18.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Patterson-White gets forward and drives averagely for 1 run past the bowler.

18.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, on leg stump and angled across Patterson-White. He rocks back and skies a pull for six runs.

18.1 2 Pitched up, outside off. Patterson-White gets on the front foot and lifts a poor drive for a couple of runs down the ground.

17.6 1 On a good length, outside leg. Patterson-White gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.

17.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Munsey. He gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

17.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Patterson-White moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

17.3 1 Full, outside off. Munsey pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

17.2 1 On a good line and length from Klaassen once more. Patterson-White gets on the back foot and inside edges onto their body while attempting a pull for a single run back behind point.

17.1 1 Good length from Klaassen, pitching near leg stump. Munsey gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for one run behind square.

16.6 6 MAXIMUM! Dudgeon pitches one up, outside off. Patterson-White gets forward and drives for 6 runs.

16.5 1 Free hit. Full ball, outside off stump. Munsey gets on the front foot and outside edges for a run.

16.4 1 DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Patterson-White pushes forward and plays a drive for a run on the off side. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Bell-Drummond. A really hard chance for Bell-Drummond there.

16.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Munsey gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

16.2 . Full ball, outside off. Munsey gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

16.1 . Pitched up, outside off. Munsey pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

15.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Munsey moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

15.5 1 Klaassen pitches one up, outside off stump. Patterson-White gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

15.4 2 On a good line and length. Patterson-White goes back and pulls for a pair of runs.

15.3 W OUT! Klaassen gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Howell moves onto the front foot and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Howell has to depart

15.2 1 Good line and length. Munsey gets forward and drives for one run.

15.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Howell gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.

14.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Howell moves onto the front foot and drives straight down the ground for a single run.

14.5 W OUT! Milnes finds a way through! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Linde pushes forward and inside edges, the ball gets through, and Linde is bowled

14.4 1 Good length from Milnes, pitching outside leg and angling across. Munsey gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

14.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Linde moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for one run behind square.

14.2 W OUT! Milnes breaks through! On a good length, outside off. Moores pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Bell-Drummond on the off side.

14.1 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Munsey gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

13.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Munsey gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

13.5 . Back of a length, on line. Munsey gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull

13.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Munsey goes back and pulls for four runs.

13.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Moores gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

13.2 3 Full ball, outside off. Munsey moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for 3 runs over the off side.

13.1 1lb Good length from Dudgeon, pitching on leg and angling across. Moores goes back, and is struck on the body while attempting a pull, resulting in one leg bye behind square.

12.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Moores goes back and guides a cut back behind point for a single run.

12.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Munsey pushes forward and plays a sweep for a single run.

12.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! 50 for Munsey by clearing the rope! Full, pitching outside off. Munsey gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

12.3 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Munsey. He rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

12.2 4 And another! Full, on leg stump and angled across Munsey. He pushes forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

12.1 4 FOUR! Lintott pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Munsey gets forward and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

11.6 1 Good line and length. Munsey gets on the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

11.6 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg. Munsey pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a flick

11.5 1 Free hit. Pitched up, outside off stump. Moores gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

11.5 nb No ball. Full ball, outside off stump. Moores gets on the front foot and punches a drive

11.4 1 Stewart pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Munsey gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

11.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Moores moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for a single run.

11.2 4 And again! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Moores. He goes back and skies a pull for 4 runs.

11.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Stewart, pitching outside leg once again. Moores rocks back and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

10.6 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off stump. Munsey pushes forward and lifts a sweep for 6 runs.

10.5 . Good length from Lintott, pitching outside off stump. Munsey rocks back and guides a cut

10.4 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Moores gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

10.3 . Good length from Lintott, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Moores moves onto the back foot and plays a shaky pull

10.2 . On a good line and length. Moores rocks back and punches a drive

10.1 . Full, outside off stump. Moores gets forward but misses while trying a drive

9.6 . Short, pitching on a good line but angling across Munsey. He ducks

9.5 1 Good line and length from Klaassen. Moores goes back and edges for 1 run back behind point.

9.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Moores gets on the front foot and defends

9.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off stump. Moores gets forward and lofts a drive for 6 runs over the off side.

9.2 . Full ball, on line. Moores moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive

9.1 1 Klaassen pitches one up, on line. Munsey moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the on side field.

8.6 W OUT! Denly gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. McCann moves onto the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Milnes on the off side.

8.5 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump once again. Munsey goes back and plays a pull behind square for a run.

8.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. McCann gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 1 run on the on side.

8.3 . Denly pitches one up, outside off stump. McCann moves onto the back foot and cuts

8.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. McCann goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

8.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Denly. McCann pushes forward and switch hits for 4 runs behind point.

7.6 . Good length from Lintott, outside leg and angling across Munsey. He moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. McCann goes back and cuts for 1 run.

7.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. McCann pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep back behind square.

7.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Munsey. He pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

7.2 6 And again! Good length from Lintott, pitching on leg and angled across Munsey. He pushes forward and reverse sweeps for a half dozen runs.

7.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Lintott, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Munsey. He pushes forward and reverse sweeps for 6 runs.

6.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Munsey gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

6.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. McCann gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

6.4 1 Full, outside off stump again. Munsey gets on the front foot and drives shakily down the ground for a single run.

6.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg again. McCann gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

6.3 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside off.

6.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. McCann moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for 4 runs.

6.1 2 Good length from Stewart, outside off stump once again. McCann moves onto the front foot and drives shakily for a pair of runs over the off side.

5.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. McCann gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.

5.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. McCann pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

5.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. McCann goes back and pulls for four runs.

5.3 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. McCann rocks back and drives

5.2 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. McCann gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

5.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Milnes, pitching outside off. Haynes gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Billings

4.6 . Length ball, outside off again. Munsey pushes forward and drives

4.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Haynes gets forward and eases a drive for one run back behind point.

4.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length, on leg stump and angling across Clarke. He gets on the back foot and plays a pull, but is caught by Crawley

4.3 4 FOUR MORE! Good length from Dudgeon, pitching on leg. Clarke gets on the front foot and plays a flick for four runs behind square.

4.2 4 And another! On a good line and length. Clarke goes back and skies a pull for four runs.

4.1 4 FOUR! Dudgeon pitches one up, outside off again. Clarke gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

3.4 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Clarke gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

3.3 1 DROPPED! Good length from Klaassen, outside leg once more. Munsey moves onto the back foot and lofts a poor pull behind square for a run. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Stewart.

3.2 . On a good line and length from Klaassen. Munsey pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side.

3.1 . Good line and length from Klaassen. Munsey rocks back and plays a cut back through point.

2.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Clarke moves onto the back foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting a pull

2.5 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Clarke pushes forward and drives down the ground.

2.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Clarke pushes forward and drives on the off side.

2.3 4 Pitching on a good line and length but angled across the batter. Clarke pushes forward and guides a leg glance for 4 leg byes back behind square.

2.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Munsey. He pushes forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.

2.1 2 Good length, outside off stump. Clarke gets forward and drives for a pair of runs through the off side.

1.6 . On a good length, pitching outside leg again. Munsey gets forward and leg glances

1.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Milnes, outside off stump. Munsey pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

1.4 . Milnes pitches one up, outside off stump. Munsey gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

1.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Munsey pushes forward but misses while attempting to defend

1.2 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Munsey pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 2 runs.

1.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Munsey gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

0.6 1lb Full ball, pitching outside leg stump once more. Munsey pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in a single leg bye behind square.

0.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Munsey gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.

0.4 1 Full ball, outside off. Clarke gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

0.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Clarke goes back and cuts

0.2 . Full, outside off. Clarke gets forward and defends on the off side.

0.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Clarke moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the on side field.

19.6 1 Full toss, on line again. Dudgeon gets forward and drives down the ground for one run.

19.5 1 Full ball, on a good line. Lintott gets forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

19.3 2 On a good line and length. Billings gets on the front foot and sweeps for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded.

19.3 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. Billings moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance

19.2 1b Full, outside off once again. Dudgeon gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball flies away from Moores for a bye.

19.1 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Billings pushes forward and punches a drive for a run on the on side.

18.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Dudgeon gets forward and edges back behind square.

18.5 1 Full toss, outside off stump once more. Billings gets forward and drives over the off side field for a run.

18.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Dudgeon gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

18.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Billings moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

18.2 1 Good length, outside off once more. Dudgeon pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

18.1 W OUT! Amir breaks through! Full, pitching outside off once again. Stewart pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Moores

17.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Billings gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.

17.5 . Full, pitching outside off once more. Billings moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a scoop

17.4 . Full, outside off stump once again. Billings pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

17.3 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Stewart steps back and pulls for one run down the ground.

17.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, on a good line once again. Stewart gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

17.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Billings shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive down the ground for one run.

16.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Amir, pitching outside off stump. Stewart goes back and lifts a square cut for 4 runs.

16.5 6 SIX! Amir drops one in short, pitching on leg. Stewart rocks back and edges back behind square for 6 runs.

16.4 . Back of a length, outside off once again. Stewart rocks back but misses while trying to play a pull

16.4 1w Wide. Amir pitches one up, pitching far outside off.

16.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Billings moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

16.2 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Stewart pushes forward and drives for a single run.

16.1 . Amir pitches one up, outside off once again. Stewart gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

15.6 1 Full ball, outside off once again. Stewart gets forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

15.5 1 Back of a length, outside off again. Billings moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

15.4 1 DROPPED! On a good length, outside off stump. Stewart gets forward and edges behind point on the off side for 1 run. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Moores.

15.3 1 Full toss, on line. Billings gets forward and flicks for one run behind square.

15.2 1 Good length from Stone, pitching outside off stump again. Stewart moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

15.1 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Stewart gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

14.6 . Good length from Howell, pitching outside off stump. Billings gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying a drive

14.5 1 Good line and length. Stewart rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run.

14.4 W OUT! Howell breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Benjamin moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut, the stumps are disturbed, and Benjamin has to go

14.3 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump once again. Benjamin pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for four runs.

14.2 1 Howell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Billings gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the off side.

14.1 . On a good line and length from Howell. Billings moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 . On a good length, outside off. Denly moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

13.4 1 Billings brings up his fifty! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Billings advances down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

13.3 6 And again! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Billings shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive for six runs down the ground.

13.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off once again. Billings gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

12.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Billings moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

12.5 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Denly pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

12.4 . Howell pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Denly gets on the front foot and drives

12.3 2 Full, pitching outside off stump. Denly pushes forward and eases a drive for a couple of runs through the off side field.

12.2 1lb Length ball, pitching outside off again. Billings moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep, resulting in a single leg bye.

12.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Denly pushes forward and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

11.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Denly goes back and flicks for one run.

11.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Billings advances down the pitch and skies a mediocre drive down the ground for a single run.

11.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Denly moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

11.3 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off once again. Denly advances and lofts a drive on the off side for six runs.

11.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Billings moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

11.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Denly gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

10.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Denly gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the leg side field.

10.5 1 Full toss, outside off stump once more. Billings pushes forward and drives for one run.

10.4 2 Good length from Howell, outside off again. Billings rocks back and pulls for a pair of runs.

10.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Denly pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

10.2 . Pitched up, on line. Denly gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive

10.1 2 Good length, outside off stump again. Denly gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a pair of runs.

9.6 1 Good length from Stone, outside off stump once again. Denly moves onto the front foot and defends for one run.

9.5 W OUT! Stone breaks through! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bell-Drummond gets on the back foot and lofts a mediocre pull, and is caught by Haynes

9.4 1 On a good line and length from Stone. Billings gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

9.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Bell-Drummond gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

9.2 1 On a good line and length. Billings gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

9.1 1lb Good line and length but angled across the batter. Bell-Drummond gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance behind square for a leg bye.

8.6 . Linde pitches one up, outside off stump. Billings moves onto the front foot and defends

8.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Bell-Drummond gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

8.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Billings moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

8.3 6 SIX MORE! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Billings advances and drives for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

8.2 6 SIX! Good length from Linde, outside leg and angling across the batter. Billings advances down the pitch and drives over the leg side field for 6 runs.

8.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line once more. Billings advances and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

7.6 1 Full ball, on line. Billings gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.

7.5 1 Full ball, outside off. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

7.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Billings gets forward and drives for 1 run.

7.3 1 Full toss, on a good line once more. Bell-Drummond gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

7.2 2 On a good line and length from Howell but angled across Bell-Drummond. He rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for 2 runs.

7.1 1 Good length from Howell, outside off once more. Billings moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

6.6 1 Good length from Linde, pitching outside off stump once again. Billings gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

6.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Bell-Drummond moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

6.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Billings goes back and drives for a run through the off side.

6.3 1 Good line and length from Linde. Bell-Drummond pushes forward and flicks behind square for a single run.

6.2 1 Linde pitches one up, outside off again. Billings moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

6.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Bell-Drummond rocks back and guides a cut for one run.

5.6 W OUT! Mohammad Ali breaks through! Full, pitching outside off stump again. Crawley pushes forward and lofts a mediocre drive, and is caught by McCann

5.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Bell-Drummond pushes forward and inside edges for a run behind point on the off side.

5.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

5.3 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off stump. Bell-Drummond goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

5.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Bell-Drummond gets on the front foot and lofts a flick for 4 runs.

5.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Crawley gets forward and defends for 1 run behind point.

4.6 1 Good length, outside off. Crawley moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

4.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Bell-Drummond rocks back and cuts back through point for one run.

4.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump but angled across. Crawley rocks back and pulls for 1 run back behind square.

4.3 . Good length from Amir, outside off stump once again. Crawley gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field.

4.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Bell-Drummond moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance behind point on the off side for a run.

4.1 1 Full, pitching outside off. Crawley moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

3.6 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Stone but angled across the batter. Bell-Drummond gets on the back foot and skies a pull for six runs behind square.

3.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off once again. Bell-Drummond rocks back and skies a pull for 4 runs.

3.4 . On a good length, outside off. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

3.3 3 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Crawley gets on the front foot and edges for 3 runs behind square on the on side.

3.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Bell-Drummond pushes forward and drives for a single run back behind point.

3.1 . Good line and length from Stone. Bell-Drummond gets forward and defends

2.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Crawley gets forward and punches a drive on the off side.

2.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Crawley gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

2.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Crawley gets on the front foot and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

2.4 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Bell-Drummond pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

2.3 1 Good length from Mohammad Ali, outside off stump once more. Crawley gets forward and defends on the off side for 1 run.

2.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Crawley gets forward and tucks a glance for 2 runs behind point.

2.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length but angling across. Crawley gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance for 4 runs back behind square.

1.6 1lb Length ball, pitching outside off. Crawley rocks back and pulls poorly behind point for a single leg bye.

1.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Bell-Drummond gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance behind square for a single run.

1.3 1 Good length from Stone, pitching outside off stump once again. Crawley gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

1.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Crawley shuffles down the pitch and edges for four runs.

1.1 . Good length from Stone, pitching outside off. Crawley shuffles down the pitch but misses while trying a drive

0.6 1lb Pitching on a good line and length but angled across. Crawley gets on the front foot and tucks a leg glance back behind square for a single leg bye.

0.5 . Good length from Amir, pitching outside off. Crawley gets on the front foot and defends

0.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Crawley moves onto the front foot and flicks for 4 runs back behind square.

0.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Crawley gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive