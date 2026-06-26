Results Score Kent vs Nottinghamshire T20 T20 Blast 26.06.2026

T20

St Lawrence Ground

KEN
KEN

184

NOT
NOT

187

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Munsey Georgebatsman824747174.47
McCann Freddiebatsman251631156.25
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Dudgeon Keithbowler4043110.7501
Klaassen Fredbowler402215.500

Latest Highlights

18.3
1

Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Patterson-White gets forward and drives averagely for 1 run past the bowler.

18.2
6

MAXIMUM! Good length, on leg stump and angled across Patterson-White. He rocks back and skies a pull for six runs.

18.1
2

Pitched up, outside off. Patterson-White gets on the front foot and lifts a poor drive for a couple of runs down the ground.

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