIX! Good length from Linde, outside leg and angling across the batter. Billings advances down the pitch and drives over the leg side field for 6 runs.
FOUR! Full ball, on a good line once more. Billings advances and drives down the ground for 4 runs.
Full ball, on line. Billings gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.
Full ball, outside off. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Billings gets forward and drives for 1 run.
Full toss, on a good line once more. Bell-Drummond gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.
On a good line and length from Howell but angled across Bell-Drummond. He rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for 2 runs.
Good length from Howell, outside off once more. Billings moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.
Good length from Linde, pitching outside off stump once again. Billings gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Bell-Drummond moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Billings goes back and drives for a run through the off side.
Good line and length from Linde. Bell-Drummond pushes forward and flicks behind square for a single run.
Linde pitches one up, outside off again. Billings moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Bell-Drummond rocks back and guides a cut for one run.
OUT! Mohammad Ali breaks through! Full, pitching outside off stump again. Crawley pushes forward and lofts a mediocre drive, and is caught by McCann
Full, outside off stump. Bell-Drummond pushes forward and inside edges for a run behind point on the off side.
Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.
FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off stump. Bell-Drummond goes back and pulls for 4 runs.
FOUR! On a good line and length. Bell-Drummond gets on the front foot and lofts a flick for 4 runs.
Good length, pitching outside off. Crawley gets forward and defends for 1 run behind point.
Good length, outside off. Crawley moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.
Good length, pitching outside off again. Bell-Drummond rocks back and cuts back through point for one run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump but angled across. Crawley rocks back and pulls for 1 run back behind square.
Good length from Amir, outside off stump once again. Crawley gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field.
Length ball, pitching outside off again. Bell-Drummond moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance behind point on the off side for a run.
Full, pitching outside off. Crawley moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.
MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Stone but angled across the batter. Bell-Drummond gets on the back foot and skies a pull for six runs behind square.
FOUR! Length ball, outside off once again. Bell-Drummond rocks back and skies a pull for 4 runs.
On a good length, outside off. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive
Full toss, pitching on a good line. Crawley gets on the front foot and edges for 3 runs behind square on the on side.
Good length, outside off stump. Bell-Drummond pushes forward and drives for a single run back behind point.
Good line and length from Stone. Bell-Drummond gets forward and defends
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Crawley gets forward and punches a drive on the off side.
Wide. Too wide outside leg. Crawley gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Crawley gets on the front foot and outside edges back behind point for four runs.
Full ball, outside off once more. Bell-Drummond pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for a run.
Good length from Mohammad Ali, outside off stump once more. Crawley gets forward and defends on the off side for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Crawley gets forward and tucks a glance for 2 runs behind point.
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length but angling across. Crawley gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance for 4 runs back behind square.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Crawley rocks back and pulls poorly behind point for a single leg bye.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Bell-Drummond gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance behind square for a single run.
Good length from Stone, pitching outside off stump once again. Crawley gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Crawley shuffles down the pitch and edges for four runs.
Good length from Stone, pitching outside off. Crawley shuffles down the pitch but misses while trying a drive
Pitching on a good line and length but angled across. Crawley gets on the front foot and tucks a leg glance back behind square for a single leg bye.
Good length from Amir, pitching outside off. Crawley gets on the front foot and defends
FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Crawley moves onto the front foot and flicks for 4 runs back behind square.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Crawley gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive
Length ball, outside off. Finch rocks back and punches a drive on the off side.