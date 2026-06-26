Results Score Kent vs Nottinghamshire T20 T20 Blast 26.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Munsey Georgebatsman
|82
|47
|4
|7
|174.47
|McCann Freddiebatsman
|25
|16
|3
|1
|156.25
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Dudgeon Keithbowler
|4
|0
|43
|1
|10.75
|0
|1
|Klaassen Fredbowler
|4
|0
|22
|1
|5.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.3
1
Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Patterson-White gets forward and drives averagely for 1 run past the bowler.
18.2
6
MAXIMUM! Good length, on leg stump and angled across Patterson-White. He rocks back and skies a pull for six runs.
18.1
2
Pitched up, outside off. Patterson-White gets on the front foot and lifts a poor drive for a couple of runs down the ground.